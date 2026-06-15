Mirror launches online paywall for premium content

Mirror’s subscription page showing its monthly digital and print subscription offers for website and app.

The Mirror is the latest Reach title to launch a premium content online paywall becoming the fifteenth in the publisher’s portfolio to offer subscriber-only content.

The Mirror now offers a digital subscription which includes: unlimited access to its app (which will offer a limited number of free articles to non-subscribers), less advertising, exclusive content and special offers for £3.99 per month.

An annual digital subscription is available for £19.99 a year – increased to £39.99 after the first year. A monthly print subscription to the Daily and Sunday Mirror is offered for £29.99 a month and includes digital benefits.

Mirror+ content online so far includes the reveal of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s revamp of a £1.4m house, “The truth about the UK’s most twisted women killers”, real-life relationship stories and political commentary columns.

The Mirror is the fourth of Reach’s national newsbrands to introduce a paywall, joining the Daily Record, Daily Star and Express.co.uk.

The Daily Star launched its Gold Star subscription service in May, offering less advertising, exclusive content and special offers for £2.99 a month.

The Mirror’s move adds the tabloid to a growing list of regional Reach titles offering paid-for website content, including the Manchester Evening News, The Sentinel and Nottingham Post.

The rollout of Reach paywalls follows the publisher being hit by falling referral traffic from Google. In the second half of 2025, traffic from Google Discover fell by almost 50%, which contributed to group revenue falling by 4% to £518.4m. In 2024, Google Discover was Reach’s biggest single referrer of traffic.

The Sun now charges £6.99 per month for access to premium online articles and the Daily Mail charges £9.99 per month.

‘Valuable extra tier’ for readers

Mirror editor-in-chief Chloe Hubbard said: “Progressive and compassionate to its core, the Mirror has told the stories Britain needs to hear for more than a century.

“Now with the launch of Mirror+, we enter the next stage of this proud title’s evolution. Mirror+ will give our most loyal readers deeper access to our journalists, exclusive in-depth reporting, and an enhanced online reader experience.

“Mirror+ gives us the chance to connect to our readers and showcase what the Mirror does best – representing the heart of this country at a critical time, as the lone British politically progressive tabloid.

“We will continue to provide essential free news to millions and inform without spin and hypocrisy, but add this valuable extra tier for those who wish to support our journalism through direct payment.”

Speaking last year about the planned launch of online subscriptions, Reach CEO Piers North said: “I see this as an important addition to our business model but we will continue to be primarily ad-funded for the foreseeable.

“And we remain committed to providing free news in the main, which I still think is right for us, right for our advertisers and right for large swathes of our audience and our role in society.

“However, for the right kind of content and products, I believe that now is the time to revisit this option.”

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