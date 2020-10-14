All Sections

October 14, 2020

The top ten most followed news accounts on Twitter

By William Turvill Twitter
Most followed news accounts on Twitter

CNN controls the two most followed news accounts on Twitter, research by Press Gazette has found.

The organisation’s breaking news profile, @cnnbrk, currently has 58.9m followers, making it the platform’s 16th largest account in the world, according to Social Blade.

CNN’s other main Twitter account, @CNN, has 50m followers, making it the second largest news account ahead of the New York Times’ @nytimes in third with 47.5m.

Like CNN, the BBC has two news accounts in the top ten. In fourth place, @BBCBreaking channel has 45.7m followers, while @BBCWorld is in seventh with 29.2m followers.

The other four brands making up Press Gazette’s top ten most followed news accounts on Twitter list are ESPN’s @SportsCenter (fifth with 37m followers) and @ESPN (sixth with 35.9m), @TheEconomist (eighth with 25m), @NatGeo (ninth with 24.5m) and @Reuters (tenth with 22.4m).

Large newsbrands that narrowly miss out on the top ten include @FoxNews (19.8m followers), the Wall Street Journal’s @WSJ (18m), @TIME (17.4m) and @washingtonpost (16.4m).

Social Blade’s top 100 ranking shows that only one company brand, @YouTube, comes ahead of @cnnbrk. The other 14 accounts ahead of the CNN account represent individuals, with @BarackObama, @justinbieber and @katyperry making up the top three.

Picture credit: khak / Shutterstock.com

