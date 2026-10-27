British Journalism Awards 2026 shortlist revealed

British Journalism Awards 2026 finalists from Reuters, The i Paper, The Sun, The Guardian, Bloomberg News and The Times

Press Gazette today reveals the British Journalism Awards 2026 shortlist, supported by headline sponsor Starling Bank.

Now in their 15th year, the British Journalism Awards celebrate work that is revelatory, has real-world impact and serves the public interest (regardless of format or platform). The finalists range from well-resourced TV documentary teams to small local news outlets. The judges were asked to look for the quality of stories uncovered regardless of the scale of the production.

The shortlist was compiled by 73 independent British Journalism Awards judges who pored over 695 entries over the past three weeks, culminating with jury-style meetings to agree upon the shortlists and winners.

Shortlisted work must have been produced for a UK audience and been published between 1 September 2025 and 31 August 2026.

The British Journalism Awards 2026 are sponsored by headline sponsor Starling Bank as well as the Aziz Foundation, Journalist.net, The People’s Postcode Lottery, Orset and TechnologyOne.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner hosted by impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner at London’s Hilton Bankside on Thursday 10 December. Tickets can be bought here.

Winners for the Public Service Journalism Award, Marie Colvin Award and Journalist of the Year will be announced on the night.

A separate shortlist for News Provider of the Year (sponsored by The People’s Postcode Lottery) will be published at a later date following a second round of judging.

British Journalism Awards 2026 shortlist in full:

Leana Hosea and Juliet Ferguson – Watershed Investigations/Investigate Europe/The Guardian/ITV News

Karl Mathiesen and Corbin Hiar – Politico/E&E News

Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph

Attracta Mooney and Sarah Neville – Financial Times

Steph Spyro – Express

Adam Vaughan – The Times

Health & Life Sciences Journalism

Lucas Amin and Peter Geoghegan – Democracy for Sale/London Review of Books/The Guardian

Hannah Devlin – The Guardian

Sirin Kale and Lucy Osborne – The Guardian

Meike Leonard – Mail on Sunday

Victoria Macdonald, Robbie Boyd and Hannah Barnes – Channel 4 News and The New Statesman

Zoe Tidman – Health Service Journal

Ashley Armstrong – Financial Times

Tom Bergin, David Gauthier-Villars, Tom Wilson and Michelle Conlin – Reuters

Tom Burgis – The Guardian

Ed Conway – Sky News

Tom Rowley, Matei Rosca, Attila Biro and Marcela Zamosteanu – Reporter.London/Context.ro/Rise.md

Harry Wilson – Bloomberg News

Crime & Legal Affairs Journalism

Antonia Cundy, Paul Caruana Galizia and Madison Marriage – Financial Times

Peter Geoghegan and Jenna Corderoy – Democracy for Sale

Billy Kenber, Phil Kemp, Jack Slater and Rebecca Fane-Hervey – BBC News

Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph

Sue Mitchell, Rob Lawrie and Joel Moors – BBC

Sam Piranty, David Mcilveen, Charlie Macdonald, Mark Keady, Mandy Chang, Liz Gibbons and Rob Lewis – BBC Storyville

Matt Shea – Channel 4 Dispatches

Ed Thomas, Rebecca Wearn, Patrick Clahane and Phill Edwards – BBC News

Hadley Freeman – The Sunday Times

Jemima Kelly – Financial Times

Rod Liddle – The Sunday Times

Nesrine Malik – The Guardian

Fraser Nelson – The Times

Frances Ryan – The Guardian

Matthew Syed – The Sunday Times

Alice Thomson – The Times

Sports Journalism

Antoine Allen, Mark Napier, Delilah Jeary, Natalie Jane Hill, Shorai Shoniwa-Forchin-Nangle and Tom Giles – ITV News

Nick Ames – The Guardian

Um-E-Aymen Babar – The Observer

Daniel Storey – The i Paper

Jeremy Wilson – The Telegraph

Martyn Ziegler – The Times

Specialist Journalism

Shayma Bakht – The Times

Steve Farrell – The Grocer

Jack Grove – Times Higher Education

Martina Lees – The Sunday Times

Dan Neidle – Tax Policy Associates

Dalmeet Singh Chawla – C&EN

Zoe Tidman – Health Service Journal

Aaron Walawalkar – Liberty Investigates/The Guardian/Dazed/Al Jazeera

Photojournalism

Facundo Arrizabalaga – MyLondon

Image from Broken Homes series, shortlisted for British Journalism Awards 2026. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga/MyLondon

Jack Hill – The Times

Woman among mourners for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran with fist raised in the air. Shortlisted image in British Journalism Awards 2026. Picture: Jack Hill/The Times

Phil Noble – Reuters

Prince Andrew being driven away from Aylsham Police station after a day of questioning. Image shortlisted for British Journalism Awards 2026. Picture: Phil Noble/Reuters

Press Association Visual Journalist

A foreign national family flees from their house on a burning street in east Belfast during race related rioting.

