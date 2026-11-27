Leading the week
Monday (November 30): Andy Burnham faces first grilling by Liaison Committee of senior MPs; Matt Brittin gives evidence at Public Accounts Committee hearing on BBC funding; Trial of former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte opens at the International Criminal Court.
Tuesday (December 1): Supreme Court hears challenge to VAT on private school fees; Jensen Huang due to appear at closed-door Congressional briefing as Nvidia holds GTC event in DC; Huw Edwards documentary airs on Channel 4.
Wednesday (December 2): NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels; Andy Burnham faces PMQs; Antonia Romeo questioned in Lords’ inquiry into UK constitutional safeguards.
Thursday (December 3): Reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at US Senate Committee hearing on AI; Scottish government’s Budget announcement; Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan scheduled to be executed, pending stay appeal.
Friday (December 4): OECD publishes Economic Outlook; Donald Trump addresses Reagan National Defense Forum in California; Chanukah begins.
Saturday (December 5): England host Ukraine in the second leg of their FIFA Women’s World Cup playoff; Presidential election in The Gambia; Small Business Saturday.
Sunday (December 6): UEFA EURO 2028 qualifying draw; North London and Tyne-Wear derbies in the Premier League; Parliamentary elections in Northern Cyprus.
Also look out for…
November 30
Cyber Monday
Ruling in Nicolas Sarkozy’s appeal over Muammar Gaddafi case conviction
British Fashion Council’s annual awards
One-off production of The Pelicot Trial
December 1
PCS union’s strike ballot of civil servants closes
ECHR ruling on Ukrainian children missing from Crimea
Sam Altman addresses AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas
Lionesses take on Ukraine in World Cup qualifier playoff
December 2
Stephen Timms at committee session on flexible working and disability
Northern Ireland Troubles Bill in the House of Lords
Sean Duffy before US Senate hearing on air traffic control following nationwide grounding
Australia v England final T20 match
December 3
Switzerland chairs meeting of the OCSE Ministerial Council
Tesla shareholders meet amid SpaceX merger talks
Tiger Woods makes his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge
NASA’s Europa Clipper mission makes Earth flyby to ‘slingshot’ to Jupiter
December 4
France and the UK co-chair conference on Russia’s shadow fleet
Plea hearing for man charged with spying for Iran
John Bolton sentenced for unlawful retention of classified documents
FA Cup second round
December 5
Antonio Guterres and Sergey Lavrov among speakers at Doha Forum
Don Toliver appears on SNL following Manchester gig evacuation
Pope Leo attends Vatican Concert With the Poor
December 6
Initial deadline for Gadi Eisenkot to form a government in Israel
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results
November 30
Canada Q3 GDP
India Q2 GDP
CBI monthly growth indicator
Bank of England money & credit
China manufacturing PMI
December 1
ONS population estimates
UK manufacturing PMI
BRC shop price index
South Africa and Turkey Q3 GDP
Euro area inflation
Forbes 30 Under 30
Results from: Marvell
December 2
Working and workless households
Bathing water quality stats
Brazil and Australia Q3 GDP
Results from: Salesforce, Macy’s
December 3
First weekly NHS Winter SitReps
Prison population projections 2026-2031
Police protest powers 2022-26
Children in need in England 2025/26
Farm business income in England 2025/26
UK services PMI
UN Global Batteries Monitor
IUCN Red List update
Results from: Kroger
December 4
UK construction PMI
SMMT car sales figures
Bank of England Decision Maker Panel data
Profitability of UK companies
FAO food price index
India interest rate decision
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog