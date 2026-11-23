Image verified as human made Broadsheet London editorial team, from left to right: Che-Marie Trigg, Richie MacKichan, Nick Shelton and Sonya Barber. Picture: Broadsheet

The London edition of Australian culture brand Broadsheet has increased its full-time staff to 15 in the year since its launch and is understood to be expecting to break even ahead of schedule.

The magazine launched in the UK in print and digital in October 2025, covering food and drink, arts, culture, fashion and travel in London, having already established itself in five major Australian cities since its creation in 2009.

“It’s been 15 out of 10 in terms of expectations,” Shelton told Press Gazette. “We feel so delighted and welcomed by the market.”

The title distributes 60,000 free print magazines on a quarterly basis that are available in spaces such as restaurants, shops, hotels and members’ clubs. It also puts out content at Broadsheet.com/london, via newsletters and on Tiktok and Instagram.

Broadsheet’s current team is made up of eight editorial and audience staff, with seven working on the commercial and marketing side. It plans to recruit an additional six people in 2027, including four editorial and two commercial staff, taking its full-time team to 21.

“We feel sometimes as if the market has been like a dry sponge… as if we’ve arrived here and been absorbed by the market, by the city,” said Shelton. “In the first year, the audience is growing really well. Our commercial side of business – sales operations – is working really well.”

The magazine’s success has been found in filling the gap in the market it set out to fill, said Shelton, namely as a cultural guide sitting between evergreen ‘listicles’, rounding and ranking the best spots, and national newspaper weekend supplements that dive deeper.

“We do both those things,” said Shelton. “We do the features and we do the evergreen guide, but it’s the daily culture, news, information and ideas that we’ve been running, which has been really well received.”

He said Broadsheet London had “really focused” on building out its food and drink vertical within the first year of publication in particular.

[Read more: Australian culture brand Broadsheet to launch in UK]

Partnerships and branded content ‘bulk of revenue’

The publisher would not disclose the number of free subscribers to its newsletter, but claims it reaches an audience of more than 1.7 million per month through socials and newsletters. This compares with a combined reach of more than ten million across its five Australian cities.

It continues to make money through integrated partnerships, campaigns and branded content, the model it launched with, which remains the “bulk of the revenue”. It also has retained several of its high-end launch partners, including shoe designer Jimmy Choo, while also seeing success in ticketed events. Some 30% of Broadsheet’s campaigns have an event component.

“So an integrated campaign or partnership might be like we do a video component, we do an article component, we do an event component,” said Shelton.

Events include Editor’s Previews, a dinner held for readers in restaurants before they open to the public, and Dine Out, a food festival organised in collaboration with restaurants.

Broadsheet hosted 30 events in London during its first year, compared with 115 in Australia since its launch in 2009. Fifteen of its London pop-up events sold out in August.

The newsbrand also offers print, display and programmatic advertising, though “not much” of the latter, plus newsletter takeovers. Press Gazette understands Broadsheet London is expecting break-even, ahead of schedule.

“There’s no shortcut to building an audience and to building revenue, especially if you want to be sustainable,” said Shelton.

“You need to find an audience member, have them spend time with you, have them try recommendations, have them come back again, and then build that trust over time.”

He added the same approach applied to advertisers, with a publisher needing to “work with them on a test budget” that increases over time.

“It’s just one step in front of the next, sustainably building our business, both on the audience side and the commercial side. But in terms of our trajectory and where we expect it to be, we’re very happy.”

Further expansion and memberships

Next year, Broadsheet will focus on travel, with one of its new hires to be a travel editor. This will be followed by a focus on entertainment, then fashion, and video and multimedia producers will also be hired.

“I’m excited to increase print over time, and we’ve got to decide whether that’s an increase in copy distribution or that’s an increase in frequency. Do we go to six times a year, for example?” Shelton said.

The publisher also plans to introduce membership in London next year, which is already set up in Australia, that will include discounts and benefits to brand partners.

“We call it Broadsheet Access because it gives you amazing access to your city,” said Shelton.

Broadsheet launched in London following the pulling back of print coverage from Time Out and the Evening Standard, though both still provide extensive online coverage. There are also various newsletters doing the same, such as Vittles, The Fence’s Capital Letter and Cheapskate.

However, Shelton said the magazine is not “deeply focused on or thinking about” its competitors in London.

“Our energy really is just focusing on what we’re doing and bringing our model that we’re really confident [in] into this market,” he said. “Our first job is to get London up and running and thriving. So that’s a multi-year project. But once that happens, we’re excited about Paris. We’re excited about New York. We’re excited about Berlin.”

Broadsheet’s second year is about “building”, Shelton said, with more multimedia work to roll out.

“We’re going to be launching a new website in the new year, which is going to be really exciting,” Shelton said. The global site is to have “more bells and whistles”, who reserved further details until nearer the launch.

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