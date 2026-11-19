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The publisher of the Daily Mail and Metro news titles has partnered with Tiktok to serve advertising on the social video platform alongside its own content.

Mail Metro Media, the commercial arm of DMG Media – publisher of the Daily Mail, Metro, The i Paper and the New Scientist – is the first news publisher in the UK to partner with Tiktok Pulse Premiere, which places adverts alongside “premium” publisher content.

Previously brands have only been able to work with the publisher on Tiktok through branded content partnerships, where quality editorial content is paid for by an advertiser but clearly marked out as such (and bears the brand’s name).

[Read more: Fastest-growing news publishers on Tiktok in 2024-2026]

The new partnership means advertisers can now buy ads that will appear directly after videos from the Mail and Metro on Tiktok “without commissioning bespoke branded content”, a spokesperson for the publisher said.

The ad revenue is then shared between the platform and publisher.

Tiktok launched its Pulse offering to advertisers in 2024, but expanded it in 2025 to add Pulse Premiere, which runs ads after content from its premium publisher partners in sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and now news.

Existing Pulse Premiere partners include Conde Nast, Buzzfeed and Hearst Magazines.

In a message to advertisers, the social platform said: “The Tiktok Pulse suite allows you to build cultural relevance by placing your ads in-feed immediately after the platform’s top trending and most premium brand-safe content resonating most with audiences.”

Tiktok Pulse Premiere ads vs Tiktok standard ads. Picture: Mail Metro Media (submitted)

Tiktok research quoted in the announcement claimed users spend 33% more time watching ads adjacent to favourable content, while 50% of viewers agree that ads served next to trending content are relevant to them and their interests.

Zachary Letzer, head of social product and growth at Mail Metro Media, said: “We’ve built strong audiences on Tiktok through original content that people actively choose to watch and engage with.

“We’re excited to give advertisers a new way to connect with these audiences across our diverse network of channels, spanning news and culture, sport, gaming, entertainment, lifestyle and money.

“This partnership marks another exciting step in the growth of our social offering, creating new opportunities for brands to connect with highly engaged communities at scale.”

DMG Media has a combined following of more than 40 million across the nine Tiktok channels that form part of its Pulse Premiere partnership, which spans the Daily Mail, Metro, You Magazine and Eliza, its digital lifestyle brand for women.

DMG Media is owned by DMGT.

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