The Kyiv Independent by Bogdana Ferguson

Five years after launch, the Kyiv Independent continues to prove that there is journalistic opportunity in even the most trying of circumstances.

The English-language title, which launched just months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has now grown its team of staff to 100 people funded by more 37,500 people paying at least $5 per month to keep the journalism free for all.

While the Kyiv Independent once planned for transformation into a more conventional peacetime title, today its leaders see a future where skills learned covering the Russian invasion may be exported internationally.

Chief operating officer Zakhar Protsiuk told Press Gazette: “Unfortunately for all of us the security situation in Europe will not improve anytime soon, and whether it’s our war in Ukraine or something else, it looks like we are heading for that age of confrontation.

“I think we have unique expertise on this as people who’ve been living through this for the last five years. A lot of things that are happening right now in the Baltics for example, we’ve lived through them before, right?”

He added: “Kyiv and Ukraine will remain the centre of our focus, but we do cover surrounding regions and we hopefully can offer a perspective on European security from Kyiv. That’s why we hired a Brussels correspondent.”

He said they no longer plan for a future where there is a “clean end” to the war.

“Ukraine will, for the foreseeable future, be in a very precarious state with Russia being able to either resume their attack straight away or shift their attacks from military to political influence and disinformation.”

Exemplar of how to launch a reader-funded newsroom

The title was founded with an initial team of 36 in November 2021 after the owner of Ukraine’s leading English-language title, the Kyiv Post, sacked the editorial team and sought more control over editorial content.

What began as a reaction to oligarch control of the media has grown into one of the leading titles providing a voice for Ukraine in the world as it resists Russian invasion and occupation.

It has become one of the leading examples in the world of how to launch a successful reader-funded online news outlet.

Paying members qualify for some additional benefits – such as access to the commenting section and being part of a strategy meeting if they contribute at least $100 per month.

But overall the proposition remains similar to that of The Guardian. Readers around the world pay because they want Ukraine to have an independent voice in global media and because they want to help a group of journalists trying to sustain a newsroom under the most arduous circumstances imaginable.

Asked what they have learned about growing reader revenue over the last five years, Protsiuk said: “I think what we found resonates with people is we have adjusted our message to different countries and audience segments. This year we had a lot of geo targeted campaigns which we we haven’t done that before at that scale.

“One of the things that still works is we are very transparent on our goals and numbers of how many supporters we have.

“We just also upped our game with social media marketing and paid marketing and connecting.”

From the start the Kyiv Independent has tried to make its readers part of the story, helping them to understand Ukraine but also sharing insights into how paid memberships are helping it build out the newsroom.

The size of the editorial team has now become a key selling point for title.

“Our reporting is very much in-depth and you can find things on the Kyiv Independent that you cannot find anywhere else: exclusives, frontline journalism and investigations.

“Telling them that we are not just a small scrappy team, we are bigger and that’s thanks to you and we can do more. Despite fatigue in the world on the topic of the war, the need for that information to be out is even higher than ever for us because there is less international reporting from other media. It means we have a bigger job on our plate because the war didn’t get smaller.

“It has actually increased in its level of destruction and death and the amount of stories we have to cover actually increased along the way.”

Audience growth hit by AI-written Google summaries

In terms of audience reach the Kyiv Independent now has:



— Around two million unique website visitors per month

— Three million social media followers

— 300,0000 subscribers across ten newsletters (two of which are exclusive to members)

Like other publishers, the Kyiv Independent is focused on building its direct reationships with readers in the face of unhelpful changes to the way Google treats publishers.

In particular, the Kyiv Independent has lost traffic from Google Discover because of the way the aggregation platform publishes AI summaries of stories instead of direct article links.

Protsiuk cited the example of a recent story headlined: “Ukraine welcomes Baltic push to ban Russian grain transit through EU”.

He said: “We received 1.25m impressions from Google Discover, but 1.03m came from an AI summary directly in the Google Discover interface, essentially summarising the article. This resulted in just 13,000 clicks to our website — a click-through rate of just 1%.”

He said the Kyiv Independent had previously seen a click-through rate of 12% on Google Discover posts.

[Read more: Google may buy publishers time – they should use it to loosen tech giant’s grip on them]

Protsiuk said video has been a growth area for the title, with some front-line reports achieving one million views on Youtube.

He said that ad revenue from Youtube is still “far away from covering the costs” but he said it has become a key platform for running membership campaigns.

He added: “This is much harder to calculate, but Youtube really helps with the top of the funnel branding aspect. Some people might not convert through Youtube but they will remember us and then if we chase them in the right way through, let’s say through social paid marketing, they will contribute in that channel.

“It’s one of the ways to essentially bring new people who haven’t heard about the Kyiv Independent into our ecosystem.”

The ambitions of the Kyiv Independent remain to stay profitable and reinvest in growth.

“We still see so many things that we are not doing now because we don’t have time or we don’t have the right people on the team.”

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