News Radio UK brings in freelance presenters to supplement rolling news output

News Radio UK has signed up three freelance presenters to enhance its automated rolling news content.

The station runs ten-minute rolling news bulletins on repeat, updated every hour, provided by Radio News Hub.

Now broadcasters Victoria Meakin, Duncan Barkes and Stuart Clarkson have joined the station to provide continuity links between bulletins.

Station founder and chief executive Roy Martin said: “News Radio UK has grown from a beta product to a fully-fledged rolling news service and I felt now was the right time to take it a step further by introducing familiar voices to the output.”

The station is available online and on DAB in Aldershot, Basingstoke, Cambridge, Cardiff, Gateshead, Newcastle, Norwich and Winchester.

