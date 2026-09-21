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September 21, 2026

News diary 21-27 September: Burnham to meet Trump, Labour Party conference, MTV Video Music Awards

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham on left, edited next to a picture of US President Donald Trump
lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Note: World leader interventions at the UN General Assembly are subject to last-minute changes; the schedule below is based on the most up-to-date speaker programme at the time of publication.

Leading the Week

Monday (September 21): G7 foreign ministers hold informal meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly; Prince Harry attends the WellChild Awards.

Tuesday (September 22): Andy Burnham and Donald Trump among speakers on the opening day of the UNGA general debate; Burnham and Trump expected to hold their first bilateral meeting; Prince William and Princess Catherine attend Digger premiere.

Wednesday (September 23): Masoud Pezeshkian and Volodymyr Zelenskyy among speakers at UNGA; OECD Interim Economic Outlook; Harvey Weinstein sentenced in New York.

Thursday (September 24): Donald Trump holds White House talks with Xi Jinping; Protests held in New York as Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at UNGA; UEFA Nations League begins.

Friday (September 25): Pope Leo begins visit to France, meeting with Emmanuel Macron and visiting Notre Dame; Oasis tickets go on sale; Hearing in Jeffrey Donaldson case following guilty verdict.

Saturday (September 26): England kicks off Nations League campaign against World Cup champions Spain; Pope Leo celebrates a holy mass in Paris; Labour hosts Women’s Conference in Liverpool amid union boycott over exclusion of trans women.

Sunday (September 27): Lucy Powell speaks as Labour Party conference begins; Snoop Dogg hosts MTV Video Music Awards; World record holders compete at Berlin Marathon.

Also look out for…

September 21

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana in court over alleged attack on prison officers

Omagh bombing inquiry chapter 3 hearings begin

Undercover Policing Inquiry tranche 3 hearings begin

Yom Kippur

September 22

Public sector finances

Ed Davey speech at Lib Dem conference

Charles Spencer’s book on Diana, Princess of Wales published

Booker Prize shortlist announced

September 23

NI Parades Commission meets to consider Drumcree Orange parade

Prince Harry addresses Clinton Global Initiative meeting

Sentencing begins in Canada for Kenneth Law over aiding suicides

Donald Trump welcomes Xi Jinping ahead of White House talks

September 24

Ofwat consultation on water company expenditure closes

Ivan Toney in court on assault charges

Man sentenced over Portsmouth disorder

Hearing in multi-state challenge to Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros

September 25

Second hearing in Manston Immigration Inquiry

Plea hearing for man charged over Golders Green attack

UNGA high-level meeting on pandemic prevention

Laver Cup begins

September 26

Germany hosts meeting of European interior ministers

SNL UK: Amelia Dimoldenberg hosts, Rachel Chinouriri performs

Rent West End opening night featuring Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

September 27

Proposed Drumcree Orange Order parade

Pope Leo in Lourdes

Swiss referendum on codifying neutrality status

Nations League matches incl. Israel v Ireland and Demark v Wales

Key stats, statistics and reports

September 21

WHO report on the ethics of AI-related health research

Rightmove house price index

China loan prime rate announcement

September 22

HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions

Household benefit cap

CBI industrial trends survey

Results from: Kingfisher, Smiths Group

September 23

Flash UK PMI

Drug-related deaths in Scotland

Results from: JD Sports, Manchester United

September 24

Quarterly court statistics

Annual report on hospital A&E activity

Road casualties in Great Britain

Indicators of new housing supply and planning applications in England

CBI monthly survey of distributive trades

Results from: CVS Group, H&M, BlackBerry, Costco, Capricorn Energy, Raspberry Pi

September 25

WHO recommendations for flu vaccines 2027

Bank of England capital issuance

GfK UK consumer confidence barometer

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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