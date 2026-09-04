News diary 7-13 September: Assisted dying bill returns, Bayeux Tapestry opens, iPhone launch

Leading the week
Monday (September 7): John Healey reportedly set to make his first major speech on the government’s economic agenda; First PLP meeting since Andy Burnham took office; Funeral for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Ratko Mladic.
Tuesday (September 8): Closing submissions from bereaved families in the Nottingham Inquiry; Canadian retaliatory tariffs on the US come into effect; Andrew Bailey at committee session on BoE Monetary Policy Reports.
Wednesday (September 9): Jonathan Hall and Lord Anderson give evidence at Southport Inquiry hearing; Funeral for Norway’s King Harald; Apple iPhone launch event, first since John Ternus became CEO.
Thursday (September 10): Bayeux Tapestry exhibition opens; Donald Trump delivers keynote at Republican midterm convention; Fourth Plinth commission unveiled.
Friday (September 11): 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks; Assisted dying bill returns to the House of Commons; Monthly UK GDP.
Saturday (September 12): Donald Trump begins Ireland visit, meeting with Micheal Martin; India hosts BRICS Summit; US Open women’s final.
Sunday (September 13): Trades Union Congress opens; Parliamentary elections in Sweden; US Open men’s final.
Also look out for…
September 7
Steve Rotheram attends select committee session on devolving power in England
Procedural hearing in Omagh Bombing Inquiry
Emmanuel Macron and Lee Jae Myung co-chair Lumiere Summit
Elton John headlines Rock in Rio festival
September 8
First Treasury questions for John Healey
Wes Streeting co-chairs virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group
Champions League match day one: Manchester City and Aston Villa play
Musk documentary screened at Venice Film Festival
September 9
PMQs in the Commons
Labour candidate hustings for Holborn by-election
Prince George begins first term at Eton College
Champions League: Arsenal and Liverpool play
September 10
Antonio Costa meets Pedro Sanchez following Ceuta crisis
Champions League: Manchester United play
US Open women’s semifinals
NAZA documentary on Gaza war screened at Venice Film Festival
September 11
Lindsay Hoyle and Mike Johnson attend G7 speakers’ summit
Sentencing for teen guilty of transporting 165 migrants
Inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship
US Open men’s semifinals
September 12
Jeff Goldblum hosts SNL UK season two premiere
BBC Last Night of the Proms
Golden Lion announced at Venice Film Festival
Celine Dion begins Paris concert series
September 13
Formula One: Madrid Grand Prix
Great North Run
Big Brother premiere on ITV2
30 years ago: Tupac killed
Key stats, statistics and reports
September 7
WMO Air Quality and Climate Bulletin
UNEP Global Economic Assessment of Climate and Clean Air
EU Q2 GDP
Halifax house price index
September 8
JRF Minimum Income Standard report
OECD PISA 2025 report
Cluster Munition Monitor 2026
Japan and South Africa Q2 GDP
BRC retail sales monitor
S&P Global/REC report on jobs
September 9
OECD Space Economy at a Glance
China consumer price index
Results from: Inditex
September 10
Monthly NHS key services performance data
Quarterly figures on asylum tribunals
National Travel Survey
OPEC monthly oil markets report
NOAA monthly global climate report
ECB and Turkey interest rate decisions
Results from: John Lewis, Associated British Foods, Currys
September 11
UK trade and index of production statistics
BoE/Ipsos inflation attitudes survey
US consumer price index
IEA monthly oil market report
Russia interest rate decision
Results from: Kroger
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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