Image verified as human made Robert Winnett. Picture: Telegraph Media Group

Deputy editor of The Telegraph Robert Winnett has been appointed as chief content editor at the Daily Mail to help “spearhead digital transformation”.

Winnett is leaving the paper after 19 years amid significant cuts under the paper’s new ownership.

He joined The Telegraph in 2007 and worked on the agenda-setting MPs’ expenses scandal investigation in 2009. He later became political editor before taking on his current deputy editor role more than ten years ago.

Winnett said: “I am excited to take on this new role at the Daily Mail and build on the great work they are doing both in the UK and internationally working with Ted and his team.

“It has been an honour to work with a fantastic group of journalists at The Telegraph. I wish all my colleagues at The Telegraph and Axel Springer the very best for the future.”

In 2024, Winnett was named editor at The Washington Post under his former Telegraph editor Will Lewis. It was later revealed he did not take up his planned position following a storm of critical coverage in the US media, including from the Post itself.

In his new role at the Mail, Winnett will report to the publisher’s editor-in-chief Ted Verity.

Verity said: “I’m convinced that the future of newspapers is quality digital-first journalism, powered by subscriptions and no one is better placed to help drive that than Rob.

“His reputation for masterminding premium news and the biggest exclusives is second to none and I’m delighted he has decided to join the Daily Mail at such a pivotal time for our industry. I can’t wait to start working with him.”

Winnett will be replaced as deputy editor at The Telegraph by Matthew Bayley.

Bayley first joined the paper in 2007 as news editor, before moving to Sky News as head of specialist journalism in 2013. He then moved back to The Telegraph in 2015, becoming executive editor across audio and visual content and overseeing flagship podcasts for the publisher including The Daily T and Ukraine: The Latest.

The Telegraph said Bayley “has a deep understanding of how technology is transforming journalism” and that he will “play a crucial role in our future growth” with a focus on new formats to reinvent the reader experience.

Bayley will report to editor Chris Evans and work alongside deputy editor Catherine Bentley-Gouldstone who will continue to “lead the Telegraph’s plans for adoption of AI in the newsroom and the newspaper operation”, said the publisher.

Evans said: “I have worked closely with Matt for over a decade. He’s a brilliant operator.

“Rob is a superb journalist and we wish him the best of luck for his new role.”

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