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November 10, 2026

News diary 9-15 November: Russia-Ukraine peace talks, COP31 climate summit, King’s 78th birthday

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Close up of digital monitor showing official United Nations climate change logo and COP31 event text in blue background.
FotoField / Shutterstock.com

Leading the week

One to watch: Recent reporting suggests Alan Milburn’s report on youth inactivity and NEETs could be imminent. The government has confirmed the findings are due ‘shortly’, but the official guidance on timing is still sometime this month.

Monday (November 9): Russell Brand sentenced following rape and sex assault convictions; COP31 climate change conference opens in Turkey; G7 foreign ministers meet in Paris.

Tuesday (November 10): US, Russia and Ukraine begin two days of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi; EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement Committee meets in Brussels; Prince Harry and Meghan attend European Parliament event on social media harms.

Wednesday (November 11): World leaders’ climate action summit begins at COP31; John Healey quizzed by Treasury Committee on the Budget.

Thursday (November 12): UK Q3 GDP; Ireland hosts European Political Community summit; Harry Kane becomes most-capped England men’s player as the Three Lions take on Croatia.

Friday (November 13): EU leaders discuss AI at informal meeting in Dublin; Marco Rubio addresses US National Lawyers Convention; Welsh Labour Party conference begins.

Saturday (November 14): England play Japan in rugby Nations Championship at Twickenham; Birthday Gun Salutes mark King Charles’ 78th birthday.

Sunday (November 15): Spain host England in UEFA Nations League; WTA Finals wraps up and ATP World Tour Finals begins.

Also look out for…

November 9

WMO State of the Climate update

Andrew Bailey delivers lecture on central bank independence

US Congress returns following midterms

Booker Prize winner announced

November 10

International tribunal hears Argentinian request to block Falklands oil and gas development

More prisoners released early under changes to Sentencing Act

Antonia Romeo delivers lecture at LSE on rewiring the state

House Republicans hold leadership elections in the wake of midterms defeat

November 11

Lucy Powell speaks at AoC annual conference

Scottish grooming gangs inquiry begins work

General strike in Spain ahead of elections

Vladimir Putin hosts summit of CSTO leaders

November 12

‘Danny Tommo’ in court over dinghy slashing incident

Tim Westwood in court over additional sexual assault charges

NHS CEO speaks at National Children and Adult Services conference

OECD publishes International Migration Outlook

November 13

Hearing in Hashem Abedi case over HMP Frankland incident

Former Hiscox CEO Bronek Masojada admitted as the new Lord Mayor of London

Fifth round of fixtures begin in rugby Nations Championship

November 14

Defending champion Luke Littler among competitors at the Grand Slam of Darts

Oasis, Phil Collins, Sade and more inducted into Rock n Roll Hall of Fame

Lord Mayor’s Show

November 15

Cape Verde presidential elections

Cambodia hosts Francophonie Summit

Key statistics, reports and results

November 9

China consumer price index

S&P Global/REC report on jobs

Results from: Skydance, OXY, Unicredit, Take Two Interactive, Rocket Lab

November 10

US consumer price index

China trade data

British Retail Consortium retail sales monitor

Results from: SoftBank, Vodafone, Porsche, Olympus, Petrobras

November 11

NIESR quarterly economic forecast

Ofsted initial teacher inspections (2025/26)

Statistical digest of rural England

OPEC monthly oil markets release

Results from: RWE, E.ON, Nissan, Honda, Taylor Wimpey, ITV

November 12

HMICFRS report on the use of facial recognition

NHS key services monthly performance data

UK trade and index of production

Annual survey of youth gambling

Education and training (2026)

WHO Global Tuberculosis Report

NOAA monthly global climate report

Results from: Siemens, Hapag-Lloyd, Burberry, AMAT, Cisco, Persimmon

November 13

EU flash estimate GDP

IEA monthly oil market report

Moody’s review of Ukraine

Results from: Tata Motors (Jaguar Land Rover), Land Securities Group

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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