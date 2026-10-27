British Journalism Awards 2026 shortlist revealed

Press Gazette today reveals the British Journalism Awards 2026 shortlist, supported by headline sponsor Starling Bank.
Now in their 15th year, the British Journalism Awards celebrate work that is revelatory, has real-world impact and serves the public interest (regardless of format or platform). The finalists range from well-resourced TV documentary teams to small local news outlets. The judges were asked to look for the quality of stories uncovered regardless of the scale of the production.
The shortlist was compiled by 73 independent British Journalism Awards judges who pored over 695 entries over the past three weeks, culminating with jury-style meetings to agree upon the shortlists and winners.
Shortlisted work must have been produced for a UK audience and been published between 1 September 2025 and 31 August 2026.
The British Journalism Awards 2026 are sponsored by headline sponsor Starling Bank as well as the Aziz Foundation, Journalist.net, The People’s Postcode Lottery, Orset and TechnologyOne.
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner hosted by impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner at London’s Hilton Bankside on Thursday 10 December. Tickets can be bought here.
Winners for the Public Service Journalism Award, Marie Colvin Award and Journalist of the Year will be announced on the night.
A separate shortlist for News Provider of the Year (sponsored by The People’s Postcode Lottery) will be published at a later date following a second round of judging.
British Journalism Awards 2026 shortlist in full:
Energy & Environment Journalism, sponsored by Orsted
Leana Hosea and Juliet Ferguson – Watershed Investigations/Investigate Europe/The Guardian/ITV News
- UK and Europe’s hidden landfills at risk of leaking toxic waste into water supplies
- ‘I kept smelling a horrible nasty smell’: the risks of England’s old dumping grounds
- Potential leaks from thousands of landfills threaten Europe’s water and wildlife
Karl Mathiesen and Corbin Hiar – Politico/E&E News
- The Strange and Totally Real Plan to Blot Out the Sun and Reverse Global Warming
- Global cooling startup raises $60M to test sun-reflecting technology
- Geoengineering startup has been secretly lobbying Congress for months
Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph
- How your Christmas turkey is killing Lough Neagh: The lie of cheap meat contains a hidden cost which can no longer be ignored
- They knew: Declassified files prove Stormont understood Lough Neagh’s pollution decades ago – but then made it worse
- SF minister fails in bid to hide documents which reveal chaos within her department and ferocious critique by regulator
Attracta Mooney and Sarah Neville – Financial Times
- How a warmer world is making pregnancy riskier
- Parents fund aircon for schools as UK heatwave forces classes to end early
- Tropical nights come to Europe
Steph Spyro – Express
- Endangered mountain gorillas celebrate ‘fragile’ success despite threats
- Chris Packham exposes the slaughter of up to 500,000 songbirds in Cyprus
- London Aquarium issues major update on its captive penguins without daylight or fresh air
Adam Vaughan – The Times
- Digital cities: the future of Britain’s data centres
- Scores of illegal sewage spills every day as worst areas revealed
- No 10 blocks report on impact of rainforest collapse on food prices
Health & Life Sciences Journalism
Lucas Amin and Peter Geoghegan – Democracy for Sale/London Review of Books/The Guardian
- ‘This looks absolutely rubbish’: Peter Geoghegan and Lucas Amin on Palantir and the NHS
- I investigated Palantir’s foothold in the British state – and what I found should worry us all
- Ditch Palantir’s £330m NHS contract, MPs and campaigners tell Burnham
Hannah Devlin – The Guardian
- Confidential health records from UK BioBank project exposed online
- UK IVF couples use legal loophole to rank embryos based on potential IQ, height and health
- Men’s average testosterone levels have halved in last 50 years, say scientists
Sirin Kale and Lucy Osborne – The Guardian
- Influencers made millions pushing ‘wild’ births – now the Free Birth Society is linked to baby deaths around the world
- ‘She was like a deer in headlights’: how unskilled radical birthkeepers took hold in Canada
- The Birth Keepers: I choose this
Meike Leonard – Mail on Sunday
- Lori was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer and given two years to live. Now, 20 years later, she is healthy and thriving. This is how she and eight others were ‘cured’… and why thousands more could get the same treatment
- I was exhausted, wobbly on my feet and plagued by brain fog. 1 in 5 adults over 50 have this hidden condition. GPs regularly miss it and left untreated it’s fatal – but there’s a simple fix. These are the early warning signs you MUST know
- ‘Silent’ ovarian cancer kills 4,000 British women every year, but a pioneering new treatment can slash the risk by 80%. So is it right for YOU?
