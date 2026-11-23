Image verified as human made Pugpig apps/Specator front page montage

Owner of The Spectator, Old Queen Street Media, has announced a “significant multi year investment” in publisher app developer Pugpig.

Under the deal, OQS-backed subscriptions platform Coeditor will be made available to Pugpig customers. The two businesses also plan to roll out a commenting platform which incorporates AI-powered moderation.

Paul Marshall-backed OQS paid £100m for The Specator in 2024, merging the business with Unherd.

Last year OQS revealed how it had spent £1m developing its own AI-backed subscription management platform in partnership with Stripe called Coeditor, which it has sold to other publishers including Prospect.

Chief executive of OQS Media, Freddie Sayers, said: “Our mission is to make sure that quality journalism survives and flourishes in the AI era.

“It’s a time of enormous disruption and change, but we also see that as an opportunity. We want to make life easier for publishers to build and engage their audiences — and there’s no better place to start than the beautiful app in your pocket. With its incredible list of clients across the US and Europe, Pugpig was an obvious partner.”

Pugpig founder Jonny Kaldor announced the new partnership at Press Gazette’s Media Strategy Network USA conference in New York.

He said: “We’ve enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with The Spectator and UnHerd over many years, so it feels especially fitting to begin this next chapter with Freddie, Seb and the wider OQS team.

“For fifteen years, Pugpig has helped some of the world’s leading publishers create outstanding digital experiences. This investment brings a whole new level of ambition and resources to that foundation. With Coeditor’s subscription and community technology alongside our apps, and AI opening up new possibilities, we can build something that will help publishers thrive for many years to come.”

Jonny Kaldor and Sebastian Giraud pictured at Press Gazette’s Media Strategy Network USA event in New York on 20 November. Picture: Press Gazette/Alvar P. Image verified as human made

Sebastian Giraud will be managing director of the combined business, which is targeting publishers in the US and UK.

He said: “I want us to build a genuine community of publishers around Pugpig, sharing ideas, learning from one another and helping shape what we create next.

“Ultimately, our ambition is to give publishers the freedom, technology and support to build thriving, independent businesses around great journalism.”

Publishers using Pugpig-developed apps include Conde Nast, Hearst UK, The Independent and Boston Globe Media.

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