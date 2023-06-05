View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
June 5, 2023

News Radio UK brings in freelance presenters to supplement rolling news output

Victoria Meakin, Duncan Barkes and Stuart Clarkson joing News Radio UK.

By Dominic Ponsford

News Radio UK has signed up three freelance presenters to enhance its automated rolling news content.

The station runs ten-minute rolling news bulletins on repeat, updated every hour, provided by Radio News Hub.

Now broadcasters Victoria Meakin, Duncan Barkes and Stuart Clarkson have joined the station to provide continuity links between bulletins.

Station founder and chief executive Roy Martin said: “News Radio UK has grown from a beta product to a fully-fledged rolling news service and I felt now was the right time to take it a step further by introducing familiar voices to the output.”

The station is available online and on DAB in Aldershot, Basingstoke, Cambridge, Cardiff, Gateshead, Newcastle, Norwich and Winchester.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Content from our partners
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
Mark Rowland
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Press Gazette
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
Press Gazette

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor