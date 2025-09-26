Mirror general news reporters set to be cut from 12 to seven

Daily Mirror front page on 28 November 2023

Reach is proposing to cut the number of general news reporters working on the Daily and Sunday Mirror from 12 to seven – with those remaining spread across new shift patterns.

Press Gazette understands the new shifts, which include later 12pm and 3pm starts, also include working one weekend in three.

The new proposed rota, circulated this week, has come as a shock to at least some Mirror staff and compounds anxiety felt over the ongoing redundancy round, part of efforts to cut journalist headcount across the business by 186.

More than 600 journalists across Reach nationals and regionals have been told their jobs are at risk as the publisher plans 321 editorial redundancies with the creation of 135 new roles.

Press Gazette understands that some Mirror staff are concerned about the impact on family life and mental health of the new shift patterns. The new rota is only proposed at this stage and staff are being consulted both individually and collectively about the changes.

Mirror print reporters currently work day shifts Monday to Friday and two in four Sundays. Sunday Mirror print reporters have traditionally worked day shifts from Tuesday to Saturday.

The new rota shows the Daily and Sunday Mirror titles having a team of four live reporters, covering breaking news, who will work one weekend in three and a variety of 6am and 3pm starts.

A further pool of seven “original news” reporters will work one weekend in three and have 12pm and 3pm starts one week in eight.

Press Gazette understands that these seven general reporters will be tasked with finding exclusives for the Mirror. But insiders are questioning why, in that case, they are being asked to work antisocial shifts which are more associated with the need to cover breaking news.

The Mirror titles have specialist reporters covering the crime, defence, health, money and consumer beats, with additional politics and royal reporting teams.

The Mirror also has a larger showbiz department which includes: a head of showbiz, assistant editor showbiz, deputy head of showbiz, showbiz and TV editor, weekend showbiz and TV editor, TV and entertainment editor, showbiz editor, TV editor (soaps), TV editor, four showbiz reporters and four TV reporters.

Showbiz and TV reporters also work a variety of early, late and weekend shifts under the new rota.

Earlier this year Mirror journalists objected to the arrival of individual page-view targets.