Victoria Macdonald, Robbie Boyd and Hannah Barnes – Channel 4 News and The New Statesman
- Exclusive: Maternity scandal at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust prompts calls for action from the Health Secretary
- Oxford University Hospitals: Couple called scandal-hit NHS trust 44 times for scan
- Britain’s next maternity scandal
Zoe Tidman – Health Service Journal
- Exclusive: Southport attack victim accuses trust of ‘cover up’ over care records breach
- Exclusive: Blindsided NHSE bosses to launch snooping probe
- Exclusive: Another trust investigates snooping on attack victims
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank
Ashley Armstrong – Financial Times
- UK Treasury pushes supermarkets to cap food prices
- ‘I’m not Mary Poppins’: Mike Ashley admits to orchestrating downfall of Peter Cowgill
- Tesco explores sale of European business
Tom Bergin, David Gauthier-Villars, Tom Wilson and Michelle Conlin – Reuters
- Inside the Trump family’s global crypto cash machine
- Musk scorned “shady” loopholes, yet offshore tax tricks likely saved Tesla hundreds of millions
- Under the Trump crypto playbook, the family always wins. Investors don’t
Tom Burgis – The Guardian
- Why $1bn in Balkans energy contracts are going to an obscure company connected to Donald Trump
- Licensed to drill? How a Trump-linked Texas oil company is elbowing its way into Greenland
- ‘Nigel is mad to accept his money’: who is Christopher Harborne, the mystery billionaire bankrolling Reform?
Ed Conway – Sky News
- The New Energy Frontier: Can the US deliver?
- Can North Sea gas keep Britain’s lights on?
- The UK is losing the industry that makes everything
Tom Rowley, Matei Rosca, Attila Biro and Marcela Zamosteanu – Reporter.London/Context.ro/Rise.md
- Fugitive Moldovan tycoon recruits top Russian bankers to run sanctions-busting crypto firm: leak
- EXCLUSIVE: Kremlin’s sanctioned crypto payment network has Budapest link
- EXCLUSIVE: UK helped detect Russian tycoon’s $107M crypto war chest linked to Moldovan election interference
Harry Wilson – Bloomberg News
- UK Ambassador Told Epstein ‘I Think the World of You,’ Emails Reveal
- One of Dubai’s Most Powerful Executives Discussed Sex, Business With Epstein
- New FBI Epstein Emails Show Sarah Ferguson Contacted Kash Patel
Crime & Legal Affairs Journalism
Antonia Cundy, Paul Caruana Galizia and Madison Marriage – Financial Times
- Crispin Odey and the £79mn libel battle that wasn’t
- Crispin Odey settles sexual assault claims
- Crispin Odey abandons £79mn libel case against the FT over sexual misconduct claims
Peter Geoghegan and Jenna Corderoy – Democracy for Sale
- How lawyers to the super-rich strangled Labour’s Slapp bill
- We investigated London’s libel lawyers – here’s what happened next
Billy Kenber, Phil Kemp, Jack Slater and Rebecca Fane-Hervey – BBC News
- Legal advisers help migrants pose as gay to get asylum, undercover BBC investigation finds
- Bogus websites, staged protests and pretend atheists: Inside the fake asylum industry
- Migrants making false domestic abuse claims to stay in UK, BBC investigation finds
Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph
- Don’t dare call Epstein a paedophile: Inside story of top NI lawyer’s work to clean up vile billionaire’s image, threatening media on his behalf
- NI’s snarling serpent isn’t migrants, but mob rule of thugs who assaulted me under nose of the police
- Donaldson secretly sought to retain a law which could have hidden his identity when police started investigating his rape
Sue Mitchell, Rob Lawrie and Joel Moors – BBC
Sam Piranty, David Mcilveen, Charlie Macdonald, Mark Keady, Mandy Chang, Liz Gibbons and Rob Lewis – BBC Storyville
Matt Shea – Channel 4 Dispatches
Ed Thomas, Rebecca Wearn, Patrick Clahane and Phill Edwards – BBC News
- Criminal network behind UK mini-marts enables migrants to work illegally, BBC finds
- High Street mini-marts selling cocaine and cannabis, BBC secret filming reveals
