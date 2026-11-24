Image verified as human made Alysia Borsa speaking at the Press Gazette Media Strategy Network USA event in New York on 20 November 2026. Picture Press Gazette/Alvar P.

“There was a print era in publishing, a digital era, and now we believe we are in the brand era.”

This was the key message from Alysia Borsa, People Inc’s chief business officer and president of lifestyle, health and finance, when she addressed Press Gazette’s Media Strategy Network Event in New York.

The networking and discussion-based event gathered around 100 leading decision makers from news media at People Inc’s headquarters to discuss new ways to make journalism pay.

Borsa explained how People Inc has responded to the decline of website traffic by expanding what it means to run a commercial newsbrand.

The company (formerly known as Dotdash Meredith) reported its 12th consecutive quarter of digital revenue growth, up 2% to $289m in October 2026. But overall the publisher of leading brands including People and Better Homes & Gardens saw revenue fall almost 4% to $431m in the period.

‘Google is eliminating search traffic’

Borsa said the digital growth “is not exactly where we want to be”, but she pointed to the company’s success at building a business not based on core website “sessions”.

She said: “Google is effectively eliminating search traffic. That’s hitting all of us hard… Our core sessions actually declined by 26%. So the fact that our session-based revenue only declined by 6% is a good thing.

“We were able to maintain higher rates, we have premium brands. Our D/Cipher platform means that our advertising is very performant, and our sales teams really are leaning into making sure that they are selling more premium, high-impact advertising programmes.

“The flip side of that, though, is our non session-based revenue grew by 15%. That’s licensing, it’s events, it’s social, it’s D/Cipher+ [selling People Inc ad technology to other publishers].”

From pop-up shops to sweet tea

Talking about the “brand era” of publishing, she said: “The mandate we’ve been given is we’ve got to leverage our brands, build and grow them, make them show up in new, different ways across multiple different platforms and build more direct-to-consumer relationships.

“None of us want to be disintermediated anymore. That means we’re launching new products, new services, new content.”

She sited various examples of the ways People Inc is expanding beyond print and websites into new areas with its brands, including:

Events

The Better Homes and Gardens has launched the Red Plaid Café – an annual pop-up shop/events space/café in New York aimed at engaging with Gen Z.

The Food and Wine Classic is a three-day festival held in Charleston, South Carolina.

Scripted video

InStyle’s satirical documentary series The Intern (available on Youtube, Tiktok and the InStyle website) has generated 100 million views.

Southern Living’s Test Kitchen Diaries is a scripted series developed for social video set within the Southern Living Test Kitchen.

People’s Next Red Carpet reporter, a reality show that launched in September, saw eight People staff compete for the chance to co-host The Emmys.

Ad-revenue for these types of social-first video series is said to be growing fast.

Apps

The ad-funded My Recipes app, launched two years ago, now has five million registered users.

The People app, which launched a year ago, now as one million downloads.

Paid subscriptions have recently been launched on both the My Recipes and People apps.

Actual products

Southern Living has just launched its own branded sweet tea drink.

AI in content production

Talking about the role of AI, Borsa said: “People will always create People Inc content. Having said that, we are leaning into AI and new tools to make that as efficient as possible.

“We’re creating more content today than we were a year ago because of that. That also means we’re able to shift people and resources into the new things.”

People Inc said it was making 196 staff redundant in October 2026, but also said it had created 326 new roles in the year.

Asked to give her advice for other publishers looking to grow in 2027, she said: “I think you’ve got to figure out where your brands have permission to play. Where can you expand your brand and build more direct to consumer relationships?

“For some of us, it’s a new app. For some of us, it’s events. For some of us, it’s social video. It really does depend on the brand.”

She added: “Don’t be sentimental. However, we ran our businesses before, whatever was successful before, doesn’t mean it’s going to work in the future. It’s hard when you are running a business and you’ve got to let go of a product or deprioritise a brand or shift your focus. We’ve got to look to what are the new things going forward.”

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