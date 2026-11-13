John Barnes and Karl Weaver join William Reed top team

Family-owned UK B2B media business William Reed has added two new senior roles to its team as part of its strategy to invest in intelligence capabilities and deliver “sustainable growth”.
The Food for Growth strategy aims to build on William Reed’s existing strngths to build long-term growth.
The company has appointed John Barnes as its new chief media and intelligence officer. This is an expanded position from Barnes’ previous role as chief digital officer, which he was since 2020.
Prior to this, Barnes has held roles including chief digital officer at Incisive Media, interim chief digital officer at Infopro Digital and managing director at Sloop Media. He remains chairman of PPA’s Digital Collective and AI Taskforce.
In his new role at William Reed Barnes will oversee strategy for media, content, audience, product, data and intelligence.
Karl Weaver has joined William Reed as group managing director of Intelligence, a newly created role focused on turning the company’s data and technology into products for its Food Intelligence services.
Food Intelligence is William Reed’s B2B operation that collects data and insight on the global food, drink, hospitality and grocery industries. The platform helps businesses in the food supply chain understand markets, consumers, competitors and trends and make commercial decisions.
Weaver has previously held senior positions at KW Consulting LLP, Dentsu and Publicis, and co-founded unbiAIsed, which supports businesses to use AI to “drive value”.
Tracy De Groose, CEO of William Reed, said: “John has played such an important role in shaping our strategy and our ambitions for the future.
“His expanded role puts his considerable experience and expertise right where we need it, positioning intelligence as the engine room of the business and a powerful driver of growth.
“I’m delighted to welcome Karl Weaver, whose experience will be invaluable as we build this capability and turn its potential into greater value for our customers and sustainable growth for the business.”
In January, William Reed appointed Richard Sexton as its chief operating officer. The company’s editor-in-chief Adam Leyland stepped down after 20 years in September, becoming editor-at-large instead.
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