- Illegal mini-marts to shut for up to 12 months under law change prompted by BBC
Comment Journalism
Hadley Freeman – The Sunday Times
- My synagogue is seen as too dangerous for kids
- Nurses’ trans tribunals will one day be seen like witch trials
- Activist witchfinders still rule the book world
Jemima Kelly – Financial Times
- Donald Trump’s adventures in Windsorland
- The hunger for ‘content’ is keeping us culturally stuck
- Bitcoin is still about $70,000 too high
Rod Liddle – The Sunday Times
- Antisemitism has infected football. We should ban Uefa, not Israel
- No council elections? Even I didn’t expect this much gerrymandering
- Our water scandal flows from greed and pure incompetence
Nesrine Malik – The Guardian
- Blood spilled in Sudan can be seen from space. Nobody can feign ignorance about what’s going on
- The war on Iran is already upending the Middle East. Look to the Gulf states to see how
- What to do as murder is exploited to spread lies about race and privilege? Stand firm – fight back
Fraser Nelson – The Times
- The coming of crypto: how Nigel Farage plans to reshape politics
- My school friend died in the welfare trap
- Try this cure for the trainee doctor crisis
Frances Ryan – The Guardian
- Next week’s disability cuts will make people destitute – and you might not understand how bad they are until it’s too late
- Labour’s Send reforms get this right: disabled children in mainstream schools is transformative for everyone
- Disabled people driving luxury cars on your dime? Just the latest rightwing lie peddled by Labour
Matthew Syed – The Sunday Times
- Enemies like Iran will exploit liberal naivety until we’re destroyed
- Jason Arday was failed by the system — and by me
- Wear an extra jumper — just don’t ask for an energy bailout
Alice Thomson – The Times
- Time for non-Jews to call out this hatred
- We are turning into a nation of Traitors
- Measles is back: time to vaccinate every child
Sports Journalism
Antoine Allen, Mark Napier, Delilah Jeary, Natalie Jane Hill, Shorai Shoniwa-Forchin-Nangle and Tom Giles – ITV News
Nick Ames – The Guardian
- ‘This is a hellhole’: Aramco makes its presence hurt in the shadow of the World Cup
- ‘No soccer fans here’: World Cup fever fails to grip Texas Republicans
- ‘Fifa Super League’: Infantino discussed having governing body’s name on European breakaway
Um-E-Aymen Babar – The Observer
- ‘We have not lost hope’: Afghanistan’s exiled athletes fives years on
- The magic of motherhood in all its glory at Royal Lytham
- First transgender international player bats for chance to resume her innings
Daniel Storey – The i Paper
- 101 things I learned by driving 7,835 miles across Trump’s America
- I played in the world’s smallest – and most magical – football league
- Exeter City and the dying dream of English football
Jeremy Wilson – The Telegraph
- FA claims ‘no proof’ that heading causes long-term brain damage
- Hayley McQueen: Heading contributed to Dad’s death
- ‘Football killed my dad’: The dementia tragedy of England’s Boys of ’66
Martyn Ziegler – The Times
- Gianni Infantino’s plan to sell stakes in the World Cup
- How Gianni Infantino engineered World Cup to sell his doomed plan
- The web of offshore companies that allowed Chelsea to cheat the system
Specialist Journalism
Shayma Bakht – The Times
- What I saw on the trafficking route that ships ‘slaves’ to the UK
- I met the smuggling kingpins behind the deadly Channel crossings
- Imprisoned, enslaved and ransomed on Libya’s migrant route to UK
Steve Farrell – The Grocer
- UK retail parks ‘effectively full’ after Aldi and Lidl expansion
- Aldi and Lidl understated range size by 40%, according to CMA
- The juiciest revelations in the CMA’s decision on Aldi and Lidl
Jack Grove – Times Higher Education
Martina Lees – The Sunday Times
- Sitting comfortably? Your sofa is among the most toxic on Earth
- ‘Did toxic sofas make me infertile?’ Furniture makers want answers
Dan Neidle – Tax Policy Associates
- We defeated an £8m libel claim – and it shows libel law and the Tax Bar need reform.
