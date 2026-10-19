Tommy Robinson used ‘bully-boy, intimidatory tactics’ against Mail journalists

Political activist Tommy Robinson used “bully-boy, intimidatory tactics” to frighten two journalists, forcing them to employ security or leave home, a court has heard.
Robinson, 43, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is charged with two counts of harassment causing fear of violence to Mail Online reporters Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber through his X account between 5-7 August 2024.
Opening the case at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, prosecutor Ben Holt told jurors the defendant “threatened” the journalists after what he perceived to be “an unnecessary intrusion into his holiday”.
Holt said Young was given a close protection officer by the Daily Mail after photographs of his wife and children were posted on Robinson’s X account.
Dirnhuber had to move house because of the alleged harassment, and Daily Mail correspondent George Odling also felt the need to leave his family home after becoming concerned with the publicity surrounding his colleagues.
Editor-in-chief of the newspaper Ted Verity also provided evidence to police of a voicemail he received from an individual who identified himself as “Tommy Robinson”, who allegedly told him: “I’ve already located every f****** one of you.”
The jury panel were told to “put aside” any views they might have about the activist as they were sworn in.
The court heard Robinson had left the UK for Cyprus the day before three children were murdered in Southport in July 2024.
Holt said Robinson made a number of social media posts following the attack as unrest unfolded across the UK.
Jurors heard investigative journalist Young was sent to Cyprus with a photographer to cover the story about “where Mr Lennon was and what he was doing”.
“An article was published about him and his whereabouts, both in print and online,” Holt said.
Detailing what the prosecution says Robinson’s reaction was, Holt said: “What he did, we say, was to intimidate those journalists.
“He chose to frighten them, arrange for individuals to go to their addresses.
“On social media, to millions of followers, he circulated images of their homes.
“His supporters got involved, threatening the journalists.
“Understandably, you might agree, they were scared, in some circumstances, being forced to leave their homes.”
The court heard Robinson made a series of posts on his X account responding to the articles that had been published by the Daily Mail and Mail Online.
Jurors were told that on 5 August 2024, Dirnhuber received a number of direct messages from Robinson between 4am and 4pm, including: “You have endangered my children”; “I’ll be knocking at your door”; and: “Let your bosses know I’m coming to all of your houses.”
The jury panel also heard Robinson told Young over the phone that he would “have to move house” after he came to his home address at 6pm Cyprus time on the same day.
“He said that he had Mr Young’s telephone number,” Holt told jurors.
“He recited his home address. He repeatedly asked Mr Young if he thought it was fair that he had ‘doxxed’ his children by exposing his holiday location.”
Robinson – whom Holt referred to in court as “Mr Lennon” – then became, according to Young, “increasingly menacing”.
The prosecutor continued: “He raised his voice, he was swearing and shouting.
“He said that he had been researching Mr Young’s family and threatened to publish photographs of them and their addresses online.
“Mr Lennon told Mr Young that he would be coming to Mr Young’s house and he would have to move house.
“He was going to shove a camera in his face and ask questions. Mr Young told him that he did not want to engage with him, all complaints should be directed to the Daily Mail legal department.
“Mr Young believes Mr Lennon said: ‘I’m coming to get you.’”
The prosecutor said it would have been “inevitable” that Robinson’s posts would have led his supporters to “pick up the baton and attack those who he was talking about” – as he made reference to a post from somebody who had put a picture of Young’s Suffolk address online.
He said: “This was never going to be a one-man campaign; it was inevitably going to draw others in, only heightening the worry and concern for those who were at the sharp end of these posts.”
The court was later told about a voicemail received by Daily Mail editor Verity, in which an individual claiming to be Robinson said: “I’ve got pictures of everyone here that can go in my story. I’m not threatening you with violence or anything like that.
“What I’m promising you is I’ll make you famous and your families because that’s what you’ve done to me.”
The court heard the voicemail finished with the caller saying: “So, please get in contact with me or when I next ring you I want to see your phone, yeah, because if not I don’t really want to come knocking but I will, yeah? I will.
“Now I know you wasn’t in your house yesterday, but the lady (unclear) opened the window. I don’t want to do it so please make sure you answer your phone so we can chat. OK?”
Holt said Robinson’s case is that his family had been put in danger by the actions of the Daily Mail.
He told jurors: “A phrase we will hear a few times in this case, ‘what is good for the goose is good for the gander’.
“He acted as he did to protect his family, as such, he says his conduct was reasonable.”
Holt added: “The prosecution say this defendant – using bully-boy, intimidatory tactics – threatened the journalists.
“He sent photographers to their home addresses. He put pictures, albeit redacted, of them out on his timeline on X for the enjoyment and appreciation of his followers.”
Robinson posted on X before the trial began to thank the platform’s owner Elon Musk for funding his legal fees – saying his court fees to date have cost him £400,000.
Robinson, who founded the English Defence League, entered not guilty pleas to the charges in July last year.
The trial, expected to last five days, continues.
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