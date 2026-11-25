Image verified as human made Picture: Dispatch

Long-form investigations title Dispatch is expanding into print with the launch of a broadsheet edition on newsprint.

The UK-based title was founded by former Unherd deputy editor Jacob Furedi in 2025 as a subscription and syndication-based publication dedicated to long-read reporting. It was shortlisted for Innovation of the Year at the British Journalism Awards in 2025.

The print edition has no set frequency for publication, but it “will become an established part of the Dispatch brand print products”, Furedi told Press Gazette.

“It’s a response to our readers who pretty much from the get-go have been asking when we’re going to bring out a print product,” he added.

Dispatch produces two long-form pieces a week on its website, plus a weekend newsletter sent via Ghost covering “quirky news and quirky local news stories” from Britain, the US and Europe.

The print edition will include its long-form journalism alongside newspaper-style extras, including an agony aunt and uncle, restaurant critic, horoscopes, classifieds and a crossword, which Furedi said is an “extension” of the human element already featured in its long-form investigations.

“For instance, our restaurant critic doesn’t go to Mayfair or Soho,” he said. “He went outside of London to eat roadkill with a roadkill specialist.”

The paper was designed by Shauna Buckley of design practice Other Office, with inspiration from early 20thcentury local newspapers, which Furedi said often contained “delicate, very human stories about particular places and communities, which is exactly what Dispatch is supposed to be doing”.

Other influences include Huck, The Fence, The Face and US broadsheet-style long-read publications like County Highway.

Dispatch has an initial print run of 2,000 for £6.50 per copy, with paid subscribers given early access to order followed by free subscriber access. It will also be distributed to selected UK bookshops and magazine shops.

Furedi chose newsprint over a magazine format because it is cheaper to print.

He said: “We’ve attempted to keep [the cost] reasonable, around the same price as a Sunday newspaper… we wouldn’t do it if we didn’t think we’re going to break even on it.”

He added that Dispatch is “definitely going to be doing more print products in the future”.

Filling gap for ‘reported journalism’ in UK

Dispatch offers free subscriptions, which provide access to one article a week plus its newsletter, and paid subscriptions for £7.50 per month for full access, plus early access to merchandise. “Super supporters” get priority access to future events for £25 per month. Dispatch does not disclose how many subscribers it has.

It operates with a team of six: Furedi, three contributing editors, a junior reporter and editorial assistant. Furedi is the only full-time member of staff.

“Every piece that we publish has a strong focus on a particular place or a particular community and has required a reporter to go out into the world and actually speak to real people,” he said.

“There’s a real space, especially in the UK, for a renewal of reported journalism. America, with its vast coffers, still has a fairly healthy relationship with reported journalism. We’ve seen it drop off over here. It’s increasingly viewed as a luxury in the legacy press, and I suppose Dispatch really aims to fill that gap.”

How Dispatch makes money

Dispatch generates revenue mostly through paid subscriptions, donations and syndication, where the publisher resells its pieces to national outlets in the UK, Europe and in the US.

“Paid subscriptions are a really healthy chunk of that, and obviously that’s very important because the type of journalism that we do is expensive,” said Furedi, adding that writers are paid “good, reasonable fees” and the publication also covers travel expenses of writers and photographers.

He said the syndication model can be less reliable because it relies on editors deciding to buy content, but it provides both revenue and wider brand awareness with fees shared with the writer.

Dispatch also earns revenue, albeit less, from newsletter sponsorships and merchandise, including hats. It does not carry advertising except in rare cases of accepting newsletter sponsorship.

“We’ve turned down quite a lot of offers for sponsorship and advertising, both on the site and in the newsletter, because they don’t feel quite right, and the brands don’t necessarily correlate with our values. We try to cultivate a close relationship with our readers,” said Furedi.

Dispatch plans to introduce ticketed events early next year, including readings and discussions to showcase its journalism, but tickets will not “break the bank” for readers.

“Our mission from the start has been to make our journalism accessible, which is why we offer free subscriptions to students and people who are unwaged.”

The publisher also intends to explore video and podcasts next year, while ensuring it’s in line with the high-quality journalism it produces.

While the newsbrand does not share its financials, Furedi said launching his own title after leaving Unherd has been worthwhile.

“I gave up a well-paid job to start a media company on a shoestring budget and it was a huge financial risk, and fortunately, it’s paid off. At the start I wasn’t paying myself, now I am, along with my staff, and paying writers and photographers fair fees.”

Dispatch informed Press Gazette of Margaux Blanchard scandal

In 2025, Furedi tipped off Press Gazette on an AI hoaxer claiming to be named Margaux Blanchard was writing features that were likely AI-generated works of fiction. The incident led to publications including Wired and Business Insider removing articles.

Since then, Press Gazette has uncovered AI in journalism in multiple forms, including robot local news websites and bylines of redundant journalists revived with AI-written articles.

For more examples of AI scandals and mistakes in journalism, see our live tracker here.

“AI in journalism is here to stay, just like the internet was here to stay when it was first launched, and we just have to deal with it,” said Furedi.

Dispatch frequently receives AI-related pitches and has investigated suspicious activity. One instance included, after collating a batch of AI pitches and discovering they originated from Kenya, commissioning a reporter there to explore this further.

“There’s a reason why we’ve never and why we will never fall for AI pitches or AI journalism. That’s because the type of stuff that we do requires people to go out into the world and speak to other people. And for now, at least, a robot can’t do that.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog