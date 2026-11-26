Right to left: Luke Hamnett dances at No. 10, Max Balaegde salutes outside No. 10 door, and Hamnett interviews UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham (below). Pictures: Tiktok / X screenshots

Social media “influencers” being given access to Number 10 to pitch ‘softball’ questions to Andy Burnham have provoked questions over accountability and the future of journalism.

But meanwhile, major publishers are themselves racing to produce more ‘creator’ style content.

As traffic to news websites declines amid the rise of AI generated search answers, publishers are looking to video distributed on Youtube and social media to make up the shortfall – not only in audience, but in ad revenue too.

Unilever – owner of brands such as Dove and Knorr – has slashed its TV ad spend by more than half to focus on social media influencers instead. The consumer goods giant claimed influencer-generated content delivers 1.5 times the return on investment as compared traditional branded content, reported Retail Gazette.

In the first half of 2026 alone, social media ad spend in the UK rose 21% to £11.5bn, accounting for 28% of the UK’s £40.5bn digital ad market.

Publishers are going where the money is. The Daily Mail and Metro became the first UK news publisher to sign up to Tiktok Premiere this week, which serves ads alongside their content on the social platform.

Journalism and content creation are ‘not the same thing’

Social video platforms like Tiktok and Instagram are dominated by influencers, who primarily earn their money through product sponsorships and brand deals by creating entertaining videos for mass daily consumption. Where news and political journalism fits into this upstart media ecosystem, what exactly it should look like is still in flux.

Journalists have widely condemned the content produced by the cohort of influencers given access to the PM inside Number 10 this month for falling short of real journalism after one sang an AI-generated song that contained misogynistic swear words (later taken down) and another danced through Number 10 aping Hugh Grant’s fictional PM from Love Actually.

“You don’t have to stand outside Downing Street and sing that stupid song to be able to cater to your audience and talk about politics – that doesn’t have to happen, and in my view shouldn’t happen,” said Times Radio presenter Kate McCann, an experienced political journalist and former chairman of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

She told Times Radio influencers can do “a softball interview, that’s fine, you’re not a journalist”, but added: “We have to be clear about the difference between journalism, podcasting, and social media content creation; they’re not the same thing.”

Burnham has largely eschewed legacy media interviews in favour of social media since taking office four months ago, notably refusing to sit down with The Sun newspaper. (Although he’s not the only politician tuning away from established media; Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, has launched his party’s own newspaper and “national publishing operation”.)

McCann’s co-presenter Stig Abell, the former Times Literary Supplement editor, noted Number 10 would be unlikely to give as much time to journalists as he had to influencers at the Downing Street reception.

It’s a sentiment shared by the editor of Scotland’s The National newspaper, Laura Webster, who posted on X: “Here’s a mad stat. In Scotland Burnham has given us journalists one single press conference. 3 questions for broadcast and 2 for print. Compare that to an hour sat down with a fawning Tiktok podcaster and endless influencer engagement. Concerning!”

In a thread on the furore, which she labelled “silly”, she warned: “The less silly part is that without journalists holding a PM to account, democratic scrutiny falls apart.”

The National Union of Journalists, the Society of Editors and the News Media Association agree.

NUJ response to influencers at Downing Street

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said: “It is essential that bona fide newsgatherers who are trained to probe politicians and hold those in power to account have access to the workings of government. We need greater transparency and communication channels that allow for press scrutiny and uphold the public’s right to know.

Davison went further in calling for the government to “demonstrate its commitment to press freedom by guaranteeing journalists’ access to future Downing Street receptions”.

Dawn Alford, chief executive of the Society of Editors, said: “If Downing Street can make time for 60 social media creators at a reception, it can also make time that day for journalists to question the Prime Minister.

“It’s concerning that No 10 reportedly supplied devices for filming inside Downing Street and sent the footage to creators afterwards. It should explain what role it played in producing that material and what comparable access it offered journalists on the day.

“The prime minister is right to want to reach younger audiences. Established news organisations are already doing that successfully on Tiktok, Instagram and Youtube, where their journalists break stories, explain policy and put difficult questions to ministers. That work is backed by trained reporters and experienced editors who check facts, and challenge claims.



“It is getting harder to fund as search sends fewer readers to news sites and more advertising revenue goes to social platforms.

“Journalists who cover the Government day in, day out know when a minister has ducked a question and go back weeks later to see whether a promise was kept. When No 10 makes special arrangements to help creators produce content, it should be just as willing to give independent journalists the access they need to ask difficult questions and follow up when they don’t get an answer.”

NMA: Influencer appeal is ‘size of their followings rather than the quality of their questioning’

NMA chief executive Theo Bamber said: “Professional journalists build their careers on asking difficult questions, holding power to account and telling the stories that people need to hear. The scrutiny and accountability they deliver are vital to our social cohesion.

“We know that the way people consume news and information has changed, and journalists have changed the way they operate too. But there is a huge difference between professional journalists using video and social media to reach audiences, and a government shutting them out in favour of influencers, whose appeal is the size of their followings rather than the quality of their questioning.

“At a time when audiences and advertising are increasingly moving to social platforms, denying professional journalists access while opening the doors to influencers risks further undermining the sustainability of journalism. While it is laudable that the Government wants to engage with new audiences and young people, this must not come at the expense of professional journalists, whose role in our society has never been more important.”

Burnham has been forced to defend his decision to invite the influencers at PMQs.

But the numbers are hard to argue with.

Among the influencers invited to Number 10, Luke Hamnett, who danced through Number 10, has more than 1.3 million followers on Tiktok, and Max Balegde (real name Max Trobe), who sang in front of the famous black front door, has 3.6 million followers on Tiktok. Burnham’s own Tiktok account has some 803,200 followers.

Former BBC journalist turned Tiktok content creator Sophia Smith Galer said journalists were wrongly assuming “that creators all hold an identical journalistic duty to them”, adding: “Content creation was born in the entertainment economy, not the news industry. Some creators do do journalism, many don’t, and that’s fine.”

She condemned claims of copy approval being given by influencers, but criticised news media for having “utterly failed as an industry here to work with creators and tag team on material like this, giving creators the backing to ask serious questions without fear of access loss”, adding that a “lack of collaboration” had allowed “political teams to seize storytelling control”.

With the ad money and the audience now on video-first social platforms, journalists and publishers must find a way of working in that space while still delivering journalism that holds the powerful to account and gives a voice to the voiceless.

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