News diary 21-27 September: Burnham to meet Trump, Labour Party conference, MTV Video Music Awards

Note: World leader interventions at the UN General Assembly are subject to last-minute changes; the schedule below is based on the most up-to-date speaker programme at the time of publication.
Leading the Week
Monday (September 21): G7 foreign ministers hold informal meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly; Prince Harry attends the WellChild Awards.
Tuesday (September 22): Andy Burnham and Donald Trump among speakers on the opening day of the UNGA general debate; Burnham and Trump expected to hold their first bilateral meeting; Prince William and Princess Catherine attend Digger premiere.
Wednesday (September 23): Masoud Pezeshkian and Volodymyr Zelenskyy among speakers at UNGA; OECD Interim Economic Outlook; Harvey Weinstein sentenced in New York.
Thursday (September 24): Donald Trump holds White House talks with Xi Jinping; Protests held in New York as Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at UNGA; UEFA Nations League begins.
Friday (September 25): Pope Leo begins visit to France, meeting with Emmanuel Macron and visiting Notre Dame; Oasis tickets go on sale; Hearing in Jeffrey Donaldson case following guilty verdict.
Saturday (September 26): England kicks off Nations League campaign against World Cup champions Spain; Pope Leo celebrates a holy mass in Paris; Labour hosts Women’s Conference in Liverpool amid union boycott over exclusion of trans women.
Sunday (September 27): Lucy Powell speaks as Labour Party conference begins; Snoop Dogg hosts MTV Video Music Awards; World record holders compete at Berlin Marathon.
Also look out for…
September 21
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana in court over alleged attack on prison officers
Omagh bombing inquiry chapter 3 hearings begin
Undercover Policing Inquiry tranche 3 hearings begin
Yom Kippur
September 22
Public sector finances
Ed Davey speech at Lib Dem conference
Charles Spencer’s book on Diana, Princess of Wales published
Booker Prize shortlist announced
September 23
NI Parades Commission meets to consider Drumcree Orange parade
Prince Harry addresses Clinton Global Initiative meeting
Sentencing begins in Canada for Kenneth Law over aiding suicides
Donald Trump welcomes Xi Jinping ahead of White House talks
September 24
Ofwat consultation on water company expenditure closes
Ivan Toney in court on assault charges
Man sentenced over Portsmouth disorder
Hearing in multi-state challenge to Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros
September 25
Second hearing in Manston Immigration Inquiry
Plea hearing for man charged over Golders Green attack
UNGA high-level meeting on pandemic prevention
Laver Cup begins
September 26
Germany hosts meeting of European interior ministers
SNL UK: Amelia Dimoldenberg hosts, Rachel Chinouriri performs
Rent West End opening night featuring Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
September 27
Proposed Drumcree Orange Order parade
Pope Leo in Lourdes
Swiss referendum on codifying neutrality status
Nations League matches incl. Israel v Ireland and Demark v Wales
Key stats, statistics and reports
September 21
WHO report on the ethics of AI-related health research
Rightmove house price index
China loan prime rate announcement
September 22
HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions
Household benefit cap
CBI industrial trends survey
Results from: Kingfisher, Smiths Group
September 23
Flash UK PMI
Drug-related deaths in Scotland
Results from: JD Sports, Manchester United
September 24
Quarterly court statistics
Annual report on hospital A&E activity
Road casualties in Great Britain
Indicators of new housing supply and planning applications in England
CBI monthly survey of distributive trades
Results from: CVS Group, H&M, BlackBerry, Costco, Capricorn Energy, Raspberry Pi
September 25
WHO recommendations for flu vaccines 2027
Bank of England capital issuance
GfK UK consumer confidence barometer
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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