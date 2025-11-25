DMG Media expands social media publishing team with senior hires

DMG Media new social publishing hires

DMG Media is expanding its social media publishing operation with a series of senior hires,

The move comes as the publisher announced an upcoming round of redundancies at daily print newspaper and online brand Metro.

Head of social at Pubity Group Nathan Aspell is joining as director of creative and platforms at DMG Media’s social-first publishing wing: DMG New Media.

Pubity is a social-first publisher running 20 social media brands with a total of 160 million followers.

Aspell will “lead all content and creative output across dmg newmedia, driving the next phase of growth in high-quality video journalism, social-first storytelling, and original formats”.

Daily Mail publisher DMG Media has launched two social media publishing arms.

DMG New Media produces all the content for the Daily Mail accounts on Tiktok and Instagram as well as for smaller specialist brands such as The Spotlight (entertainment) and The Respawn (gaming). More dedicated social media brands are expected covering verticals like health, wellness, technology and food.

DMG Creator Media is more lifestyle-focused and includes fashion and lifestyle brand Eliza which runs regular video formats like “guess which outfit is more expensive”.

DMG New Media has a 60-strong team publishing more than 100 social media videos per day. It has over 150 million follower across various social media accounts and claims seven billion monthly video views

The operation is mainly funded by brand partnerships, such as a recent paid partnership video produced for McDonald’s on the Daily Mail UK Tiktok channel in which a journalist investigated whether McDonald’s burgers are made of beef

Other DMG Media new hires announced today are:

-Anaïs Lukaku as senior creative, joining from from Ladbible Group

-Nev Brook as director of social production, joining from from Coolr creative agency

-And Godfrey Mercado, joining as senior creative and producer, also joining from Coolr.

DMG Media’s head of new media Nick Moar said: “Since our launch, the response from audiences, creators and the industry has been electric, and bringing in talent of this calibre reflects the scale of our ambition.

“Each of them brings world-class expertise in their field, and together they will help accelerate the next phase of our growth as we build our social-first publisher. This is just the beginning.”

