British Journalism Awards 2026: Deadline extended

Channel 4 News producer Claire Sinka, presenter Cathy Newman and editor Esme Wren after the British Journalism Awards 2025. Picture: Press Gazette/ASV Photography

If your journalism has made a difference over the last year you now have an additional five days to submit your entry for consideration in the 2026 British Journalism Awards.

The deadline for entries has been extended to Wednesday, 29 September.

Categories include: scoop of the year, investigation of the year, journalist of the year and news picture of the year. The finalists will be announced on 27 October with the winners revealed at the awards dinner in London on 10 December.

This year’s awards are presented in association with headline sponsor STARLING.

Some 80 independent judges will assess the entries. New judges for this year include: former BBC environment editor David Shukman, former science editor of ITV News Deborah Cohen, former Sunday Times Insight Team journalist Linda Malvern and former Sunday Mirror editor Gemma Alridge.

Last year’s winners included Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman who was named Journalist of the Year for her landmark coverage on an abuse scandal in the Church of England including an exclusive interview with Justin Welby that led to the first ever forced resignation by an Archbishop.

The judging criteria for these awards are as follows:

— Did this work have an impact?

— Did it show skill and rigour?

— Did it serve the public interest?

— Was it revelatory?

These awards are open to all journalists who are producing work for a UK audience. They pit well-resourced documentary teams against lone freelances.

The great leveller is the fact the judges are looking primarily at the quality of the stories (rather than at high production values).

Visit the British Journalism Awards website

Go straight to the British Journalism Awards entries portal.

Full list of categories for the 2026 British Journalism Awards

Full list of categories for the 2026 British Journalism Awards

Arts & Entertainment

➤ For the journalist who has done the most to probe and investigate the worlds of showbiz, the arts and entertainment. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest. Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work).

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Business, Finance & Economics Journalism – sponsored by STARLING

➤ For the journalist who has done the most to probe and investigate the world of business. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest. Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work).

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Campaign of the Year

➤ For the series of articles, broadcasts or digital project which has done the most to make a difference in society and serve the public interest. You cannot enter the same work in the Campaign and Investigation categories. Judges will be looking for evidence of a campaign’s impact, originality, bravery, skill of execution and at how journalism has been used to further the campaign’s objectives. The submitted work should all cover the same theme/campaign.

For print/online entries, please provide up to five examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to five clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included.

Comment Journalism

➤ This category recognises the best comment journalist of the year. The judges are looking for the most incisive comment which has brought new ideas and thinking to bear when discussing a matter of public interest.

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. This category is aimed at recognising the best individual commentator. Collaborative entries are not accepted for this category, there should be just one named entrant.

Crime & Legal Affairs Journalism

➤ This category is for the best journalism covering crime, courts and the law. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest.

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Energy & Environment Journalism, sponsored by Orsted

➤ For the journalist, or team, who have done the most to scrutinise and report on these important and interconnected subjects. Work can be purely about energy, purely about the environment, or about both.

Please submit up to three articles and a cover statement of up to 500 words explaining how the entries showed journalistic rigour, brought new information to light and served the public interest. Broadcast entries can include three shorter clips or one longer film (20 minutes or longer). Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work).

Feature Writing Journalism

➤This award is for the best features journalist of the year. It rewards excellent journalism on a matter of public interest which could be descriptive or of a human interest nature and shows evidence of fine writing. This category is not intended for investigations or comment. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest.

This is a written work category and entrants are requested to submit one example showing their best work for consideration. There can only be one named entrant in this category.

Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by Journalist.net

➤ For the journalist working for a UK audience, whose reports from overseas have done the most to serve the public interest. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest. Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work).

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Health & Life Sciences Journalism

➤ This category is for journalists who cover health and life sciences industries. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest. Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work).

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Innovation of the Year

➤ This category is for the best journalism innovation of the year. The judges are looking for a project which brings new information to light on a matter of public interest either directly or indirectly by creating a new stream of revenue. Innovative digital storytelling can be submitted in this category but it is also open to print and broadcast work. Suitable entries could include:

• A new editorial product or method of storytelling which has found a new audience

• An innovative way of investigating a story

• A paywall or other commercial strategy which helps to pay for journalism.

Please provide supporting statement of up to 500 words. For print/online entries please submit up to five supporting articles. Broadcasters should submit up to five clips or one entire programme to support their entry.

Interviewer of the Year

➤ For the journalist who has done the most to bring new information to light through interviews. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest.

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. There can only be one named entrant in this category.

