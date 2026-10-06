Reform hiring journalists to build national newsroom

Reform UK has revealed plans to build a “national publishing operation” with a digital newsroom and expanded video content.
The Nigel Farage-led party has built a new video studio in Westminster for the launch of Reform TV on Youtube. Farage is already a regular presenter on GB News.
Reform is also planning to create a “new, enlarged digital newsroom” to build its website “into a significant national publishing operation in the build-up to the next general election and beyond”.
Some 12 broadcast and digital roles are now being advertised. The i Paper reported last month that the initial target is for Reform to recruit 25 staff.
A job advert for an executive editor to lead the expanded content operation states: “A central priority will be the development of Reform TV and Reform UK’s wider broadcast and video output: creating distinctive programmes and formats, commissioning original content, maximising the Westminster studio and building the production capability required to deliver ambitious live and recorded output at speed.
“The executive editor will lead across broadcast, video, website/news and social, ensuring they operate as one coherent editorial operation. The role combines the editorial judgement of a senior newsroom leader, the production experience of a senior broadcaster and the audience instincts of a modern media executive.”
The roles also include: website editor, deputy website editor, multimedia reporters/producers, head of social media, deputy head of social media, social media producer and a data and analytics lead.
On the video front the roles include head of video, deputy head of video, video producers/editors and studio engineer/technical producer.
Job adverts refer to journalistic experience such as an “awareness of copyright, fair dealing, privacy, defamation and contributor issues”.
The project is being led by Aaron Lobo, previously Farage’s executive producer at GB News and then Reform’s director of operations. Before GB News, Lobo spent two years at LBC where he worked with the likes of Sunday political presenter Tom Swarbrick and Nick Ferrari’s breakfast show.
Lobo wrote on Linkedin: “It’s a big moment for the party. We’re creating a full-scale, seven-day team in Westminster: a new studio, a digital newsroom, a centralised social desk and a data function, all working as one.
“It’s a rare opportunity to build from scratch: a modern operation designed around how audiences consume content today, and how they’ll consume it tomorrow.
“We’re designing the formats, the workflows and the culture from day one, and the work will reach a huge national audience.”
The expansion is also reportedly being supported by ex-Express online editor Geoff Marsh, who until July was chief digital officer at GB News.
Politicians such as Farage have faced criticism for presenting on GB News, although broadcast regulator Ofcom has said their roles are acceptable because their shows are classed as current affairs rather than news.
Farage and other Reform figures could be more partisan without risk of Ofcom intervention on a Youtube-only channel.
An investigation led by former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger claimed earlier this year that GB News had effectively become “Reform TV” although the broadcaster responded that the findings were “fundamentally flawed” and lacking “impartiality”.
Reform’s existing video operation saw it described as the winner of the “first Tiktok election” in 2024 with consistently higher engagement than the other UK political parties.
The party has recently received a combined £72m from two British cryptocurrency billionaires, more than the combined total received by all UK political parties last year.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog