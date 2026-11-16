Leading the week
Monday (November 16): Andy Burnham delivers foreign policy speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet; Andrew Griffith delivers annual Ronald Reagan lecture; EU foreign ministers meet to discuss military support to Ukraine.
Tuesday (November 17): Milburn review on youth inactivity published; Nvidia releases results and holds first investor call following Jensen Huang’s resignation over his affair with a Chinese spy; Prince William attends the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in India.
Wednesday (November 18): Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral possible on the margins of the APEC summit; Inflation data; ‘Danny Tommo’ sentenced over dinghy-slashing incident.
Thursday (November 19): Covid-19 inquiry publishes Module 7 report on Test, Trace and Isolate; Anthropic shares expected to begin trading following IPO; GTA VI released.
Friday (November 20): EU-UK summit; Final negotiations at COP31; Two men in court over RAF Fairford incident.
Saturday (November 21): BepiColombo spacecraft enters Mercury’s orbit; F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Sunday (November 22): Manchester United face Liverpool in their first match since Michael Carrick was sacked; Donald Trump speaks at his Trump meme coin contest.
Also look out for…
November 16
XR activists on trial charged with breaking windows at News UK
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! new series begins
Grammy nominees announced
25 years ago: first Harry Potter film released
November 17
Wes Streeting expected to chair Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
General strike in France
PAHO expected to announce outcome of US measles elimination status review
High-level segment resumes at COP31
November 18
JD Vance, Elon Musk, and Sam Altman speak at NYT DealBook Summit
Anthropic IPO pricing expected to be confirmed
Voyager One reaches a light-day’s distance from Earth
Sotheby’s auctions $180m Van Gogh
November 19
Haslar Immigration Removal Centre planning inquiry opens
Friedrich Merz hosts Coalition of the Willing summit
ICJ judgment in Myanmar genocide campaign case
IEA World Energy Outlook
November 20
Competency report due for Thomas Markle
G7 interior ministers meet in Lyon
Royal Variety Performance
You Can See Everything released in the UK
November 21
Welsh Liberal Democrats Autumn Conference
Australia v England T20 series begins in Melbourne
England v New Zealand, Wales v Australia in Rugby Nations Championship
November 22
World Chess Championship: Gukesh Dommaraju v Javokhir Sindarov
50 years ago: Race Relations Act became law
Key reports, statistics and results
November 16
WHO report on antimicrobial resistance
UNESCO report on AI and climate knowledge
China monthly economic data
Japan and Israel Q3 GDP
Rightmove house price index
Results from: Baidu
November 17
UK labour market (employment and wage data)
UK productivity
Annual Scottish Health Survey
Trump Board of Peace semi-annual report
EBRD Transition Report
Results from: Nvidia, Klarna, Walt Disney Company, Home Depot, Imperial Brands, FirstGroup
November 18
Cornwall Insights energy price forecast for January
Private rent and house price figures
Council Taxbase 2026
US Fed minutes of interest rate meeting
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: SSE, Severn Trent, Tencent, TJX, Lowe’s, Target, Experian, British Land, Jet2
November 19
OECD quarterly national accounts GDP growth
Quarterly knife crime stats
HMICFRS inspection report on fire and rescue services
MPs’ expenses
South Africa interest rate decision
Results from: Nationwide, Alibaba, Walmart, Gap Stores, Sage Group, Babcock, Mitie
November 20
UK public finances and retail sales
GfK consumer confidence barometer
Moody’s sovereign review of the UK
China loan prime rate decision
Results from: BJ’s Wholesale Club
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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