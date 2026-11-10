News diary 9-15 November: Russia-Ukraine peace talks, COP31 climate summit, King’s 78th birthday

Leading the week
One to watch: Recent reporting suggests Alan Milburn’s report on youth inactivity and NEETs could be imminent. The government has confirmed the findings are due ‘shortly’, but the official guidance on timing is still sometime this month.
Monday (November 9): Russell Brand sentenced following rape and sex assault convictions; COP31 climate change conference opens in Turkey; G7 foreign ministers meet in Paris.
Tuesday (November 10): US, Russia and Ukraine begin two days of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi; EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement Committee meets in Brussels; Prince Harry and Meghan attend European Parliament event on social media harms.
Wednesday (November 11): World leaders’ climate action summit begins at COP31; John Healey quizzed by Treasury Committee on the Budget.
Thursday (November 12): UK Q3 GDP; Ireland hosts European Political Community summit; Harry Kane becomes most-capped England men’s player as the Three Lions take on Croatia.
Friday (November 13): EU leaders discuss AI at informal meeting in Dublin; Marco Rubio addresses US National Lawyers Convention; Welsh Labour Party conference begins.
Saturday (November 14): England play Japan in rugby Nations Championship at Twickenham; Birthday Gun Salutes mark King Charles’ 78th birthday.
Sunday (November 15): Spain host England in UEFA Nations League; WTA Finals wraps up and ATP World Tour Finals begins.
Also look out for…
November 9
WMO State of the Climate update
Andrew Bailey delivers lecture on central bank independence
US Congress returns following midterms
Booker Prize winner announced
November 10
International tribunal hears Argentinian request to block Falklands oil and gas development
More prisoners released early under changes to Sentencing Act
Antonia Romeo delivers lecture at LSE on rewiring the state
House Republicans hold leadership elections in the wake of midterms defeat
November 11
Lucy Powell speaks at AoC annual conference
Scottish grooming gangs inquiry begins work
General strike in Spain ahead of elections
Vladimir Putin hosts summit of CSTO leaders
November 12
‘Danny Tommo’ in court over dinghy slashing incident
Tim Westwood in court over additional sexual assault charges
NHS CEO speaks at National Children and Adult Services conference
OECD publishes International Migration Outlook
November 13
Hearing in Hashem Abedi case over HMP Frankland incident
Former Hiscox CEO Bronek Masojada admitted as the new Lord Mayor of London
Fifth round of fixtures begin in rugby Nations Championship
November 14
Defending champion Luke Littler among competitors at the Grand Slam of Darts
Oasis, Phil Collins, Sade and more inducted into Rock n Roll Hall of Fame
Lord Mayor’s Show
November 15
Cape Verde presidential elections
Cambodia hosts Francophonie Summit
Key statistics, reports and results
November 9
China consumer price index
S&P Global/REC report on jobs
Results from: Skydance, OXY, Unicredit, Take Two Interactive, Rocket Lab
November 10
US consumer price index
China trade data
British Retail Consortium retail sales monitor
Results from: SoftBank, Vodafone, Porsche, Olympus, Petrobras
November 11
NIESR quarterly economic forecast
Ofsted initial teacher inspections (2025/26)
Statistical digest of rural England
OPEC monthly oil markets release
Results from: RWE, E.ON, Nissan, Honda, Taylor Wimpey, ITV
November 12
HMICFRS report on the use of facial recognition
NHS key services monthly performance data
UK trade and index of production
Annual survey of youth gambling
Education and training (2026)
WHO Global Tuberculosis Report
NOAA monthly global climate report
Results from: Siemens, Hapag-Lloyd, Burberry, AMAT, Cisco, Persimmon
November 13
EU flash estimate GDP
IEA monthly oil market report
Moody’s review of Ukraine
Results from: Tata Motors (Jaguar Land Rover), Land Securities Group
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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