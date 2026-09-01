The open web was built for change, is your CMS?

Enterprise content platforms rarely fail all at once. More often than not they become expensive to change, or a new product takes two quarters to launch, or a vendor acquisition unsettles the roadmap, or a newsroom wants to apply AI to its archive, rights, and workflows but the underlying content model was designed for pages rather than systems. And so on.
These are not always described as CMS problems, but they indicate whether an organisation chose the platform for a fixed list of current requirements or a foundation capable of absorbing the next set.
In the Bao Nguyen documentary about the open web, Code for the People people and organisations that build entirely within closed platforms are portrayed as renters or tenants. They may benefit from the property, but they do not determine how it evolves.
For enterprise publishers, becoming a “landowner” does not mean operating every server, avoiding managed services, or eliminating vendors. It means retaining strategic agency: the ability to add capabilities, evolve workflows, and respond to new channels without having the business’s outer limits determined by a single proprietary roadmap.
Optionality is product
Every enterprise CMS can publish an article – this is table stakes today. The more revealing test is what happens when the business changes. Can the platform support another brand, market, revenue model, or audience experience without multiplying cost and complexity? Can product and engineering teams introduce a new service without waiting for it to move up one vendor’s priority list? Can editorial operations evolve without triggering another re-platform? The strategic product is not publishing functionality, it’s optionality.
A platform’s true cost is not limited to licensing, implementation, and maintenance, it also includes the friction added to every future decision. This is where the scale of the WordPress ecosystem becomes relevant. Independent data from W3Techs shows that WordPress powers more than 40% of all websites and a majority of websites whose CMS can be identified. That does not guarantee enterprise fitness by itself. It does, however, create a broad base of practitioners, partners, integrations, standards, and accumulated technical knowledge on which enterprises can build.
The enterprise value of Open Source also extends beyond reach. In the Linux Foundation’s 2025 global survey of 851 respondents, 83% said Open Source was valuable to their organization’s future, and 46% reported that the business value they derived from it had increased during the previous year. At the same time, 71% expected production support providers to respond to critical issues within 12 hours.
Enterprise publishers do not have to choose between an open foundation and operational assurance. The stronger model combines the breadth and innovation of an Open Source ecosystem with the security, governance, performance, compliance, support, and accountability required to operate at scale. Open Source is the foundation. The managed enterprise layer makes that foundation usable for mission-critical publishing.
AI is an architecture test
AI is not simply another feature request for the CMS roadmap. The Reuters Institute reports that publishers expect search engine traffic to decline by more than 40% over the next three years. Its 2026 survey also found that 75% of media leaders expect agentic tools to have a large or very large effect on the news industry in the near future.
The referral figures are significant. But the deeper question is whether publishers’ content infrastructure can respond as the relationship between content, interfaces, and audiences changes. Can the same reporting be understood, governed, and delivered across websites, apps, newsletters, licensing products, and AI interfaces? Can the publisher apply consistent information about authorship, rights, provenance, corrections, and updates? Can it connect new models and services without reconstructing the core publishing stack each time? These are no longer theoretical requirements.
The International Press Telecommunications Council has published practical guidance on expressing AI-training and data-mining preferences through visible rights statements, metadata, site-level declarations, page-level controls, crawler directives, and HTTP headers. It has also developed implementation guidance for C2PA provenance in publishing workflows. That turns an abstract AI strategy into a concrete architecture question: Can your CMS apply emerging rights, provenance, and usage standards consistently across every relevant content type?
The useful measure of an AI-ready CMS is not whether it offers an AI button, it is whether the platform can absorb new models, standards, policies, and workflows without turning each one into a bespoke infrastructure project.
A future-ready architecture does not depend on correctly predicting which AI company, interface, or protocol will win. It lowers the cost of making, revising, or reversing those bets.
Test durability before a crisis
Most organizations examine their CMS most closely during procurement, re-platforming, or a significant operational failure. By then, its constraints are already expensive. A platform review should begin earlier, with four practical tests:
The change test: Choose a plausible requirement for the next 12 months – a new brand, market, channel, or audience product. How much time, how many teams, and how many dependencies would it take to launch?
The standards test: Can rights, provenance, and AI-use preferences be applied consistently at the site, page, and asset level?
The concentration test: Which planned capabilities depend on one vendor’s pricing, ownership, approval, or product roadmap?
The reuse test: Can structured content and shared capabilities support multiple products and brands, or does every initiative create another technical silo?
The point is not to manufacture an urgent re-platforming project, it is to identify where today’s architecture is quietly narrowing tomorrow’s choices. WordPress VIP’s CMS Longevity Diagnostic formalises that review by scoring an existing platform against seven durability criteria intended to indicate its long-term viability.
The results should not remain solely with the technology team. They belong in a platform roadmap discussion involving product, editorial, engineering, security, and commercial leadership. A CMS is not merely newsroom software. It is part of the operating model of the publishing business.
Build for the next change
The strongest enterprise case for Open Source is not defensive. It is not simply protection from a vendor acquisition, an algorithm change, or the next closed platform. Nor is it a promise that transformation will become automatic, inexpensive, or simple. It is a decision to build within an ecosystem where innovation can extend beyond the priorities and capacity of one company. That provides you with more than an escape route. It provides a wider field of expertise, integrations, ideas, and potential collaborators. Combined with strong enterprise services and governance, it allows publishers to move faster without treating every new requirement as a reason to start over.
Code for the People asks what kind of web we want to carry forward. A practical version of that question for publishers is: Does the platform beneath their journalism expand what they can build next, or gradually narrow it? You can watch the film and run WordPress VIP’s diagnostic, before bringing the results to your next roadmap review.
Ultimately, publishers do not need to predict which AI interface will dominate discovery, which audience channel will grow next, or which requirements will appear on the roadmap three years from now – they need a foundation that leaves them able to respond.
The CMS built to last is not the one that assumes the world will remain stable; it’s the one built on the assumption that it will not.
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