- Who secretly owns Britain? The hidden offshore owners of £460bn of UK property
- MP Estate Planning: the unregulated firm selling defective trusts to the elderly
Dalmeet Singh Chawla – C&EN
- Duplicate structures haunt crystallography databases
- Scientific sleuths come in from the cold
- Graphyne, retractions, and bad blood between chemists
Zoe Tidman – Health Service Journal
- Exclusive: Southport attack victim accuses trust of ‘cover up’ over care records breach
- Exclusive: Blindsided NHSE bosses to launch snooping probe
- Exclusive: Another trust investigates snooping on attack victims
Aaron Walawalkar – Liberty Investigates/The Guardian/Dazed/Al Jazeera
- UK universities offered to monitor students’ social media for arms firms, emails show
- Inside the UK’s accelerating crackdown on student protests
- British universities paid security firm to ‘spy’ on pro-Palestine students
Photojournalism
Facundo Arrizabalaga – MyLondon
Jack Hill – The Times
Phil Noble – Reuters
Press Association Visual Journalist
Kevin Ramarohetra – 1843 Magazine (The Economist)
Sean Smith – The Guardian
Innovation of the Year
Chris Cook and the Computational Journalism Team – Financial Times
- How the Trump companies made $1bn from crypto
- Lakshmi Mittal’s energy joint venture bought Russian oil transported on blacklisted ships
- Chinese parts supplier takes stake in leading Russian drone maker
Sarah Donaldson, Carole Cadwalladr, Jane Ferguson, Imogen Carter and Lynsey Irvine – The Nerve
Christopher Giles, Yulia Mineeva, Andrei Goryanov, Andreea Jitaru, Michael Simkin, Marc Perkins, Liz Gibbons, Serdar Tumgoren, Chris Zubak-Skees and Amalia Zatari – BBC Eye
- How BBC Eye built a multi-agent AI system to sift through ten thousand Russian social media posts
- Brutal raid on woman’s birthday party highlights rise of Russian vigilante group
- Inside Russia’s new pro-Kremlin vigilantes
Mill Media
Kaitlin Tosh, Liz Lane, Daniel Dunford, Chris Howard, Isla Glaister and Giacomo Boscaini-Gilroy – Sky News
Technology Journalism, sponsored by TechnologyOne
Joanna Burge, Nick Parnes and Martin Turner – Kalel Productions/Channel 4 Dispatches
Patricia Clarke – The Observer
- AI psychosis: a mental health crisis for the 21st century
- Passing the buck: how AI caused a harrowing month for a small charity
- ChatGPT’s porn rollout raises concerns over safety and ethics
Jeff Horwitz – Reuters
- Meta is earning a fortune on a deluge of fraudulent ads, documents show
- Meta tolerates rampant ad fraud from China to safeguard billions in revenue
- Meta’s “Trusted Experts” helped me run scam ads on Facebook and Instagram
Madhumita Murgia – Financial Times
- Anthropic’s relentless race to the top
- Google DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis’s investment in AI arch-rival Anthropic revealed
- Google DeepMind dismantles Nobel-winning AlphaFold team in strategy shift
Marianna Spring – BBC
- The crime that never happened – and sparked a rage bait frenzy
- Meta and TikTok let harmful content rise after evidence outrage drove engagement, say whistleblowers
- Why fake AI videos of UK urban decline are taking over social media
Effie Webb – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Meet the AI rapper funded by a far-right party
- The hate economy in action: how an AI rapper tried to cash in on our coverage
- Revealed: the music producer and animator behind far-right AI rapper Danny Bones
Features Journalism
Avantika Chilkoti – 1843 Magazine (The Economist)
Jenny Kleeman – The Guardian
Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times
Sarah Esther Maslin – 1843 Magazine (The Economist)
Richard Pendlebury – Daily Mail
Matt Rudd – The Sunday Times
Ed Siddons – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism/The Guardian
Jen Stout – Prospect
Jennifer Williams – Financial Times
New Journalist of the Year
Sophie Clarke – The Irish News
- ‘I couldn’t see what I was doing’: Gaelic footballer opens up on recovery journey after life-threatening eating disorder
- The 89-year-old Co Tyrone man keeping one of Ireland’s rarest traditions alive
- ‘I wasn’t the perfect victim’: Co Down woman calls for reform of NI justice system
Dominic Hauschild – The Sunday Times
- UK drones used for ‘deep strikes’ in mainland Russia for first time
- In Ukraine with the ‘deep strike’ squad Russia is desperate to kill
- Putin’s men unmasked
Antonia Langford – The Telegraph
- The mother who gave her life to save her sons from Russian missiles
- Inside the schools preparing Ukrainian children for war
- What it’s like to be hunted by drones in Ukraine
Alex O’Leary – The Northern Echo
- ‘Evil’ prison guard who ‘attacked’ boys at Kirklevington exposed
- Rachel Reeves spent TWO days working from Darlington in 2025
- The day Teesside steel died as SSI closed – ten years on
Kyriakos Petrakos – The i Paper
- Inside Ukraine’s bunker schools that shield children from Putin’s bombs
- Andrew ‘sent second batch of confidential trade documents to Epstein’
- 350 child asylum seekers have gone missing in the UK
Phoebe Southworth – Sky News
- Sky News tracks down convicted fraudster who conned vulnerable pensioner and fled to Tenerife
- Britain has more than 1m NEETs – and things could get worse
- Can England beat Argentina and go all the way?
