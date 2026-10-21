Iconic Media buys publisher of Northern Ireland glossy Ulster Tatler

Iconic Media has bought the publisher of Northern Ireland monthly lifestyle and society magazine Ulster Tatler.
Belfast-based Ulster Journals Ltd also owns Ulster Tatler Interiors and a number of contract publishing titles, and runs the Ulster Tatler Awards and the Influential Women Awards.
Ulster Tatler was founded in 1966 and covers society, fashion, beauty and interiors for Northern Ireland.
Iconic Media said the acquisition added premium lifestyle publishing and live events to its portfolio in Northern Ireland.
Iconic chief executive Malcolm Denmark said: “The Ulster Tatler is a Northern Ireland institution. For 60 years it has celebrated the people, places and occasions that define life here, and it has built a loyal readership and a trusted brand few publishers can match.
“This is our first acquisition in Northern Ireland outside news media, and it shows we intend to be part of every side of community life here, not just the headlines. It broadens our Northern Ireland portfolio, and its awards give us a strong presence across the region.
“Our job is to protect what makes the Ulster Tatler special and give it the investment and reach to grow, in print, digital and events.”
Ulster Journals Ltd is a family-run company founded by Richard Sherry and now managed by his son, Chris Sherry, as managing director.
Chris Sherry said: “After 60 years, this is the right moment and the right home for the Ulster Tatler. Iconic understands local publishing and has a long track record in Northern Ireland.
“Our readers, advertisers and partners will see the same magazine they know, now backed by one of the largest regional publishers in the UK and Ireland.”
Ulster Tatler no longer publishes its ABC print circulation but in 2023 it had an average monthly circulation of 5,453 of which 36% were actively purchased and the rest were freely distributed.
Iconic Media owns 22 former National World newspapers in Northern Ireland and in July also bought Alpha Media Group which owned 13 titles including the Ulster Gazette.
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