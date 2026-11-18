Team behind Proper Cardiff News. Left to right: Co-founder Will Hayward, editor Marcus Hughes, co-founder Catrin Pascoe and investigative journalist Conor Gogarty. Picture: Rob Norman Photography

Former Wales Online journalist Will Hayward has launched a Cardiff-based local newsletter to cover overlooked stories as part of a wider venture to establish titles across Wales.

Proper Cardiff News launched in October under the Cymru News Network, a company set up by Hayward and Catrin Pascoe who worked as an editor for Reach-owned Media Wales for almost 25 years.

The newsletter is the network’s first title and operates with two full-time staff: editor Marcus Hughes and investigative journalist Conor Gogarty.

The Cymru News Network was set up in response to local news deserts in Wales, disinformation on social media and a lack of paid opportunities in journalism.

“Journalism is in some ways falling through the cracks” in Cardiff, Marcus Hughes, editor of Proper Cardiff News, told Press Gazette. “What we don’t need is to have millions of people coming to a website every single day in order to engage with clickable ads to make the money that we need.

“What we need is a core group of really engaged readers, and that’s by building up a really trusting relationship with them… We build up this reputation of standing up for Cardiff and demanding better for it.”

Proper Cardiff News newsletter is sent to subscribers twice weekly on Ghost, but this is flexible depending on volume of content, said Hughes. Each edition contains three to four original stories.

The title offers three subscription tiers, with discounts still live for the first 200 paying subscribers. A free base tier gives subscribers access to the newsletter and previews of in-depth investigations and features.

For £65 a year (normally £84), subscribers gain full access to in-depth stories and analysis, and the ability to comment. And for £150-a-year (normally £180), subscribers gain access to exclusive events, including meeting the journalists.

Proper Cardiff News is approaching 1,000 subscribers, which includes a mix of free and paying readers. Hughes declined to disclose the exact breakdown.

Proper Cardiff News subscription tiers

The “majority” of in-depth investigations and features are behind a paywall, said Hughes, but “if it’s an issue of such importance that we really feel it needs to be seen more widely, we’ll take a judgement on that”.

The title received initial investment from Hayward and Pascoe, who oversee the newsletter on a part-time basis, as well as from a sponsor, said Hughes.

He added the revenue model will be very similar to co-founder Will Hayward’s, which is primarily reader-funded but also carries sponsorships.

“What we need is for it to be funded by its readers,” Hughes said. “That’s not to say a certain amount of sponsorship [isn’t] also appreciated, but we don’t want it to be kind of overtaken by that.”

The Will Hayward Newsletter was set up in 2025 after Hayward left Wales Online in 2024, having worked there since 2016. It focuses on Welsh politics and has 16,000 free and paid subscribers. Hayward also writes for The Guardian.

‘Don’t have to chase the news cycle’

Proper Cardiff News has published several stories focused on issues affecting Cardiff residents. This includes an investigation into Cardiff’s most infamous landlord, a community centre fighting threat from noise complaints, and the threat of losing an £8m cancer facility.

The publisher has already developed a relationship with its readers, shown in the fact that after one month “the phone hasn’t stopped ringing” for both tips and ideas, said Hughes.

“As soon as somebody sees something about their city and the way that it’s changing… They go, ‘I’m going to email these people’,” he said. “Or they go, ‘that was missed months ago. But somebody really needs to know about this.’”

Hughes said this has meant the publisher is accessing stories that others may not have seen or missed. Other local news outlets in the area include three Reach-owned titles – Wales Online, South Wales Echo and Cardiff Post – plus BBC Cymru Wales.

But Hughes added that Proper Cardiff News does not want to just follow the current news agenda.

“We don’t have to chase the news cycle where it currently is, what we need to do is [accept that] it’s fine everybody else doing what they’re doing over there, let’s look at the thing that nobody’s doing,” he said.

He added the publisher is seeing success in stories that “speak to that sense of frustration people have of not being recognised”. He has found videos published on building works during a housing crisis have gained traction, as well as coverage of frustrations around the health service.

Video key to digital strategy

Proper Cardiff News has hit more than 4,000 followers on Instagram – an important achievement given that video is “absolutely” key to its digital strategy, said Hughes.

Videos are pushed out on Instagram and Tiktok, with journalists speaking directly to the camera.

Hughes said people are less trusting of newsbrands now, adding: “What people want to see is people’s faces. They want to be able to really hear from the people who are writing about the city that they live in.”

He added that social video has been good as a starting point in connecting with and establishing an online audience.

“It’s also just about making the video stand on its own two feet as a bit of a story if itself. That has value too. That’s probably where most people at this point are, because the social algorithm casts the net really wide, and that’s where the beginning of that relationship starts.”

Expansion of Cymru News Network

Cymru News Network has “lots of plans for expansion”, Hughes said, with an intention to hire more staff across Wales if Proper Cardiff News proves successful.

“The idea behind the Cymru News Network is that if we can make this work, and we’re confident we can, we’ll be launching titles in in other areas at some at some stage in the future,” said Hughes.

The ambitions for local journalism in Wales are against a backdrop of redundancies across the UK news industry, with publishers making cuts at national and local news outlets.

In October, The Telegraph and the BBC both announced cuts of around 100 jobs, while Metro said it is planning around 60 layoffs to get “back on sustainable footing”. Across local news in the UK, BBC local said it was cutting up to 90 jobs in September, while a net loss of 160 Reach jobs included the closer of digital-only brands Aberdeen Live, Kent Live and Galway Beo.

Hughes said Proper Cardiff News aims to avoid being hit by recent industry cutbacks by “hitting our targets and doing a good job”.

“This is a new venture that we’re building from the ground up, and it’s a big challenge, obviously,” he said. “We need to be mindful of the economic realities and it’s hard, but we’re very confident with how things have gone, that we can make this into a sustainable model.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog