Journalism came under attack during Brand trial and was vindicated by guilty verdict

Russell Brand’s conviction for rape and sexual assault came about as a direct result of investigative journalism by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

The women who filed criminal complaints were different from the many others who shared their stories of assaults by Brand for news articles and a documentary exposing him as a sexual predator in 2023.

But the criminal prosecution came about as a result of new victims coming forward to police in the wake of publicity. The Times notes in reporting that earlier victims who came forward as sources were sometimes in different jurisdictions or perhaps did not want to put themselves through the ordeal of the criminal process.

Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin began speaking to sources in the world of showbiz about Brand’s behaviour in 2019. Times journalist Charlotte Wace then began separately began investigating his activities in the US.

The two papers then teamed up with Channel 4 Dispatches who were also separately investigating Brand.

Investigative journalists came under attack from Brand’s barrister Ian Winter both in court, where he alleged (incorrectly) that the conduct of the media investigating Brand had been “unlawful and criminal”, and outside it

Urwin introduced herself to Winter after the guilty verdict was delivered, only for him to say: “I hope you are pleased with yourself”.

She reportedly responded: “I am pleased that justice was done”, to which Winter responded: “You fucked it.”

Sunday Times editor Ben Taylor told Times Radio: “I found what Mr Winter did quite extraordinary. I’m a former crime correspondent and have covered many court cases. I have never heard of a barrister behaving in this way.

“There’s a really serious point here. It was not Ros who found Russell Brand guilty at Southwark Crown Court, it was the jury who have sat through this case for six weeks.

“Impugning Ros’s integrity was what Mr Winter is doing, and he should really be called to account for this. He’s impugning the integrity of the entire case, he’s impugning the integrity of a jury, a system that we support massively at The Sunday Times and we have actually campaigned to protect, who have sat there solemnly and done their duty, and the judge who oversaw the case. I think what he did was reprehensible.”

Speaking on The Times podcast, The Trial of Russell Brand, Urwin said she was frequently referred to in court (normally with an incorrect version of her name and/or who she worked for).

She said: “It is a sub-optimal thing to have your name said a lot in court when you have no right of reply. It is quite upsetting to hear things if you think they have been twisted.

“Ian Winter claimed twice that I had asked a woman what she was wearing. I would never have asked a woman that and I don’t think it was a fair representation of my journalism.”

Talking about her conversation with him after the verdict was returned, she said: “I was surprised to be confronted and spoken to in that way in a court building when he is a barrister and an officer of the court.”

Rosamund Urwin and Charlotte Wace of The Times and The Sunday Times collect the Arts & Entertainment Journalism for their Russell Brand investigation at the British Journalism Awards 2024. Picture: ASV Photography/Press Gazette

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