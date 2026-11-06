Piers Morgan production company moves into red but has big ambitions

Piers Morgan. Picture: Uncensored

Piers Morgan’s Morgan’s Uncensored has ambitions to become a top five digital first newsbrand, despite his production company seeing a steep fall in revenue in 2025.

Uncensored CEO Rashida Jones told Press Gazette: “2025 marked a significant milestone for the business as our first year operating independently. During this period, we secured £4 million in new business, establishing a strong foundation for continued growth. Since then, we have built on that momentum, delivering year-on-year revenue growth and demonstrating the strength of our independent business model.

“2026 was an investment year for us – while we are still reporting losses the number has shrunken considerably.”

She pointed to growing revenue and huge audience growth as the mainly London-based team has grown from 15 people to 40 (a mix of full and part time) over the last year.

Piers Morgan’s Wake Up Productions went from turnover of £15.7m in 2024 to £4m in 2025 (which was Uncensored’s first year as a stand-alone business) and from a pre-tax profit of £7m to a pre-tax loss of £3m.

Mogan was understood to be on a £15m a year annual deal with News Corp/News UK up until the end of 2024 for work which included production of his Uncensored show for TalkTV.

Morgan acquired the show himself at the start of 2025 in a deal which gives News UK a commercial stake in Uncensored until 2029.

The Youtube-based brand has since expanded with the launch of Royals, Football and History strands. Subscribers can now pay $49.99 (£37) a year for ad-free episodes, a weekly newsletter with Morgan’s exclusive column, written versions of his “hard-hitting monologues” delivered twice weekly and other bonus content.

The main Piers Morgan Uncensored show now has 4.5 million subscribers on Youtube and has racked up more than 1.5 billion views on the platform.

The company raised $27 million of investment in June this year.

Linear broadcaster 5 now shows Piers Morgan Uncensored highlights and The Royals Uncensored, both weekly. Uncensored has also signed a deal with TIME Studios to co-produce and distribute long-form interviews, set to launch later this year.

CEO Jones told Press Gazette that revenue lines for the business have expanded this year from Youtube advertising revenue to include events, subscriptions (launched last month) and licensing (which has shown the most consistent growth). It is also continuing to look at launching new shows with fresh talent.

Uncensored now also has a sales partner selling direct licensing opportunities on its programmes.

She said: “We’ve got an early start in the digital first space as we’ve seen huge growth in people accessing digital-first content.”

Asked about future growth ambitions, she said: “There’s no reason our revenue can’t can’t compete with some of the biggest brands in news and digital content. I can see us being a top five digital-first brand.”

According to Uncensored, its live coverage of the US mid-term election results on Tuesdsay night attracted more than 10 million views across various platforms.

Rashid said: “By the next big election the majority of people will be going to platforms like ours for political news.”

[Read more: The highs and lows of Piers Morgan’s career in journalism]

Morgan started his Fleet Street career editing The Sun’s Bizarre showbiz column, before going on to edit the News of the World and then the Daily Mirror.

Morgan is well-known in the US having won the Celebrity Apprentice, hosted by Donald Trump, in 2008, and appearing as a judge on America’s Got Talent. He also hosted a talkshow on CNN for four years, before it was cut due to falling ratings.

More recently, Morgan was co-host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain until 2021 when he signed a deal with News UK ahead of the launch of TalkTV.

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