Image verified as human made Headshot of David James. Picture: Submitted

The response to Wales Online’s paid premium content “has been better than we could have hoped”, says David James, editor of Wales Online.

James is also editor of the Western Mail and editor-in-chief for Reach in Wales.

Wales Online has reached 7,000 paying digital subscribers since launching a paywall in January. In August, Reach hit 50,000 paid subscribers across its 19 paywalled brands, which are part of Reach’s strategy of moving away from clicks and volume towards original content and stronger connections with its audience.

James has worked at Media Wales brands for almost 25 years, starting as a reporter in 2002 and moving to news editor in 2010 – one year after Reach’s acquisition of the publishing company.

What’s been a big turning point/breakthrough moment for you?

I knew I liked two things about Wales when I moved here: Gorky’s Zgotic Mynci, a folk band whose Welsh-language lyrics had baffled a teenager growing up in East Sussex when they were played by John Peel. And Welsh rugby, thanks to my rugby-obsessed first school PE teacher showing us endless videos of 101 Greatest Tries (most of which seemed to be scored by Welsh backs like JPR Williams or Phil Bennett).

It turns out worshipping JPR has been the best preparation I could have had for the last 25 years working as a journalist and raising a family in Wales. But I have yet to find a practical use for liking Gorky’s Merched Ya Neud Gwallt Eu Gilydd. Although, thanks to three children in Welsh language schools, I finally know what it means.

What’s currently keeping you up at night?

The Western Mail has been published since 1869, described as the foremost newspaper of Wales by The National Library of Wales. Today, Wales Online is the news website which has the biggest audience in Wales.

Ultimately, there’s only one way to live up to that heritage which I’ve inherited as editor of both titles and editor-in-chief for Reach in Wales – and that’s to do my bit to build a sustainable future for our newsroom so it can remain at the heart of life in Wales for another 160 years.

Press Gazette readers will need no lectures from me on the pressures the industry faces. The fickleness of referrers, AI bots scraping in seconds the hard yards reporting of our staff and so much more make this a challenging time to lead a newsroom.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

It feels like we’re at a critical moment for the news industry in Wales and across the UK. The industry I joined after finishing my postgrad newspaper course at Cardiff University was still entirely focused on print. Our working lives were dictated by the unpredictability of the ageing press which knocked out tens and tens of thousands of copies of our titles every day downstairs in the Thomson House headquarters of the Western Mail and Echo in Cardiff. It wasn’t unusual to be summoned to work an hour early because the press had been unpredictable and the deadline for the first edition of our evening paper, the South Wales Echo, had been moved forward.

Over the last two decades, we’ve created Wales Online. The latest Ipsos Iris data suggests we reach 46% of people in Wales, an audience that has grown despite the huge changes Google has made and the impact it has had on referrals. North Wales Live reaches a further 12%. We’re growing an engaged subscriber audience.

There is a lot to be proud of. But we still have work to do to ensure that our newsroom has a long and thriving future online even as our newspaper business continues to change and web referral trends are so challenging.

How are things going right now, what’s working?

We launched premium subscriptions on Wales Online in January this year. We didn’t know what to expect. The response has been better than we could have hoped.

Just over ten months later, we have well over 7,000 subscribers paying for unlimited access to Wales Online and exclusive subscriber-only content, as well as nearly 1,000 further subscribers who have signed up to North Wales Live.

We’ve learned a lot about those readers, both in terms of what they sign up for and what they spend time reading once they have subscribed.

What has been your proudest achievement?

It’s hard to pick one moment. The journalism I’m most proud of is the work I did with my former colleague Will Hayward during the pandemic. We won scoop of the year at the Regional Press Awards for a joint bylined piece on the huge death toll in Welsh care homes and the mistakes that were made which put those people at risk.

When it comes to leading a team, motivating others, what works for you?

Few things are more dispiriting as a reporter than putting a huge amount of effort and care into a piece of work and being met by silence. Most of us like to feel like our work has been seen. Celebrating the hard work and achievements of staff is one of the most important things an editor can do to motivate others and I’m lucky to work with a group of people who do a lot that is worth celebrating.

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what is it?

Make the most of every opportunity you get. The moments you’ll look back on, the achievements you’ll be proud of, the experiences that shape you aren’t always obvious at the time. Embrace every challenge.

Who or what inspires you and why?

This is going to sound naff, but my dad was a journalist. His career took him from being a young reporter on the Northern Echo to covering football and writing books and lecturing about newspaper design all around the world. He had a rich life, wonderful stories and I treasure the memories people shared at his funeral of the impact he had on their lives.

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