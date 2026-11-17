Co-founders John Stanley Hunter (left) and Eleanor Warnock (right). Picture: Submitted

Newly launched European tech title Second Chapter aims to fill a gap in the market opened up by the closure of titles covering the UK and Europe by providing long-form coverage of medium-sized tech firms.

The online title, which also publishes a weekly newsletter, launched in November after raising funds through an angel investment round. It will remain free to access until a planned move to a tiered subscription model in February 2027.

Co-founder Eleanor Warnock said titles like Sifted already had the European tech start-up market “very much covered” and there was a lot of coverage from major business outlets on larger tech companies, such as Google, Anthropic and OpenAI, but she added: “I really felt like there’s an opening and a gap in the middle of the market.”

The disappearance of several tech titles over the past few years has also made space in the sector.

Warnock said the closure of Wired UK means there’s a “place for long-form, more thoughtful profiles of technology companies”. Last year, Techcrunch cut staff as it pulled out of UK and Europe coverage, while tech newsbrand Digital Frontier closed altogether and Informa Techtarget and CNET also made extensive cuts.

Second Chapter will fill the gap by covering how technology is impacting society in Europe, said Warnock, with one of her first articles exploring how AI is changing marketing as companies use more influencers to sell software.

It is not the only tech title looking to fill the gap left by closures of others: former Techcrunch editor-at-large Mike Butcher launched Pathfounders in October last year, a newsletter-based title covering the start-up scene, and Resilience Media also launched last year to cover defence technology.

[Read more: Computer Weekly’s Bryan Glick on decade of digital change]

Second Chapter did not disclose how much it raised in its angel funding round, but Warnock said none of the investment came from institutional investors. Investors include Julien Codorniou, general partner at venture capital firm 20VC and a board member of Le Monde, as well as Saul Klein, co-founder and chair of investment company Phoenix Court.

“A lot of the time the only tech stories that get covered are just funding rounds and are about money,” Warnock said. “It’s against our ethos to share the number and to make that the focus… I can’t say how long it will sustain us, but I can say that it gives us a very good and strong financial position in order to go to market to test our proposition.”

Warnock said she is “fairly confident” the business will break even or become profitable with the funding it’s received.

‘Two-pronged business model’

Second Chapter will operate through a “two-pronged business model”, making money through both tiered subscriptions and sponsorships, giving readers the chance to “read our content, understand what we’re about [and] give us feedback” before deciding whether to become members, said Warnock.

The first tier, called Stay ahead, will cost £225 per year and allows subscribers to read every newsletter and article, join the comments section and submit op-eds and letters to the editor.

The second tier, Shape the conversation, costs £450 and additionally allows readers to put questions to industry insiders, help set next year’s agenda and events, and receive the yearly Best of Second Chapter book.

The third and final tier, Be in the room, is priced “upon request” and includes all features of both tiers plus attending at least two private member dinners with curated guests, joining the Second Chapter offsite and connect with fellow members through the member directory.

Ad-driven tech journalism model ‘too difficult and expensive’

Events hosted by Second Chapter will launch alongside subscriptions next year and will consist of “small curated dinners with incumbent businesses that are curious about technology”, said Warnock.

The second revenue stream will come from sponsorships, which Warnock said will support the newsbrand’s events. It does not intend to run advertising on its site or newsletters, a decision driven by the fact that an ad-driven tech journalism model has become too difficult and expensive, Warnock said.

“For a really long time, we had ad-financed journalism that was about eyeballs,” she said. “The more pageviews we have, then that allows us to sell ads for a higher price, which can finance journalism.

“Now that we are seeing the ad model getting much more difficult… more expensive. People aren’t necessarily going to a homepage to get their news… That’s why we need a new model of journalism that’s not just based on ads. It’s based on content, but then also giving people something more than content, which draws them into your universe.”

Warnock pointed to The New York Times, which offers “a whole constellation of things” outside its journalism, including recipes and games, and is even entering talks to acquire online cinephile community Letterboxd.

“You need to really make the proposition super strong for why people should come and engage with your entire ecosystem of offering,” she added.

Second Chapter newsletter boasts 1,500 pre-launch sign-ups

While the proportion of revenue mix is not yet confirmed, Warnock said it will be a model comparable to Sifted or Semafor. Both brands make money from events and sponsorships, but Semafor does not offer paid subscriptions.

“I want to stay really close to our readers, and understand ‘is this resonating with them?’ For me, we’ve got to get that right, and then we can really think about like putting the pedal to the metal on trying to acquire subscribers,” Warnock said.

Second Chapter’s newsletter, launching on Resend, has received more than 1,500 pre-launch signups.

Warnock is the only full-time staff member of Second Chapter, but the title is supported by part-time staff, including Germany-based John Stanley Hunter, who is co-founder and editor-at-large. Stanley Hunter was previously a journalist at business publication Capital Magazin and Business Insider Deutschland. Part-time chief operating officer Amone Gbedemah, who has held senior roles at Meta and Vodafone, will help drive the commercial side of the operation.

“Once we get a better vision of what readers want, then we can think about hiring people full time,” said Warnock. “But I really do think that that is somewhere six to 12 months in the future.”

Warnock added the funding is allowing the magazine to “pay freelancers well” and working with “really top people”. It has commissioned four freelances so far. A part-time designer and a developer have also been brought on board.

Looking to LinkedIn in creating ‘community feeling’

Ahead of its launch, Second Chapter carried out a survey of 90 people working in and around technology and found that 10% of respondents said Linkedin is the publication they would most miss if one were to disappear.

“LinkedIn is a place where you can get information, but there’s also a social element,” said Warnock. “And I think journalism in general often falls short in really engaging its readers and creating that feeling of community around it.”

To replicate the community feel, the team has included a Q&A element in its welcome email, asking new users to name a book that has influenced their career. Their answers are then added to a ‘library list’ on the site.

“They’re going to get business news, but these are people who have the time to spend reading a thoughtful article… we can give them a list of how other people were inspired – that helps create that community feeling.”

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