Effie Webb – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Meet the AI rapper funded by a far-right party
- Gang leaders, school shooters and ‘Bestie Epstein’: meet Character.AI’s chatbot companions
- Meet the developers cashing in on AI intimacy
Eric Williams – The Telegraph
- Top civil servant held nuclear talks with ‘front’ for Chinese spy agency
- Revealed: Russia’s secret $2.5bn cash shipments to Iran
- Minister dined with ‘Putin mouthpiece’ on secret China trip
Local Journalism
Suzanne Antelme – The Reading Chronicle
- Reading Council spent £1 million on Remedicare Education
- Remedicare Education Ofsted investigation: parent shocked
- Reading Council placing children at Remedicare Education
Jack Dulhanty – The Mill
- Exclusive: Senior council officials engaged in ‘sleazy’ behaviour towards young female staff
- Bev Craig ‘shocked and repulsed’ by James Binks misconduct
- Manchester’s leaders facing staff backlash over sexual misconduct
Emma Glasbey and Jennifer Smith – BBC Yorkshire
Andrew Kersley – The Londoner
Guy Lynn, Deborah Rivers, Jessica Cooper and David Macnicol – BBC London
Sean Morrison and Imogen Harper – The Bristol Cable
Daniel Timms, Mollie Simpson and Dan Hayes – Sheffield Tribune
- A London lawyer bought hundreds of Sheffield freeholds. Then the ‘very aggressive’ letters arrived
- After Becky’s mum died, it was time to sell her childhood home. Then Andrew Milne got in touch
- In a Costa in east London, we finally put some questions to Andrew Milne
Jim Waterson and Polly Smythe – London Centric
- The billionaire philanthropist making hundreds of Londoners homeless
- Can Sadiq Khan stop Asif Aziz’s mass evictions?
Social Affairs, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by the Aziz Foundation
Lisa Bachelor, Polly Braden, Tom Levitt and Anna Fazackerley – The Guardian
- ‘I say where I’m from and they tell me they’re sorry’: growing up in the most deprived place in England
- ‘I’m throwing everything at it’: one young man’s search for a job in Britain’s ‘worklessness capital’
- ‘It can flip quickly from being idyllic’: the reality of life for young van dwellers priced out of Cornwall’s housing market
Katie Dancey-Downs – Index on Censorship
- School book banning escalates in the UK as Greater Manchester secondary school censors scores of books
- Greater Manchester school library censorship: who is accountable?
