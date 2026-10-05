National newsbrands have a blind spot in their business coverage when it comes to SMEs

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) make up 99.9% of all companies and more than half of the UK economy, yet they make up roughly nothing of the UK’s business news coverage on a given day.
I recently visited the business pages of Britain’s ten biggest news sites and counted every story about an SME, or an entrepreneur running one, that I could find. Across all ten, I counted 15 stories. Four of the ten sites had no coverage of them at all, another four had exactly one.
This isn’t a complaint about editorial judgement, it’s a description of a market failure – and one of the more commercially interesting ones in news publishing right now.
Publishers know how to build a business around covering companies. They just do it for a tiny, top-heavy slice of the economy. The FTSE 100 or S&P 500 is easy to cover: a few hundred press officers, quarterly or semi-annual results on a predictable calendar, share price movements that write half the headline for you. It’s a market built for efficient coverage.
SMEs are the opposite. There are roughly 5.5 million of them in the UK and 33 million in the US, and they don’t report on a calendar, don’t have press offices (or even PR agencies), and don’t move a share price when something changes. So editors default to what’s easy to source and easy to justify: another Nvidia story, another Musk story. Not because readers want more of it, but because it’s the path of least resistance.
That’s a shame, because the appetite is obviously there. Diary of a CEO is one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Dragons’ Den, Shark Tank and The Apprentice have been prime-time hits for decades. People are hungry for entrepreneur stories, but the audience demand and the editorial supply have quietly drifted apart.
Here’s the part that should interest publishers: SMEs value coverage more than the companies currently getting most of it.
A profile in a national title is another day in the office for a blue-chip comms team, but for a growing business one well-placed piece of press coverage can be the thing that gets it in front of the investor, the customer, or the lender that changes its trajectory.
The marginal value of coverage is vastly higher at the bottom of the market than at the top, precisely because it’s so much scarcer there. And unlike a single blue-chip advertiser or licensing partner, SME revenue is diversified (i.e. more predictable, and ultimately safer) by definition – thousands of smaller relationships rather than a handful of large, fragile ones. That’s a more resilient base to build a revenue line on than many publishers currently have.
So why isn’t this market already being served? Not because the demand isn’t there, and not because the content wouldn’t perform. Rather, it’s a facilitation problem.
A large, fragmented market of millions of businesses is inherently harder to track, report on and monetise. What’s needed isn’t another journalist request platform or media database – that infrastructure already exists and hasn’t closed this gap. What’s needed is something considerably more comprehensive, more tech-enabled, and more high-touch on both sides: structured enough to make an SME’s story usable by an editor in minutes rather than hours, and personal enough to help thousands of businesses with no comms function tell their story in a way that’s actually newsworthy.
There’s a useful precedent already emerging in how publishers think about AI licensing. Press Gazette has reported publishers signing licensing deals with AI companies worth anywhere from roughly $1 million to $5 million a year for mid-sized players, and considerably more for the largest groups. The commercial logic is straightforward: content has value beyond the original page view, and it can be licensed for reuse.
[Read more: Can SME licensing deals be bigger for publishers than AI?]
The SME market may be a bigger version of exactly that logic. There are around 400 million SMEs globally, and the honest pitch to most of them isn’t complicated: businesses that get covered generally want to use that coverage – on their website, in a pitch deck, in a sales proposal.
Forbes and Inc. have built real licensing businesses around exactly this instinct, letting companies license and display their (independently produced) rankings and lists. There’s no structural reason that model stops working once you move from the Forbes 30 Under 30 to the mass market of growing businesses below it – only that nobody has yet built the infrastructure to serve that market at scale, on both the editorial sourcing side, and the commercial licensing side.
None of this requires publishers to lower their editorial bar. If anything, it requires the opposite: keeping editorial judgement squarely with journalists while building the infrastructure that lets far more genuinely newsworthy SME stories reach them in a usable form – and lets those businesses pay to make use of the recognition afterwards.
Fifteen stories across ten of Britain’s biggest news sites for business that make up more than half the UK economy. That’s not a story about entrepreneurs being unworthy of coverage, it’s a story about a market we haven’t yet worked out how to serve, and, if we get the infrastructure right, one of the more sustainable revenue opportunities sitting in front of publishers.
Omar Hamdi is founder and CEO of Pathos Communications plc (LON: NEWS), the fastest-growing advertising/marketing firm in Europe according to the Financial Times’ FT1000. Pathos Publishing, part of Pathos Communications, is an editorial enablement platform connecting top tier publishers to small and medium sized businesses.
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