Kevin Ramarohetra – 1843 Magazine (The Economist)

Kevin Ramarohetra photographed the unlikely face of Madagascar’s ‘revolution’: the Gen Z activists whose protests preceded Colonel Randrianirina’s takeover of the presidency. Picture: Kevin Ramarohetra/The Economist’s 1843

Sean Smith – The Guardian

Image of Nigel Farage alone at a cafe table, shortlisted for British Journalism Awards 2026. Picture: Sean Smith/The Guardian

Innovation of the Year

Chris Cook and the Computational Journalism Team – Financial Times

Sarah Donaldson, Carole Cadwalladr, Jane Ferguson, Imogen Carter and Lynsey Irvine – The Nerve

Christopher Giles, Yulia Mineeva, Andrei Goryanov, Andreea Jitaru, Michael Simkin, Marc Perkins, Liz Gibbons, Serdar Tumgoren, Chris Zubak-Skees and Amalia Zatari – BBC Eye

Mill Media

Kaitlin Tosh, Liz Lane, Daniel Dunford, Chris Howard, Isla Glaister and Giacomo Boscaini-Gilroy – Sky News

Joanna Burge, Nick Parnes and Martin Turner – Kalel Productions/Channel 4 Dispatches

Patricia Clarke – The Observer

Jeff Horwitz – Reuters

Madhumita Murgia – Financial Times

Marianna Spring – BBC

Effie Webb – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Features Journalism

Avantika Chilkoti – 1843 Magazine (The Economist)

Jenny Kleeman – The Guardian

Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times

Sarah Esther Maslin – 1843 Magazine (The Economist)

Richard Pendlebury – Daily Mail

Matt Rudd – The Sunday Times

Ed Siddons – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism/The Guardian

Jen Stout – Prospect

Jennifer Williams – Financial Times

New Journalist of the Year

Sophie Clarke – The Irish News

Dominic Hauschild – The Sunday Times

Antonia Langford – The Telegraph

Alex O’Leary – The Northern Echo

Kyriakos Petrakos – The i Paper

Phoebe Southworth – Sky News

Effie Webb – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Eric Williams – The Telegraph

Local Journalism

Suzanne Antelme – The Reading Chronicle

Jack Dulhanty – The Mill

Emma Glasbey and Jennifer Smith – BBC Yorkshire

Andrew Kersley – The Londoner

Guy Lynn, Deborah Rivers, Jessica Cooper and David Macnicol – BBC London

Sean Morrison and Imogen Harper – The Bristol Cable

Daniel Timms, Mollie Simpson and Dan Hayes – Sheffield Tribune

Jim Waterson and Polly Smythe – London Centric

Lisa Bachelor, Polly Braden, Tom Levitt and Anna Fazackerley – The Guardian

Katie Dancey-Downs – Index on Censorship

Andrew Kersley – The Londoner

Marcus Smith and Miranda Rae – BCfm/Ujima Radio

Hannah Uguru – The New Humanitarian

Aaron Walawalkar – Liberty Investigates/The Guardian/Dazed/Al Jazeera

Tom Wall – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Interviewer of the Year

Geordie Greig – The Independent

Simon Hattenstone – The Guardian

Laura Kuenssberg – BBC News

Henry Mance – Financial Times

Zanny Minton Beddoes – The Economist

Piers Morgan – Piers Morgan Uncensored

Arts & Entertainment Journalism

Tom Bryant – Daily Mirror

Katie Dancey-Downs – Index on Censorship

Hannah Hope – The Sun

Alice McShane, Jessica Sartenaer, Mike Radford and Harry Pick – BBC

Clemmie Moodie – The Sun

Richard Morrison – The Times

Ben Bartenstein – Bloomberg News

Alex Crawford, Garwen McLuckie and Chris Cunningham – Sky News

Ivana Davidovic, Josephine Casserly and Matt Willis – BBC

Yousra Elbagir, Sophie Alexander and Barnaby Mitchell – Sky News

Giulia Paravicini – Reuters

Mike Radford, Ben Steele and Vasiliy Kolotilov – BBC

Bel Trew, Ezz Al Din Abu Eisha and Nedal Hamdouna – The Independent

Politics Journalism

Pippa Crerar – The Guardian

Joshi Herrmann, Jack Dulhanty and Lucy McLaughlin – The Mill

Jim Pickard and Peter Foster – Financial Times

Gabriel Pogrund, Venetia Menzies, George Greenwood and Emanuele Midolo – The Sunday Times

Matt Shea – Channel 4 Dispatches

Rachel Sylvester – The Observer

Campaign of the Year

Britain’s next maternity scandal – The New Statesman

Cancer Care – Express

Dodgy Shops – London Centric

Jury Trials – The Sunday Times

Killer Kitchens – The i Paper

Slopaganda – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

SMA Heel Prick Test Now – Mirror

The true toll of female suicides with domestic abuse at their core – The Guardian

Scoop of the Year

Andy Bruce – Reuters

Kitty Donaldson and Richard Holmes – The i Paper

Mike Hamilton and Paul Sims – The Sun

Anna Isaac – The Guardian

Harry Wilson, Jason Leopold, Jeff Kao, Ava Benny-Morrison, Surya Mattu, Max Abelson and Dhruv Mehrotra – Bloomberg News

Martyn Ziegler – The Times

Investigation of the Year

Ghazal Abbasi, Seamus Mirodan, Karim Ali Shah and Mohammed Zubair Khan – BBC Eye Investigations

Anna Isaac – The Guardian

Paul Lewis, Henry Dyer and Pippa Crerar – The Guardian

Maggie Michael, Fera Dalatey, Ryan McNeill and Khalil Ashawai – Reuters

Gabriel Pogrund, Venetia Menzies, George Greenwood and Emanuele Midolo – The Sunday Times

Dominic Waghorn, Flora Bagenal, Ben va der Merwe, Annoa Abekah-Mensah, Mark Stone, Zein Ja’Far, Liz Lane, Chris Howard and Siobhan Sinnerton – Sky News

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