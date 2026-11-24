Press Gazette has become what is believed to be the the first news outlet in the world to be publicly and independently verified as “human made.”
We’ve deployed AI-detection technology called MadeByHumans within our CMS which scans all our articles and photos before publication to check for signs of AI manipulation.
It deploys a range of leading AI-detection technologies to back up human editorial checks and procedures.
The technology was developed by Press Gazette in a 50/50 joint venture with Flip-Pay, the company which runs our paywall technology.
A number of newsrooms around the world are now trialling the platform which can also check for signs of AI in audio and video content.
Press Gazette approached Flip-Pay to develop MadeByHumans after investigating the extent to which misleading and often AI-generated content was being run by mainstream publishers.
So far, Press Gazette has identified more than 1,000 examples of published articles based on comment and provided by experts who are themselves AI-generated.
With the MadeByHumans plug-in, an editorial override is needed in order to publish an article or photo which shows signs of AI manipulation.
The tool is designed to be an aid to editorial decision-making and flag up when material looks like it needs further investigation before publication. It also generates an audit trail so publishers can see retrospectively what checks were made.
Press Gazette’s first publicly-verified human-made article was published on Friday.
From now on, words and pictures published by Press Gazette (including this one) will include a “human made” badge which links through to an authenticity certificate held by MadeByHumans.
Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “My hunch is that two internets are developing – an AI-created one, populated by slop that is often made to mislead – and an authentic human-authored one.
“I believe there will be huge value for publishers who stick to the human-made path and can prove to readers they are doing this. AI can and should be used to speed up production, streamline processes and aid research. There is a role for it in actually creating data products and even infographics.
“But readers deserve transparency about what is going on. And publishers cannot rely solely on editorial human editorial judgment to police this.
“It only takes one rogue freelance contributor or PR source for an outlet to inadvertently publish content that can end up seriously undermining their brand.”
MadeByHumans also helps publishers comply with the EU Data Act by generating a badge which signals when an article was published with the aid of AI technology.
Flip-Pay CEO Paul McCarthy-Brain said: “There’s been a huge amount of interest in MadeByHumans since we launched, far greater than we’d anticipated. Several large-scale publishers are trialling the platform and the self-service model is proving popular with individuals and people wishing to test the system. We’ve had some excellent feedback too, which we’re using to continually develop and fine-tune the product.
“For publishers, the real value of MadeByHumans is that it’s not a single checker; it’s a multi-layered platform that uses multiple industry-leading technologies housed in one place, with just one integration. It also handles compliance and data privacy and protects the publisher’s intellectual property from LLMs.
“Editors are enjoying the fact that it sits within their team workflows, so it’s analysing risk as content is being uploaded – not after it’s published, and it’s giving them that extra layer of assurance and accountability.
“At the moment, you can integrate MadeByHumans via APIs or the WordPress plugin, alternatively you can use the standalone dashboard for manual checks. We should have more CMS integrations available early next year.”
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