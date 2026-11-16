The Trend Report on Substack. Picture: Substack

Substack has launched seven new design themes in the “first of a series of improvements” to give publishers more control over their page appearance.

It is the first time Substack has launched ready-made themes for users, which allow them to redesign their homepage, welcome page and post page, as well as customise their header, hero section, main body and footer.

The new features can currently only be applied via desktop only, accessible via open an edit tool in the bottom-right corner of the page to change with layouts, colour palettes and fonts.

Farrah Storr, head of International for Substack, told Press Gazette the tools are intended to give writers “greater freedom to visually represent their work the way they want”.

“We know people want to stand out on the internet and by offering individuals the ability to make something hyper individualised for their needs, finally allows them to be able to do that. It’s also something creators have been asking us for some time- so it’s incredibly exciting to see what they all build with this new creative toolbox,” she said.

“We want the art of creating a publication to be part of the magic of being on Substack in the first place. That means making the tools and technology as intuitive and straightforward as possible, so that anyone wanting to build a new media IP or start a publication on Substack no longer has to choose between a site that feels like theirs and being part of a network that helps you grow.”

Kyle Fitzpatrick, founder of culture newsletter The Trend Report, chose the “Cinematic theme” because it resembles the front page of a Sunday newspaper. He said this reflects how his audience use the newsletter: “They’re like, I wake up, I read the Trend Report, and I drink coffee.”

Fitzpatrick said that when exploring the themes publishers should check legibility when picking colours, be bold in choosing a theme and let the theme guide other details such as images and tone.

Substack recently partnered with AI plagiarism checker Pangram to introduce a new ‘scan for AI text’ feature.

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