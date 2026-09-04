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September 4, 2026

News diary 7-13 September: Assisted dying bill returns, Bayeux Tapestry opens, iPhone launch

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

French President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III laugh as they view a section of the Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition at the British Museum
French President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III view a section of the Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition at the British Museum in London on 2 September 2026.

Leading the week

Monday (September 7): John Healey reportedly set to make his first major speech on the government’s economic agenda; First PLP meeting since Andy Burnham took office; Funeral for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Ratko Mladic.

Tuesday (September 8): Closing submissions from bereaved families in the Nottingham Inquiry; Canadian retaliatory tariffs on the US come into effect; Andrew Bailey at committee session on BoE Monetary Policy Reports.

Wednesday (September 9): Jonathan Hall and Lord Anderson give evidence at Southport Inquiry hearing; Funeral for Norway’s King Harald; Apple iPhone launch event, first since John Ternus became CEO.

Thursday (September 10): Bayeux Tapestry exhibition opens; Donald Trump delivers keynote at Republican midterm convention; Fourth Plinth commission unveiled.

Friday (September 11): 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks; Assisted dying bill returns to the House of Commons; Monthly UK GDP.

Saturday (September 12): Donald Trump begins Ireland visit, meeting with Micheal Martin; India hosts BRICS Summit; US Open women’s final.

Sunday (September 13): Trades Union Congress opens; Parliamentary elections in Sweden; US Open men’s final.

Also look out for…

September 7

Steve Rotheram attends select committee session on devolving power in England

Procedural hearing in Omagh Bombing Inquiry

Emmanuel Macron and Lee Jae Myung co-chair Lumiere Summit

Elton John headlines Rock in Rio festival

September 8

First Treasury questions for John Healey

Wes Streeting co-chairs virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group

Champions League match day one: Manchester City and Aston Villa play

Musk documentary screened at Venice Film Festival

September 9

PMQs in the Commons

Labour candidate hustings for Holborn by-election

Prince George begins first term at Eton College

Champions League: Arsenal and Liverpool play

September 10

Antonio Costa meets Pedro Sanchez following Ceuta crisis

Champions League: Manchester United play

US Open women’s semifinals

NAZA documentary on Gaza war screened at Venice Film Festival

September 11

Lindsay Hoyle and Mike Johnson attend G7 speakers’ summit

Sentencing for teen guilty of transporting 165 migrants

Inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship

US Open men’s semifinals

September 12

Jeff Goldblum hosts SNL UK season two premiere

BBC Last Night of the Proms

Golden Lion announced at Venice Film Festival

Celine Dion begins Paris concert series

September 13

Formula One: Madrid Grand Prix

Great North Run

Big Brother premiere on ITV2

30 years ago: Tupac killed

Key stats, statistics and reports

September 7

WMO Air Quality and Climate Bulletin

UNEP Global Economic Assessment of Climate and Clean Air

EU Q2 GDP

Halifax house price index

September 8

JRF Minimum Income Standard report

OECD PISA 2025 report

Cluster Munition Monitor 2026

Japan and South Africa Q2 GDP

BRC retail sales monitor

S&P Global/REC report on jobs

September 9

OECD Space Economy at a Glance

China consumer price index

Results from: Inditex

September 10

Monthly NHS key services performance data

Quarterly figures on asylum tribunals

National Travel Survey

OPEC monthly oil markets report

NOAA monthly global climate report

ECB and Turkey interest rate decisions

Results from: John Lewis, Associated British Foods, Currys

September 11

UK trade and index of production statistics

BoE/Ipsos inflation attitudes survey

US consumer price index

IEA monthly oil market report

Russia interest rate decision

Results from: Kroger

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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