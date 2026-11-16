The British Journalism Awards has shortlisted eight organisations for the News Provider of the Year prize, sponsored by Postcode Lottery.
The prize is given to the news outlet judged to have provided the best public interest journalism over the last year. It is open to news channels, broadcast news strands/series, newspapers, magazines and websites, and the judges were looking for revelation, journalistic rigour and impact.
The finalists have all shown evidence of unwavering commitment to public interest journalism and led the way by landing exclusive stories that hold those in power to account.
This year, two challenger newsbrands join the shortlist alongside more established publishers: newsletter-based local news publisher Mill Media and Substack-based investigative journalism brand Democracy for Sale.
The winner will be announced at the awards dinner, held at the Hilton Bankside, on 10 December and hosted this year by comedian and satirist Rory Bremner.
The full shortlists for the other British Journalism Awards 2026 categories are available to view here.
The winners of Journalist of the Year, the Marie Colvin prize and the Public Service award will be announced on the night with no prior shortlist.
Tickets to attend the British Journalism Awards are available to purchase here.
News Provider of the Year Shortlist
Channel 4 News
Channel 4 News remained focused on long-form, in-depth investigations. It exposed organised waste crime blighting communities across England, revealed how racism and social deprivation fuelled unrest in Belfast, scrutinised the human consequences of immigration enforcement across America and reported from conflict zones around the world.
Democracy for Sale
Democracy for Sale revealed that Labour Together, the think tank once run by Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, had hired APCO Worldwide to investigate journalists. It showed how Peter Mandelson’s firm helped Palantir into the NHS and revealed how London libel lawyers lobbied against anti-SLAPP laws. It also went undercover to expose lobbying in Parliament.
Financial Times
The FT used proprietary tools to analyse the Epstein files and break a series of exclusives, revealing details about figures connected to Epstein, including Peter Mandelson and Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer. It led reporting on Donald Trump’s family crypto ventures and suspicious betting activity ahead of US strikes on Iran.
Mill Media
Mill Media’s investigation into the solicitor Andrew Milne prompted the police to launch an investigation, with Milne arrested on suspicion of fraud and blackmail. Its story about the University of Greater Manchester led to three arrests this year, and saw the dismissal of the country’s longest-serving university vice chancellor. It also exposed bogus election candidates and sexual harassment allegations against a council CEO.
Sky News
Sky News had a strong year for international coverage: reporting from inside Iran when the war started, running an exclusive interview with Qatar’s prime minister and reporting undercover in Cuba to reveal a failing healthcare system. It also reported from inside Gaza to expose possible war crimes and from the frontline of the war in Ukraine.
The Guardian
The Guardian revealed Nigel Farage had secretly accepted a £5m gift from the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne just before the 2024 General Election. It also revealed financial transactions involving him and other senior members of Reform have been referred to the National Crime Agency. Its exposé of the actor Noel Clarke prompted criminal charges to be brought against him.
The i Paper
The i Paper revealed Number 10 had pressured the Foreign Office to fast-track Peter Mandelson’s security vetting for his appointment as UK ambassador to Washington. Its Killer Kitchens campaign has shone a light on the scandal of young stonemasons falling ill and dying from silicosis and its exposure of a second Post Office IT scandal helped secure new compensation.
The Times and The Sunday Times
Highlights of the year for The Times and The Sunday Times included Martin Ziegler’s scoop revealing plans for Gianni Infantino to sell stakes in the World Cup and the Insight Team’s investigation into Nigel Farage associate ‘Posh’ George Cottrell. The Times titles also played a key role in securing the conviction of Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault.
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