Andrew Kersley – The Londoner
Marcus Smith and Miranda Rae – BCfm/Ujima Radio
Hannah Uguru – The New Humanitarian
- Death, distrust, and desperation: The unending saga of Sudanese refugees trapped in northern Niger
- Niger arrests six Sudanese refugees in raid on Agadez camp
Aaron Walawalkar – Liberty Investigates/The Guardian/Dazed/Al Jazeera
- UK universities offered to monitor students’ social media for arms firms, emails show
- Inside the UK’s accelerating crackdown on student protests
- British universities paid security firm to ‘spy’ on pro-Palestine students
Tom Wall – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Two ex-soldiers plied 15-year-old with alcohol and abused her in an illegal children’s home
- ‘They’d have a better life in prison’: the company running an illegal children’s homes empire
- Ex-army officer accused of raping two women is running illegal children’s homes
Interviewer of the Year
Geordie Greig – The Independent
- ‘Prolier-than-thou!’ Burnham accused of ‘desperate’ attempt to play up working class roots by novelist
- Tracey Emin, Britain’s greatest female artist: ‘Against death, illness or pain, art wins’
- Sir John Major in conversation with Geordie Greig on the 10th anniversary of Brexit
Simon Hattenstone – The Guardian
- ‘I tried to escape with drugs, pills and alcohol’: Björn Borg on his misery and mayhem after quitting tennis
- Lizzo answers her critics: ‘I’m a fat, black, happy girl – they were always going to try to tear me down’
- ‘I never mentioned it for 25 years. I didn’t want to be a victim of the bomb’: Hiroshima survivor Koko Kondo on horror, anger and forgiveness
Laura Kuenssberg – BBC News
Henry Mance – Financial Times
- The irrepressible Nigel Farage
- Hereditary peer Lord Mancroft: ‘They don’t care about fox hunting. It’s about us’
- BBC international editor Jeremy Bowen: ‘I do this to tell people what the hell is happening’
Zanny Minton Beddoes – The Economist
Piers Morgan – Piers Morgan Uncensored
- “Massive GRIFTER!” Piers Morgan Grills Russell Brand On Allegations, Prison, ‘Truth’ & Religion
- ‘He Knew Last Show Would Kill Him’ Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Moments | Sharon Osbourne Interview
- ‘What a CROCK of S***!’ Piers Morgan vs Nick Fuentes
Arts & Entertainment Journalism
Tom Bryant – Daily Mirror
- EXCLUSIVE: Scott Mills sacked by BBC Radio 2 as relationship complaint exposed
- EXCLUSIVE: Scott Mills sacked: Radio 2 DJ investigated by police on ‘sex offences against teenage boy’
- EXCLUSIVE: Scott Mills’ BBC sacking update as bosses ‘unaware’ boy was under 16
Katie Dancey-Downs – Index on Censorship
- School book banning escalates in the UK as Greater Manchester secondary school censors scores of books
- Greater Manchester school library censorship: who is accountable?
Hannah Hope – The Sun
- Amanda Abbington FINALLY given big pay out over her Strictly rehearsals bullying ordeal after four years of agony
- Major Strictly shake-up as at least THREE pro dancers axed by bosses ahead of new series
- Secret planning for X Factor’s shock return began six MONTHS ago after ITV bosses took key step to cash in on reboot
Alice McShane, Jessica Sartenaer, Mike Radford and Harry Pick – BBC
Clemmie Moodie – The Sun
- Katie Price’s conman hubby EXPOSED as Sun’s Clemmie Moodie catches him red-handed – read her bombshell account
- The Sun’s Clemmie gets £1k back from HSBC after Lee Andrews’ scam – 7 ways to avoid falling victim to fraudsters
- Brooklyn Beckham sends David & Victoria extraordinary legal notice warning parents to only contact him via lawyers
Richard Morrison – The Times
- America’s cultural meltdown — inside Trump’s war on the arts
- Natural History Museum bucks trend to become most popular UK attraction
- The Spurs boss, the superyacht and the £200m art collection
Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by Journalist.net
Ben Bartenstein – Bloomberg News
- How the Son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Built a Global Property Empire
- How a Shadow Oil Empire Helps Iran’s Regime Cling to Power
- Top US Lobby Firm Had Hidden Ties to Iran, Russia Oil Tycoons
Alex Crawford, Garwen McLuckie and Chris Cunningham – Sky News
- Destruction, death and walls: Life in Lebanon under Israeli strikes
- Inside Lebanon’s war zone with the injured and the dead
- Gaza investigation: A family’s fight to find their missing relatives
