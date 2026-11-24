Leading the week
Monday (November 23): Alan Milburn, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage among speakers at the CBI annual conference; Andy Burnham expected to make Commons statement following UK-EU Summit; UK due to be formally announced as host of the 2035 Women’s World Cup at FIFA Congress.
Tuesday (November 24): Ed Miliband makes first select committee appearance as foreign secretary; Migration Advisory Committee chair at committee session on work-based immigration; Jonathan Reynolds speaks at SMMT annual dinner.
Wednesday (November 25): Ofgem announces price cap changes for January amid predictions it’s set to rise by 26%; Andrew Bailey at committee session on the Bank of England Monetary Policy Report; Reform UK councillor in court on 35 sexual offence charges.
Thursday (November 26): Quarterly immigration figures and annual statistics on long-term international migration; RMT begins first of eight 24-hour strikes on the London Underground; Tariff suspensions on over 100 products come into effect aimed at easing the cost of living.
Friday (November 27): Black Friday; SLAPPs Bill considered in the Commons; Sentencing for council leader guilty of fraud, drug possession and tax evasion.
Saturday (November 28): International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea delivers verdict on oil and gas drilling near the Falkland Islands; Miatta Fahnbulleh speaks at the Co-Operative Party annual conference; John Swinney speaks at The National‘s St Andrew’s Day Dinner.
Sunday (November 29): Snap parliamentary elections in Spain; Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Premier League; Rugby Nations Championships final.
Also look out for…
November 23
Trial for prisoner accused of killing Soham murderer Ian Huntley
Southport Inquiry hearing
Mark Rutte addresses NATO Parliamentary Council
UN Security Council holds high-level session on Ukraine
November 24
Pat Finucane inquiry hearing
European Commission publishes assessment of Eurozone budgets
Influencer Clavicular in court on rape charge
Supermoon
November 25
Michael Shanks and NSTA head quizzed on the future of UK oil and gas
Raheem Sterling in court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving
EU-Western Balkans Summit
Mauricio Pochettino’s first UCL game as Man U manager
November 26
EU leaders hold special summit with Ukraine on the agenda
Ruling in Gerard Depardieu appeal over planned rape trial
NHS CEO Jim Mackey speaks at NHS Alliance Autumn Conference
100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 27
Sentencing submissions for Kenneth Law guilty of selling suicide drugs
Plea hearing for a man charged with burning a pregnant woman alive in a van
Australia v England third T20 test
November 28
TRO expires in challenge to Trump’s East Potomac golf course overhaul
Local elections in Taiwan
UK Championship snooker begins
RSPB Bird of the Year
November 29
Seven OPEC+ countries meet
Swiss referendum on arms exports rules
F1 Qatar Grand Prix
Davis Cup final
Key statistics, reports and results
November 23
Flash UK PMI
November 24
OEUK Decommissioning Insight report
Landmine Monitor Report
Results from: HP, Compass Group, Best Buy, Kingfisher, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods
November 25
Cornwall Insights forecast for April energy price cap
Personal Independence Payments
Domestic abuse in England and Wales
Ofsted statistics on childcare providers and inspectors
US Q3 GDP (second estimate)
Results from: Pets at Home, Deere & Company
November 26
Quarterly NEET statistics following Milburn review
Quarterly statutory homelessness figures
UK provisional population estimates
UK Food Security Digest
Student support for higher education
Scottish GDP
Results from: Halfords
November 27
SMMT automotive production
UK property transactions
ONS household cost indices
UK inclusive income 2005 to 2024
Suicides in England and Wales (2025)
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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