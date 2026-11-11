How Attitude magazine is cashing in on Apple News

Covers for two issues of digital magazine Attitude Uncut. Pictures: Attitude

LGBTQ+ magazine Attitude has more than doubled its Apple News revenue in the past year following the launch of new digital title Attitude Uncut.

Attitude historically put its website content on the free Apple News platform and the digital edition of its print magazine on the paid Apple News+, which costs £12.99 per month for more than 400 newspapers and magazines in the UK.

Last November it began to additionally put out a new digital magazine called Attitude Uncut which can only be found on Apple News+ and Attitude’s own app, which costs £3.99 per month and also includes its news feed and 200 back issues.

Attitude Uncut is being published six times a year between Attitude’s bi-monthly print issues.

Stream Publishing managing director and founder Darren Styles told Press Gazette that previously Attitude had been doing “decent money” on Apple News.

But then-deputy editor Jamie Tabberer suggested that, based on Apple’s method of paying for time spent with content rather than clicks, Attitude could “double what we earn for Apple News inside a year” by creating extra content to go out in the months without the main magazine.

“And that’s pretty well how it’s turned out – more than that, in fact,” Styles said.

[Read more: Apple News revenue helped BBC Science Focus double size of team]

Styles said that in the past year, Attitude’s Apple News revenue has increased by 113.5% year on year.

Tabberer now produces content for Attitude Uncut full time, creating a job as someone else was hired in his previous role, and Styles hopes to add someone else to work on Uncut early next year.

Five issues have been published so far, themed around kink, photography, film, interviews and heat, each containing unique photoshoots and about 17 stories.

Attitude Uncut has been shortlisted for Launch of the Year at the British Society of Magazine Editors Awards, as well as Cover of the Year for its shoot with actor Alan Cummings.

Attitude’s total views on Apple News+ have increased by more than 64% since launching Uncut, Styles said, while its average active time on the app has increased by 58.6% and issue opens are up by 371%.

The top-earning Uncut article, generating just under £9,000, was one of its “Real Bodies” stories.

Styles said: “That format has done so well on Apple News because it’s a long-read piece that features people talking about their issues with their body, how they feel about how they look, the neuroses they have, the journey they’ve been on, and people connect well with real people.”

And the top-earning issue, which was the photography issue, was opened 115,084 times and made more than £20,000.

“Serious dwell time is what earns us the money, and so Jamie works hard at long reads with strong hooks and obviously very strong storylines,” Styles said.

He added: “It’s been one of the success stories of our year and we’re really proud of it.”

Styles praised Apple for its relationship with publishers: “A lot of digital channels aren’t very good at paying for content so the fact that Apple will share the money and will promote your stories, as a small publisher is huge for us.”

He added that Apple boosts news stories from specialist titles in its feed when relevant, which for Attitude means LGBTQ+-related stories like tributes to Paul O’Grady after he died: “They figured it was coming from the community, so that gives it a degree of authenticity. They’re actually really good at doing that.”

Across Attitude and sister title Rolling Stone, Styles said the publisher will bring in almost £200,000 in revenue this year from Apple News and Apple News+, of which at least 90% is from Attitude.

Styles plans to follow suit with Rolling Stone, which is still simply publishing stories from its digital magazine and website on Apple News, next year – potentially creating another new role.

[Read more: Daily Mail ‘arbitrarily’ stopped from joining Apple News]

Stream Publishing, which previously did contract publishing for the likes of P&O, Cunard, Vauxhall and Flybe before this was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, bought Attitude in 2016 and signed a licensing deal to launch Rolling Stone in the UK in 2021.

Styles said the publisher brought in revenue of around £3.6m in 2025 and that this is set to rise to around £4.4m this year.

Stream Publishing does not need to file full accounts with Companies House as it is a small company, but it reported profit of £145,320 in 2024 and of £204,287 last year. Styles said he expects to double profitability in 2026.

Each of the main six business modules – print, digital and events for each of Attitude and Rolling Stone – are now profitable, he added.

The publisher benefits from having one design team and one sales team that works across both titles as well as their individual editorial teams, with 31 employees in total, he said.

Last year Attitude averaged almost 24,000 copies sold for each issue of which half were print subscriptions, a quarter were digital subscriptions, and a quarter were newsstand sales primarily in WH Smith airport and station locations, Styles said. Attitude no longer reports its circulation on ABC.

[Read more: All you can read sales and auditing changes boost digital mag ABC figures]

Although the bi-monthly magazine now costs £7.95 an issue, Styles said they are “printed on beautiful paper” with “high-production values” and come in at around 164 pages.

Events proved to be “the cornerstone of the whole turnaround” of the business, Styles said, following a tough time during Covid as Stream used to be focused on contract publishing for the likes of Flybe, Cunard, P&O and Vauxhall. It then took on a lot of debt but this has been paid off for about 18 months.

The brand runs the Attitude Awards, which celebrate LGBTQ+ stars, allies and organisations making an impact, the Pride Awards recognising LGBTQ+ “heroes changing the world for good” and Attitude 101, a list of trailblazers published each February for the year to come.

Styles said this means there is a “tentpole live event moment with an issue hanging off it” every four months, with three other issues in between them.

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