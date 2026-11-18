The Leeds+ team, from left: Holly, Andy Seddon, Shola, Alyssa, Daisy, Matt Millington. Picture: Story+

A local news title in Leeds that only publishes on social media is a “profitable business” with five full-time journalists on staff and more than 500,000 social media followers, its founders say.

Leeds+ claims eight million “organic” monthly views across its social accounts on Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and X, and has this month launched a weekly newsletter, with more than 2,000 subscribers already signed up.

The social-first title launched in 2020 is the brainchild of founders Andy Seddon and Matt Millington who met while working at Made in Leeds, a local TV channel that launched in 2014 but has since come off the air. While Seddon continued working for Made TV stations nationwide, Millington joined Reach in 2018 as publisher of Leeds Live.

Leeds+ posted its first videos in November 2020, the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic – a fact that influenced its founders’ approach to its news coverage.

“We’d been building an idea of Leeds+ in the background since late summer [2020], surrounded by articles reporting local death numbers and hospitals on the brink,” Seddon told Press Gazette.

“It really did influence the overarching editorial ethos of ‘Backing Leeds’, a motto we stick to to this day. The idea wasn’t ‘positive stories only’, but rather trying to find the news lines that felt constructive and brought the city together.”

‘We just focused on telling stories through video’

Leeds+ accounts across Tiktok, Instagram and Youtube

He said “we knew we were onto something” when videos posted within the first month of publishing reached more than 100,000 views – including one video about a 100-year-old war veteran that reached 200,000 views on Tiktok alone, despite Leeds+ having very few followers.

Millington said the social-first approach to journalism was because the pair “wanted to remove unnecessary barriers for people to consume local news – meeting audiences with quality content where they already spend time, rather than attempting to direct them elsewhere”.

He added: “We didn’t even launch a website, we just focused on telling stories through video and adapting to trends on platforms like Tiktok and Instagram for as long as it took to grow a following.”

Leeds+ ‘profitable’ through advertorials and storytelling services

Leedsplus.social is now a live website, sharing news from the Leeds+ social feeds, where it posts universally as Leedsplussocial, but offering no text articles.

Seddon and Millington invested £50 each to register Story+ on Companies House. The business received grant funding from the government-backed West Yorkshire Ad:Venture programme in 2023 and the Google News Initiative in 2021, but is otherwise self-funded with no external investors.

The title makes around two thirds of its revenue from publishing sponsored content on behalf of brands and around a third from the team selling its skills in social and video storytelling to local and UK businesses. This includes producing social video ads for brands, under its Story+ arm. The business also makes a small amount of money from advertising revenue shared by the platforms: Titok, Instagram and Youtube (low hundreds of pounds per month).

Although he wouldn’t share exact figures, Seddon said the publisher was “profitable directly as a result of the advertorial content and Story+ services”.

“No grant funding or additional revenues/investments are currently needed beyond this to fund the team annually,” he said. “We donated a lot of our time to the business in the early days, but everyone in the team is now paid in full for their time and Matt and I work on it full-time.”

‘Meeting audiences where they are… has never been more important’

As well as five full-time, qualified journalists, which includes Seddon and Millington, the team has a part-time content creator and a part-time campaigns assistant. It works out of a newsroom based in a shared workspace in Leeds city centre.

“To be growing a news team, hiring journalism graduates from local universities and innovating in this space editorially and commercially feels like a real achievement,” said Seddon, who said he and Millington had “witnessed rounds of redundancies in our previous roles”.

[Read more: Journalism job cuts in 2026 tracked]

Leeds+ has become known for its coverage of major events in the city, generating millions of views for local events like Leeds Festival and Leeds Pride, the latter saw it partner with Leeds City Council for the past three years to post coverage across Tiktok, Facebook and Youtube simultaneously.

“Leaning into harder news stories – often the big planning decisions and infrastructure updates – is something we’re doing more and more”, said Seddon. “Meeting audiences where they are with high-quality local journalism has never been more important.”

He said new newsletter Leeds One “doubles down” on that approach and allows the title to expand its coverage “to include stories that may otherwise go unnoticed”.

The free newsletter, published Thursdays, offers subscribers a digest of news, events, recommendations and local perks. True to the Leeds+ social-first approach, the newsletter doesn’t click through to text articles on a website, but exists as a standalone, self-contained product with links out where relevant.

Seddon said expanding to other locations “is certainly an ambition of ours”, but he wanted to stay “focused on meeting audiences where they are with the least friction possible” in Leeds before trying to replicate their social-first local journalism business model elsewhere.

He added: “We’re a profitable business and really proud to be building a commercially sustainable model for independent local news and publishing.”

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