Pamco: Sun had highest monthly brand reach in 2019

The Sun had the highest total monthly brand reach of any UK newsbrand in 2019, new readership figures show.

The tabloid reached a total of 30.6m readers on average each month, according to data from joint industry currency Pamco covering January to December 2019.

The Sun had the highest monthly reach on mobile (30.7m) and tablet (3.4m) and among paid-for print titles (7.2m), although free newspaper the Metro (8.9m) had the biggest total audience in print.

Does Covid-19 pose a threat to your income? No, my income is secure

Yes, it poses a threat to my income View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

But The Guardian had the largest monthly audience on desktop by some distance at 6.5m, with the Independent and Telegraph closest behind.

Pamco replaced the National Readership Survey in 2018. Figures for 2019 include Comscore data from November last year.

The Sun’s digital figures include its main website and news apps as well as associated websites including Sun Bingo, Sun Savers and Dream Team FC.

Pamco has said it is investigating the data for Mail Online after a “tagging error”, with a corrected data set to be released on 1 April.

Monthly brand reach figures for Jan-Dec 2019 + Comscore Nov