Ivana Davidovic, Josephine Casserly and Matt Willis – BBC
- Searching for Soldier Dad
- ‘They told me he was dead’: Children born near army base learn truth about UK soldier dads
Yousra Elbagir, Sophie Alexander and Barnaby Mitchell – Sky News
- Sudan’s war: What we saw inside El Obeid, the city at the heart of the conflict
- Teenagers willing to die for their country in Sudan’s war
- Investigating Al Fashir’s ‘killing fields’ in Sudan
Giulia Paravicini – Reuters
Mike Radford, Ben Steele and Vasiliy Kolotilov – BBC
Bel Trew, Ezz Al Din Abu Eisha and Nedal Hamdouna – The Independent
- The life and light of Mariam Abu Dagga – Independent Arabia journalist killed by Israel in Gaza
- Mariam’s final minutes: Inside the Israeli hospital strike that killed her – and the possible war crimes behind it
- Inside the Israeli military policy to ‘justify’ lethal actions in deadly attacks on civilians in Gaza
Politics Journalism
Pippa Crerar – The Guardian
- Can Keir survive? Inside the plot to bring down the prime minister
- Revealed: Mandelson failed vetting but Foreign Office overruled decision
- ‘I wouldn’t flinch’: Burnham on social care, markets, Brexit – and the prospect of a general election
Joshi Herrmann, Jack Dulhanty and Lucy McLaughlin – The Mill
- Stop looking for Burnhamism – in six years, I’ve never found it
- Exclusive: Rough sleeping in Greater Manchester has risen for the fourth year in a row
- The ‘unfathomable’ fall of Labour’s Greater Manchester
Jim Pickard and Peter Foster – Financial Times
- Jeffrey Epstein sent thousands of pounds to Peter Mandelson’s husband, emails show
- Jeffrey Epstein sent Peter Mandelson $75,000, documents show
- JPMorgan should ‘threaten’ UK over banker tax, Mandelson told Epstein
Gabriel Pogrund, Venetia Menzies, George Greenwood and Emanuele Midolo – The Sunday Times
- Revealed: Nigel Farage secretly funded by convicted criminal
- Matthew Doyle: aide given peerage by PM campaigned for paedophile
- Police ‘used fake claims’ to ban Maccabi fans from Aston Villa game
Matt Shea – Channel 4 Dispatches
Rachel Sylvester – The Observer
- Starmer expected to resign on Monday and set out orderly exit
- Economic with the truth: the mis-selling of the budget
- Starmer was neither corrupt, compromised nor crazy – but his failure to cut through was profound
Campaign of the Year
Britain’s next maternity scandal – The New Statesman
Cancer Care – Express
Dodgy Shops – London Centric
Jury Trials – The Sunday Times
Killer Kitchens – The i Paper
Slopaganda – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
SMA Heel Prick Test Now – Mirror
The true toll of female suicides with domestic abuse at their core – The Guardian
Scoop of the Year
Andy Bruce – Reuters
Kitty Donaldson and Richard Holmes – The i Paper
Mike Hamilton and Paul Sims – The Sun
- Soham monster Ian Huntley fighting for life after being battered unconscious with metal pole in vicious jail attack
Anna Isaac – The Guardian
Harry Wilson, Jason Leopold, Jeff Kao, Ava Benny-Morrison, Surya Mattu, Max Abelson and Dhruv Mehrotra – Bloomberg News
Martyn Ziegler – The Times
Investigation of the Year
Ghazal Abbasi, Seamus Mirodan, Karim Ali Shah and Mohammed Zubair Khan – BBC Eye Investigations
Anna Isaac – The Guardian
- Exclusive: Nigel Farage was given undisclosed £5m by crypto billionaire in 2024
- Millions of pounds and many, many questions: the untold story of why Reform figures face NCA scrutiny
- Revealed: George Cottrell transferred $2m to his mother days before her donations to Reform UK
Paul Lewis, Henry Dyer and Pippa Crerar – The Guardian
- Revealed: Mandelson failed vetting but Foreign Office overruled decision
- Revealed: Mandelson vetting warned of ties to senior figures in China, Russia and Israel
- Starmer was left in dark about Mandelson’s vetting by two other top civil servants
Maggie Michael, Fera Dalatey, Ryan McNeill and Khalil Ashawai – Reuters
Gabriel Pogrund, Venetia Menzies, George Greenwood and Emanuele Midolo – The Sunday Times
- Revealed: Nigel Farage secretly funded by convicted criminal
- Police investigate Reform donations by mother of fraudster who bankrolled Farage
- Nigel Farage struck Reform comeback deal long before election
Dominic Waghorn, Flora Bagenal, Ben va der Merwe, Annoa Abekah-Mensah, Mark Stone, Zein Ja’Far, Liz Lane, Chris Howard and Siobhan Sinnerton – Sky News
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