News diary 14-20 September: Lucy Letby inquiry report, UK labour market and inflation data, Primetime Emmys

Leading the week
Monday (September 14): Plaid Cymru, SNP and Sinn Féin leaders meet in Cardiff; Commons debate on Israel and Palestine following UK sanctions announcement; Oasis announce 2027 summer tour.
Tuesday (September 15): Thirlwall Inquiry into Lucy Letby publishes final report; ONS publishes UK labour market data, with earnings expected to determine next year’s triple lock increase; Senior Labour speaker at the Trades Union Congress.
Wednesday (September 16): UK inflation data; US Fed interest rate decision; NATS preliminary report on air traffic control outage due.
Thursday (September 17): UK interest rate decision; Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers speech to European Parliament; London Fashion Week begins.
Friday (September 18): NATO Chiefs of Defence meeting; John Healey invited to informal meeting of EU finance ministers.
Saturday (September 19): Scottish Labour announces new leader; Liberal Democrats autumn conference begins.
Sunday (September 20): Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper delivers autumn conference speech; Local elections in the German states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Berlin following AfD win in Sachsen-Anhalt; Legislative elections in Russia.
Also look out for…
September 14
New UK Energy Secretary expected to take part in G20 energy abundance ministerial
Paul Nowak addresses the Trades Union Congress
Police Superintendents’ Association Conference
Primetime Emmy Awards
September 15
Deadline for British staff to leave the International Gaza Support Center
Shabana Mahmood quizzed by MPs on police and immigration reforms
MOJ questions in the Commons before House rises for conference recess
Dario Amodei and Sam Altman speak at Dreamforce
September 16
UK’s formal extradition request due for Andrew and Tristan Tate
Ursula von der Leyen delivers State of the EU address
Donald Trump visits North Carolina
Trial begins for high-profile French politician Rachida Dati over Renault-Nissan lobbying
September 17
IPT hearing in Apple challenge to government data access
Scottish Labour leadership ballot closes
Louise Casey addresses Alzheimer’s Society annual conference
PGA European Tour begins
September 18
Keely Hodgkinson competes at Athlos London
New album of unheard David Bowie music released
DUP annual conference opens
Apple iPhone 18 Pro on sale
September 19
New series of Strictly Come Dancing begins
Jakob Ingebritsen competes at World Athletics Road Running Championships
September 20
Celtic host Rangers in first SPFL fixture since away fan ban
Key stats, statistics and reports
September 14
G20 quarterly GDP growth data
CAF report on corporate giving
September 15
OEUK economic report
Global State of Democracy Report
OECD report on pandemic preparedness and response
Parentkind National Parent Survey
Winter Fuel Payments 2025/26
Register of political donations
China monthly economic data
The Forbes 400
September 16
UK producer price inflation
Private rent and house price statistics
Global Financial Centres Index
WMO Ozone and UV Bulletin
Brazil interest rate decision
Results from: Barratt Redrow
September 17
UK regional trade
Local authority revenue expenditure and financing
Gambling industry statistics 2025/26
WMO Global Water Resources report
Argentina Q2 GDP
Results from: Next
September 18
Retail sales
HMICFRS report on Derbyshire Police child protection
WHO report on the global health workforce
Japan interest rate decision
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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