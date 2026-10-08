Woman & Home grows live events and video as it turns 100

Front cover of Woman & Home marking its 100th anniversary. Picture: Submitted

Future-owned women’s interest monthly Woman & Home turns 100 this year with a growing print market share and rapidly increasing video and live events audience.

Woman & Home covers content including beauty, health, royals and interior design and has a full-time editorial team of around 40. While print circulation continues to decline, it is falling slower than the wider market.

Print continues decline as online traffic grows

The magazine’s average total circulation fell by 4% year on year to 155,000 copies per issue in 2025, while paid subscriptions also fell by 4% to 75,000, according to ABC figures.

Actively purchased print copies fell by almost 5% to around 141,000 in 2025, while “all you can read” sales – issues read through paid-for bundling services such as Apple News+ and Readly – fell 10% to 11,371.

[Read more: Women’s interest magazine sales 2025: Harper’s Bazaar grows in print and digital]

Despite its decline in print, Woman & Home is seeing growth elsewhere: its audience reached 1.9 million in August, up 2% month on month and 9% year on year, according to Ipsos iris. Time spent with the website also grew by 38% year on year and 8% month on month to 5.2 million minutes.

Events as ‘real market research‘

In 2022 Woman & Home launched the first of a series of ticketed events. It now holds three a year: two lunches and a larger Christmas event offering food, drinks and panel talks on fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

These events typically attract more than 200 people, are profitable and sell out “almost immediately”, said editor in chief Hannah Fernando, adding the value of the events goes beyond ticket sales.

“It’s a snapshot, but it’s real market research. You can really listen to those people and listen to what they’re saying, and they often tell us exactly what we’re hearing through email.”

She referenced event-goers requesting the return of short stories, which the magazine then brought back.

“And then you get an email saying, ‘Oh, I really loved that. I’m so glad you brought it back’. They feel part of that family [because] they’re being listened to,” Fernando said.

The events are generally sponsored by beauty brand Number 7 and include a panel of “Woman & Home friends”, such as cover stars, authors and columnists.

For the magazine’s 100th anniversary this year, the Christmas event has expanded from around 200 attendees to almost 1,500. VIP tickets cost £169, while standard tickets cost £69.

‘Huge investment’ for social video

In the last 18 months Woman & Home has “ramped up hugely” its social video operation alongside a “huge investment” into the strategy, said Fernando. The publisher has one dedicated member of staff working on its social video – a social media editor – supported by its wider editorial team and Future Studios.

Video views reached 23.9 million across Facebook, Instagram and Youtube combined in its full-year to September 2026, up 55% year on year, said the publisher.

Social videos are becoming “a bit of a face of the brand”, said Fernando, with the magazine testing its audience and filming vox-pop content at events such as Reading Festival and the Chelsea Flower Show, plus creating fashion content on the high street with its fashion editor. The publisher’s online video audience is also women in their early forties.

Videos are embedded into website stories and clipped for Instagram and Facebook. Around four months ago, the magazine launched a monthly 30-minute vodcast series, which features cover stars and columnists.

Woman & Home has seen interest from brands in commercial takeovers of the vodcasts, with companies looking to collaborate with its experts, Fernando said. The vodcasts are published on Youtube and “sliced” for social media, targeting both returning readers and new visitors. Woman & Home’s Youtube channel has only 150 subscribers, but 1.2 million followers on Facebook and 118,000 followers on Instagram.

“The route to market is a clear one because it does pick up a wider audience. It’s video. It will pick up. It will get into different places,” Fernando said. “Social and digital are so important because they’re reaching people who perhaps didn’t realise it was for them.”

‘Cornerstone of the newsstand’

Despite Woman & Home’s decline in print circulation, Fernando said the title’s newsstand market share is up 0.8% year on year in the women’s lifestyle monthlies market, while its standalone copies outsold those of its closest competitor by 19% in volume in 2025.

“I think it’s fair to say that Woman & Home has been like a cornerstone of the newsstand for 100 years,” said Fernando. “We outperform the market on the UK newsstand total print year-on-year. That is something to shout about… From the print perspective, we are ensuring that that loyal audience is serviced rather than always trying to find somebody else.”

In the magazine sector, just ten UK magazines grew their actively-purchased print sales in 2025, according to the latest ABC figures.

As well as its monthly print product, website, events and vodcast, Woman & Home produces four free newsletters – one daily, a weekly beauty edit, and the Royal Report and book club, both monthly.

Fernando describes this as a “360-degree model” spanning print, digital and social.

“I think that does drive our year-on-year growth [of social platforms and engagement]. Not one of them alone. It’s together. I really believe that, and we’ve never ever been more aligned as a team across all of those platforms.”

The title does not share its revenue figures, but its income comes from print and digital subscriptions, events, newsstand sales, advertising (print, display, programmatic, sponsored content, takeovers and advertorials) and affiliate revenue, with the latter largely pushed through newsletter links.

The cover price of the magazine is £6.50, while an annual print and digital subscription to the magazine normally costs £78.

Expert pieces as defence against AI

Woman & Home is also adapting its strategy to protect itself from traffic declines as a result of AI Overviews and algorithm changes.

“I think the algorithm changes can sometimes really damage you… So you’re looking all the time at trends… What is it that people are wanting? And we do know that authored pieces, authentic pieces, expert pieces rate really well,” Fernando said.

The publisher has a lot of meetings to keep up with changes, she added.

“It’s an agile part of the business, and you can change very quickly and very easily. And you can see from the new stuff that we’re doing, it’s working really well,” she added.

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