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September 11, 2026

News diary 14-20 September: Lucy Letby inquiry report, UK labour market and inflation data, Primetime Emmys

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary/PA Wire

Leading the week

Monday (September 14): Plaid Cymru, SNP and Sinn Féin leaders meet in Cardiff; Commons debate on Israel and Palestine following UK sanctions announcement; Oasis announce 2027 summer tour.

Tuesday (September 15): Thirlwall Inquiry into Lucy Letby publishes final report; ONS publishes UK labour market data, with earnings expected to determine next year’s triple lock increase; Senior Labour speaker at the Trades Union Congress.

Wednesday (September 16): UK inflation data; US Fed interest rate decision; NATS preliminary report on air traffic control outage due.

Thursday (September 17): UK interest rate decision; Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers speech to European Parliament; London Fashion Week begins.

Friday (September 18): NATO Chiefs of Defence meeting; John Healey invited to informal meeting of EU finance ministers.

Saturday (September 19): Scottish Labour announces new leader; Liberal Democrats autumn conference begins.

Sunday (September 20): Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper delivers autumn conference speech; Local elections in the German states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Berlin following AfD win in Sachsen-Anhalt; Legislative elections in Russia.

Also look out for…

September 14

New UK Energy Secretary expected to take part in G20 energy abundance ministerial

Paul Nowak addresses the Trades Union Congress

Police Superintendents’ Association Conference

Primetime Emmy Awards

September 15

Deadline for British staff to leave the International Gaza Support Center

Shabana Mahmood quizzed by MPs on police and immigration reforms

MOJ questions in the Commons before House rises for conference recess

Dario Amodei and Sam Altman speak at Dreamforce

September 16

UK’s formal extradition request due for Andrew and Tristan Tate

Ursula von der Leyen delivers State of the EU address

Donald Trump visits North Carolina

Trial begins for high-profile French politician Rachida Dati over Renault-Nissan lobbying

September 17

IPT hearing in Apple challenge to government data access

Scottish Labour leadership ballot closes

Louise Casey addresses Alzheimer’s Society annual conference

PGA European Tour begins

September 18

Keely Hodgkinson competes at Athlos London

New album of unheard David Bowie music released

DUP annual conference opens

Apple iPhone 18 Pro on sale

September 19

New series of Strictly Come Dancing begins

Jakob Ingebritsen competes at World Athletics Road Running Championships

September 20

Celtic host Rangers in first SPFL fixture since away fan ban

Key stats, statistics and reports

September 14

G20 quarterly GDP growth data

CAF report on corporate giving

September 15

OEUK economic report

Global State of Democracy Report

OECD report on pandemic preparedness and response

Parentkind National Parent Survey

Winter Fuel Payments 2025/26

Register of political donations

China monthly economic data

The Forbes 400

September 16

UK producer price inflation

Private rent and house price statistics

Global Financial Centres Index

WMO Ozone and UV Bulletin

Brazil interest rate decision

Results from: Barratt Redrow

September 17

UK regional trade

Local authority revenue expenditure and financing

Gambling industry statistics 2025/26

WMO Global Water Resources report

Argentina Q2 GDP

Results from: Next

September 18

Retail sales

HMICFRS report on Derbyshire Police child protection

WHO report on the global health workforce

Japan interest rate decision

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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