Investigation of the Year

➤ For best journalism investigation anywhere in the world. We are looking for brave journalism which has held those in power up to scrutiny, exposed wrongdoing and made a difference.

Please submit one package or a series of up to five articles on the same investigative theme. For broadcast entries please enter one documentary or longer film/audio report. Cover statement of up to 500 words should include evidence of journalistic skill and rigour, bringing new information to light, audience engagement and serving the public interest.

Journalist of the Year

➤ This award is for the journalist who, more than any other, deserves recognition for their outstanding individual performance over the year. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest.

For print/online entries, please provide up to five examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to five clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Local Journalism

➤ This category is for the best journalism at a local and regional level. It is open to local newspapers, websites and broadcast outlets. Those working for news outlets aimed at a national audience cannot enter this category. Journalists can enter this category as individuals or teams. Your entry should highlight one particular project, investigation, campaign or a linked series of news stories.

The judges are looking for work which has done the most to bring new information to light on a matter of public interest and for journalism which has made a difference for the better at a local level. For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included.

New Journalist of the Year

➤ This award is for a relative newcomer to the industry (who may have worked in other jobs before) and has been a journalist for fewer than 36 months. The judges will be looking for work which is compelling and which brings significant new information to light on a matter of public interest.

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. There can only be one named entrant in this category.

News Provider of the Year, sponsored by Postcode Lottery

➤ For the news organisation which has done the most to provide journalism that is both interesting to the public and in the public interest. This category is open to newspapers, magazines, websites and broadcast outlets. News channels, news agencies and particular broadcast journalism strands are all eligible. The award will recognise a news provider that has excelled in terms of serving the public interest and bringing new information to light.

The judges are looking for a news provider which stands out because of the quality of its investigative journalism and ability to break news on matters of public interest. For print/online entries, please provide up to ten examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to ten clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included.

Photojournalism

➤ This is the award for the best spot-news photograph of the year. Judges are looking for a great photo which captures a news event and serves the public interest. Entrants submit their best news photo of the year.

Entries are limited to one photograph per photographer, so they should select the image which they best tells the story of a newsworthy event whilst also serving the public interest. Please also include a supporting statement of up to 500 words.

Politics Journalism

➤ This category is for the best politics journalism published in any format aimed at a mainly UK audience. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest. Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work).

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Public Service Journalism

➤ This special award takes its lead from the Pulitzer Prize and aims to recognise the outstanding act of public service journalism of the last year.

Please nominate a publication, journalist or team which has done the most to change society/the world for the better with an act of journalism over the last year. As with other categories this is aimed at work for a UK audience. Written entries should comprise up to three articles. Broadcast entries can be up three broadcast clips or one longer programme. Include up to 500 word cover statement. Entries should relate to one story/theme/campaign.

Scoop of the Year

➤ This is the prize for the best story of the year (news providers can enter only one story for this award). The judges are looking for work which had an impact, brought new information to light and served the public interest. Please include a supporting statement of up 500 words.

Social Affairs & Diversity Journalism

➤ This category aims to highlight the best work on the social affairs beat and also encompasses work covering the lively theme of diversity. The judges are looking for work which shines a light on diversity issues and inequality as well as the broader social affairs beat and which has a positive impact. Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work). Up to three examples of work, or broadcast clips, can be submitted (or one full-length documentary). A supporting statement of up to 500 words must also be included. Collaborative and individual entries are allowed.

Specialist Journalism

➤ This category is aimed at specialist and trade publications. Specialist journalists working in other media can enter if they are not covered by one of the other categories. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest. Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work).

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Sports Journalism

➤ This is for the sports journalist who has done the most to investigate the world of sport and serve the public interest. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest. Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work).

For print/online entries, please provide up to three examples of work. Broadcasters can submit up to three clips or one entire programme in support of their entry. A supporting statement of up 500 words must also be included. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Technology Journalism, sponsored by TechnologOne UK

➤ For the journalist who has done the most over the course of the year to investigate the world of technology. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest. Your entry should be about one theme/story (so recognisably part of the same body of work).

The Marie Colvin Award

➤ This category was launched in memory of the late Sunday Times foreign correspondent Marie Colvin who was killed reporting on the plight of people in the besieged Syrian city of Homs in 2012. It is free to enter and anyone can make a nomination.

The judges are looking for an outstanding, up and coming journalist of Marie’s calibre. Please submit a supporting statement and up to five examples of work which can be either from the last year or over a longer time period.

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