Video is now literally at the heart of The Sun newsroom

The Sun’s From The Newsroom host Sam Homewood with data journalist Thomas Godfrey on the newsroom studio set. Picture: The Sun

The Sun has made video the “anchor of the newsroom” by building a studio in the centre to showcase its journalists.

From The Newsroom now puts out multiple daily videos with Sun journalists explaining their scoops or giving analysis into the big stories, often alongside guests such as a lawyer helping to explain Russell Brand’s current rape and sex assault trial.

These videos, often around ten minutes long, are put out in full on a dedicated Youtube page and on a video hub on The Sun’s website, with shorter clips shared on social platforms.

Kate Chaplin, director of video (news), told Press Gazette the aim was to make Sun journalists the face of its stories more than they have been previously.

She said: “At the crux of it, it’s our journalism, our journalists at the front of it all which, in a world of AI where we’re inundated with fake videos and fake news, it’s putting trusted faces who are experts in their own field in front of the camera to add another layer to our current output.”

Chaplin joined The Sun in early 2025 when a major restructure of its video output began. Within the first year, the total Sun video team grew from around 25 to 80 people.

Initially, a key focus was the launch of Sun Originals strands: creating sponsorable, repeatable show formats such as parenting show No Parental Guidance and football show Tactics Exposed.

The news video team was primarily putting out shorter breaking news clips and other video driven by the news agenda, including Ukraine war shows Frontline with defence editor Jerome Starkey.

Now, From The Newsroom marks a major ramping up of news-based content with the creation of a studio without walls for journalists to dip in and out to talk about their stories.

From The Newsroom has employed two dedicated hosts, Sam Homewood and Rhiannon Jones, and has its own producers.

“But ultimately, it’s our journalists at the heart of it, and it’s driven by the entire newsroom,” Chaplin said.

Kate Chaplin, The Sun’s director of video (news). Picture: The Sun

Sun ‘not trying to be an always-on broadcaster’ with new video show

Chaplin said video has become a key part of the story commissioning process and that in editorial conferences they discuss which stories would work for From The Newsroom that day.

She said they “want to make sure that we’re deep diving and analysing the topics that our audience really care about” and that they are “not trying to be an always-on broadcaster” by producing constant output.

“We want it to be personality-led,” Chaplin continued. “We want it to feel informal, conversational. We don’t want it to feel like it’s a news bulletin and ‘here are all the stories you should know about today’.

“We’re not breaking news. We are giving our analysis and The Sun’s opinion, hopefully through our journalism and our experts that we bring on to the segments to really tell our audience what the story is behind it, how we got to that story, and what we think they need to know.”

Currently around two to three videos are filmed per day in the studio but Chaplin said they plan for this to increase significantly with more areas of the newsroom getting involved such as showbiz, travel, money and sport.

Chaplin said: “We get some brilliant exclusives, we get some real insight, and our journalists write fantastic articles, but we also want to take those stories to other audiences as well, so off platform and on platform, and we wanted to be able to give our Sun readers a chance to get to know our journalists as well, because we see how much time and energy that they put into these stories, and we can really add value through video by giving them another way to tell that story in video form.”

She added that the goal of the project was to both reach new audiences and make The Sun’s current audiences more engaged.

She said it is about “encouraging people to watch long-form video content on our platform, as well as giving our brand accounts personality, putting faces to our journalists, and really giving that authority in terms of video”.

[Read more: Sun editor ‘optimistic’ about future after ‘reimagining the newsroom’]

The strand will bring in some revenue via adverts on Youtube and The Sun’s website, but it is primarily an engagement play – different to Sun Originals where specific shows and videos can be sponsored by brands.

Why Sun created new Youtube page and website video hub

The Sun has almost 6.6 million followers on its main Youtube page which has become a “hub for world news”, Chaplin said, including defence franchises Frontline and Battle Plans Exposed.

A separate From The Newsroom Youtube page was created, now with just over 11,000 followers, so there was a separate space that “reflects The Sun’s stories on a day to day [basis]”. So far UK news, politics and major breaking news stories appear to be the highest performers on the channel.

“We know Youtube likes niches, and so we wanted to be brave and bold and create this Youtube channel and not just feed the current channel,” Chaplin explained.

There is also a dedicated video home page on The Sun website, video is the second navigation option at the top of The Sun website (after Sun Club subscription offering) and video is one of five main navigation options at the footer of The Sun app (the others are ‘For you’, ‘Sun club’ and ‘Puzzles’.

She said the existing Sun channel “does well with war and conflict, so we wanted to have a channel that was really dedicated and showcased all of the other content that The Sun is producing, and so far we’ve seen real success, whether it’s mortgage rates or whether we’ve got a journalist in Nepal dialling in, or from the beaches of Dunkirk covering the migrant crisis.”

The Sun’s From The Newsroom hosts Sam Homewood and Rhiannon Jones in its studio. Picture: The Sun

The Sun now has a prominent video hub on its website, second from the left on its top banner after the Sun Club page for premium paywalled content.

Chaplin described From The Newsroom as a “driving force” back to that page, where it is the “top-performing show”.

Watch time on videos within the Sun Player is 12 times longer on average than videos within articles, Chaplin said, because people who have gone to that page are likely to be engaged and already planning to spend time there.

“It’s been a great opportunity to cover stories that our audience who are already on site are interested in, and then they want to know more, and they can click on the the Sun Player and find an eight-minute deep dive into the story that they’ve just read about with the journalists at the front of it.”

The Sun’s increasing focus on video reflects changing audience habits, expecially among the young, and the growing digital adspend on video. Social media adspend (which includes Youtube) was the fastest-growing category measured by AA/WARC, up 21% to £11.5bn in 2025 in the UK.

In common with most other online news publishers, website traffic to The Sun is falling as Google and Facebook have sought to keep visitors on their platforms. Global website visits to The Sun fell 26% year on year to 42 million in September, according to Similarweb.

The Sun no longer publishes a print ABC figure. But assuming a rate of decline at the top end of industry performance, it is likely to average around 500,000 per day (compared with more than one million sales per day in 2020).

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