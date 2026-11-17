Security Guys News and Warehouse News

Three linked B2B trade websites, apparently based in the US, have multiple reporters who appear to be AI-created fakes.

Security Guys, The Supply Chainer and Warehouse Insider claim to be located in Denver, Colorado, and have more than 12 reporters, all of whom have little trace online outside of those titles.

The sites appear to be using fake profiles and AI technology to accelerate the production of news stories and to create the appearance that the titles are US-based. They have also been linked to strange interactions with PR companies.

A reporter from one site responded to a request for verification that he is a real person by accusing Press Gazette of using fake profiles and AI.

Reporter Freddie Bolton responded by saying: “First prove you are not a robot. What’s 2+5?”

Bolton’s employer, Security Guys, is a specialist site aimed at “law enforcement officers, security managers, integrators, first responders, and public safety leaders”.

The site has multiple prolific reporters who have tiny headshots which scan as AI-generated according to Press Gazette-backed AI detector Made By Humans.

Articles on the site also appear to be largely AI generated, according to analysis using Made By Humans.

The site’s reporters: Paul Epstein, Sarah O’Neill, Paula Vettori, Ellie Goldman and Freddie Bolton, are all unsually difficult to find online, with no LinkedIn profiles, no social profiles and no publications elsewhere.

The site itself also has misspellings, with a header proclaiming: “We delivers trusted, independent news for security professionals, by security professionals.”

Two other apparently linked B2B sites from the same Watermark Publishing Group – The Supply Chainer and Warehouse Insider – appear to be built to target executives in different industries, with guest posts appearing from real executives in those industries.

The sites say: “We don’t maintain social media accounts as a matter of principle.”

On Warehouse Insider, reporters with difficult to find online profiles include: Robin Pattinson, Beth McMillan, Angela Lee and Amy Cohen.

On Supply Chainer, reporters include: David Donovan, Alex Badmington, Hannah Kohr and Evan Porter.

All the articles Press Gazette tested came up as likely 100% written by AI, according to Made By Humans.

The sites have barely any readers, according to data from Similarweb, with monthly visits to Warehouse Insider just 166 and the Supply Chainer registering 798 unique visitors. Similarweb does not register any online audience for Security Guys.

The sites also have extremely low domain authority according to Moz (a measurement of how trustworthy and competitive sites are) with Supply Chainer scoring just 13 out of 100, Warehouse Insider scoring five out of 100 and Security Guys three out of 100.

In March, veteran PR consultant Veronique Froment was contacted by Freddie Bolton from Security Guys, with a request for an interview that rapidly became bizarre.

She told Press Gazette that she was contacted via email from Bolton, but her suspicions were immediately raised as she had never heard of the publication, his Linkedin seemed strangely blank and there was no mention of him elsewhere.

She wrote: “It started with what looked like a legitimate media inquiry. At first glance, their questions seemed legit and relevant to our client. But something felt off. I have worked in the security industry for more than 15 years and had never heard of the outlet.

“The ‘editor’ had almost no digital footprint. His Linkedin profile was thin, there were no previous articles anywhere online, and the headshots on the website appeared to be AI-generated when I checked it with Google Lens.”

Froment declined the interview, and the site published what she described as a hostile and poorly informed article about Froment’s client.

She said: “They sent us the article, hoping, I assume, that we would react. But we didn’t. Then things escalated.”

She then received interview requests from two well-known journalists at the Financial Times and Business.com, referring to the fake article.

“Fortunately we verified them, using contact details we already had and not the ones conveniently provided by the fake journalists. Both reporters confirmed their identities had been spoofed,” she told Press Gazette.

“I still have not quite figured out what they wanted.”

Froment, who is now retired, wrote: “AI has made these scams far more convincing. A flattering interview request is basically catnip for comms people. Our instinct is to be helpful and quickly respond to a promising inbound request.”

After Press Gazette got in contact with Watermark Publisher Group new author profiles have appeared on sites, with new names including Aanchal Ghatak and K. R Samiksha.

A spokesman for the company said: “Some of our writers, particularly those who weren’t born with easy-to-pronounce Western names like Rob, prefer to use pen names to get more responses from people in the West.

“As for AI, our writers and editors make extensive use of AI as I’m sure you do at Press Gazette.”

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