Some of the journalists killed while doing their job. From top left: Martin O’Hagan, Lyra Mckee, Georgi Markov, Farzad Bazoft, Marie Colvin, John Cantlie, Ryan Evans, Kate Peyton, Hiro Muramoto.

Press Gazette research suggests more than 100 UK-based journalists and media workers have been killed doing their job since the end of the Second World War.

In data compiled for the first time, Press Gazette has logged every recorded instance of a journalist who died while working for a British publisher or broadcaster, or who was a British national, using published archive news reports as source material.

At least 113 working journalists have been killed in the post-war period to date who meet this criteria.

The research is a first attempt at a complete database of deaths over this period, therefore the real number is likely higher and we may have unintentionally missed some people. (If you have information about someone who should have been included in this database, please get in touch with Press Gazette by emailing pged@pressgazette.co.uk.)

The data shows that over the last eight decades, 30 journalists were killed while working for the BBC, including those at the World Service in various countries – the highest of any news organisation. Some 18 deaths were recorded for Reuters journalists. Both news organisations make extensive use of war reporters and photographers to cover conflicts worldwide.

The majority of those killed were British nationals – 55 in total, half of all deaths logged by Press Gazette over the period.

[Read more: Winning design unveiled for first UK journalists’ memorial]

The Munich air disaster was the deadliest single event for journalists, per the data, taking the lives of eight journalists working across regional and daily newspapers on 6 February 1958.

Among them was Donny Davies of the Manchester Guardian, who was 65 at the time of his death, the oldest working journalist killed (of those whose ages have been confirmed by Press Gazette). The accident also famously claimed the lives of eight Manchester United football players, part of the cohort of promising young players known as the ‘Busby Babes’.

The most deaths were recorded in Iraq, with 22 working journalists losing their lives in the Middle Eastern nation, of which nine were in Baghdad.

The US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 also marked the deadliest year for journalists since 1945, with 11 deaths recorded, leading to the 2000s being the deadliest decade for UK working journalists also, with 43 deaths over the ten-year period.

The youngest journalists killed while working in the post-war period were 21-year-old Kenyan national and soundman Anthony Macharia and 22-year-old British national and photographer Dan Eldon.

Both were among four news professionals, three with Reuters, and one with AP (not counted in our database as the criteria was not met), who were set upon by an angry mob in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1993, and beaten to death while reporting at the scene of an aerial attack that killed 70 Somalis.

[Read more: The UK journalists killed doing their jobs since 2000]

A national memorial to journalists killed reporting on conflict is planned in the UK, but requires a further £700,000 in funding before it can be built. The On the Record campaign to build a memorial to British journalists killed while working was launched in 2024 by Andrew Baud of communications agency TALA, supported by Press Gazette.

Non-profit organisation the Committee to Protect Journalists continues to track and publish information on killed, missing, and imprisoned journalists worldwide.

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