News UK provides major funding for first national journalists’ memorial

News UK has become the first news organisation to make a major donation to the On The Record appeal to create the UK’s first national memorial for journalists killed reporting the news.
The publisher of The Times and The Sun has donated £100,000 towards the cost of the project, with further pledges of £200,000 secured from other sources. There remains a further £700,000 to be found before the memorial can be built.
News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks said: “Bearing witness to conflict has never been more important in a world where narratives are manipulated, and we are forever grateful to those journalists who report those stories.
“We wholly support this endeavour to create a permanent national memorial to journalists and media workers who have lost their lives in the line of their work and are proud to have made a contribution to the On The Record memorial.”
According to Press Gazette research, at least 114 journalists have been killed since the Second World War reporting on conflict for UK-based news organisations.
This total includes Sunday Times foreign correspondent Marie Colvin, killed alongside French photographer Remi Ochlik when they were reporting on the besieged city of Homs in Syria in 2012.
Andrew Baud, founder of On The Record, said: “News UK has demonstrated genuine leadership through its moral support and generous donation. The need to remember journalists killed simply for doing their jobs feels greater than ever.
“We now have the design, the location and the approvals to make this memorial a reality. Our work will honour and tell the stories of those lost and help future generations understand why journalism matters. We now need others who believe in that purpose to help us finish the job.”
Words of Light by artist Wolfgang Buttress won the design competition for the memorial, which will be built at the National Remembrance Gardens in Staffordshire.
A companion sculpture will be housed at St Bride’s Church on Fleet Street, which was due to hold its Journalists’ Commemorative service on the evening of 10 November, entitled “Facts Under Fire”.
This year’s service is held “in recognition of the increasing number of conflict zones across the world from which journalists and crew report, the insidious spread of misinformation and erosion of factual knowledge and the growing exclusion of the press when it seeks to hold truth to power”.
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