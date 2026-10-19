The Canary closes ‘indefinitely’ citing debanking and ‘malicious lies’

Left-wing newsbrand The Canary has said it is closing “indefinitely” following the closure of two of its bank accounts this year.
The publisher also said it had suffered from “malicious lies” being spread about it on social media. An X account purporting to be run by Canary staff has been sharing internal messages and making allegations about the running of the business since August.
The Canary first said in June that Lloyds Banking Group had debanked it and was “withholding a substantial amount of money” meaning it could not pay staff on time.
It said no reason was given for the decision, which came just weeks after The Canary launched a national weekday print newspaper and hired three staff members to produce additional content for it.
The Canary later suspended operations at the start of September after Metro Bank froze access to a separate bank account, also (it said) without sharing a reason. It did resume publishing on its website shortly afterwards.
A statement shared by the publisher on Monday said it is now closing with no plans to return.
It said : “The Canary will be closed for the foreseeable future. As of today (Monday 19 October), the Canary will be closed indefinitely.
“After multiple attacks this year, from Lloyds debanking us to former employees spreading malicious lies on social media, the situation has become unsustainable, both financially and operationally.
“After 11 years, we take this action with deep sadness and regret. The extent of the lies, defamation, and harassment by ex-staff – coupled with the constant attacks by the state and those who’d see us destroyed – has become too much.
“However, it is not over. This week, we will publish what really happened at the Canary and push back against the vicious campaign against our team and us.
“We may be down, but we’re not out yet.”
Chief executive Steve Topple told The Guardian staff have been paid up until today, while their pension contributions were up to date until 30 September, as were freelance payments.
The Canary received a cash injection of around £2m from UsedCarsNI.com co-founder Cecil Hetherington last year but staff told The Guardian this summer that just £400,000 remained.
The Canary was closely tied to the politics of Jeremy Corbyn who was leader of the Labour Party between 2015, when the newsbrand launched, and 2020.
In July 2022, Press Gazette reported that The Canary had a monthly audience of 653,700 people in the UK, just behind Politico (679,800).
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