The Express website has been found to have breached the Editors’ Code over a headline claiming a man who went on to kill three people was set free “because he was black”.
IPSO has ruled that the published article and headline presented an “inaccurate, misleading and distorted reflection” of a public inquiry into the 2023 stabbing attacks in Nottingham.
It is the fifth time an Express online headline has been found to be in breach of the Editors’ Code in 2026.
In June 2023 Valdo Calocane stabbed to death two university students, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley, and school caretaker Ian Coates.
A public inquiry into the attacks in February 2026 examined the decision not to detain Calocane following a psychotic episode in 2020.
On 24 February express.co.uk ran an article with the headline: “Triple killer allowed to go free before Nottingham attack ‘because he was black’”.
The article said that the inquiry heard that Calocane was released by mental health professionals “concerned about the ‘over-representation’ of young black men in detention”.
Mental health charity Mind complained to IPSO that the article was in breach of Clause 1 (Accuracy) because it reported that Calocane had not been detained because of his race.
A transcript from the inquiry showed that a doctor was “leaning towards” admitting Calocane to be sectioned but a team of professionals had considered research evidence that showed “over representation of young black males in detention”.
A crisis team then persuaded the doctor that they could provide a “safe and reasonable” alternative with the option to admit if the community treatment plan failed.
Mind argued that Calocane’s race was not a central or determining factor in this decision, but based on his lack of previous mental health history and his willingness to accept home treatment.
The Express article said: “Mental health workers and doctors had been ‘leaning towards’ sectioning Calocane in May 2020 after a violent psychotic episode in which a terrified neighbour jumped from a first-floor window to escape him and badly injured her spine.
“At a mental health assessment later that day, ‘the team of professionals considered the research evidence that shows over-representation of young black males in detention’, the inquiry heard.”
Mind also said the article omitted relevant clinic guidance requiring clinicians to avoid discrimination. It said that the headline failed to distinguish between conjecture and fact by presenting the claim that Calocane was released “because he was black”.
The Express rejected the complaint and argued the article was an accurate reflection of the inquiry’s findings, adding it was entitled to “editorialise”.
It referred to passages in the inquiry that suggested the medical professionals assessing Calocane “considered the research evidence that shows over representation of young black males in detention”.
It also said the headline quote being in inverted commas indicated paraphrasing, and this was sufficient to distinguish it from fact.
The publisher argued that the article provided a counter-view by including comments from legal representatives at the inquiry, that stated that relevant psychiatrists were unaware of concerns of “disproportionate use of restrictive measures in respect of black patients impacts the approach taken by practitioners”.
In the ruling, IPSO noted that express.co,uk chose “specific pieces of information for publication”, and opted not to highlight that a doctor and other medical professionals noted race “would not have affected the decision” to not detain Calocane.
The regulator added the headline quote was not an accurate representation of the doctor’s comment, or an accurate summary of what had been heard by the inquiry on the matter, and inclusion of a counterview “was not sufficient to rectify the misleading impression given by the article’s headline and opening”.
IPSO said: “The publication of the headline and article, which the Committee considered to be an inaccurate, misleading and distorted reflection of the inquiry proceedings, represented a failure to take care not to publish inaccurate information.”
The IPSO ruled that the Express has breached the Clause 1 and ordered that a correction should be published.
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