Guardian creates 40 jobs to train journalists as content creators

The Guardian is creating 40 new jobs which will feature training to help newer journalists gain content creator skills.
The newsbrand said the scheme, which is targeted at journalists with two to three years of experience in journalism or content creation, would build skills across audio, video, photography, text and audience engagement.
This new roster of jobs is additional to the 55 permanent roles being created in the UK, US and Australia over the next year across editorial, product development, analytics and commercial.
The Guardian is currently investing in a major multi-year transformation programme to help it become “more visual, digital, global and experimental”. This has also included the upcoming launch of video shows under the newly-created Guardian Studios.
The new Digital Journalist Scheme will employ 40 journalists on 18-month fixed-term contracts with a salary of £48,000.
At least 20% of their time will be spent training and they will complete an apprenticeship qualification as a content creator.
Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said: “I am delighted we are creating these new positions as part of a scheme focused not only on supporting The Guardian’s journalism, but also on providing training in vital digital skills fit for the future.
“It is an exciting time to join The Guardian as we publish more and more impactful journalism that reaches audiences in new and imaginative ways around the world.”
The Guardian is also currently advertising to hire two people, a deputy and assistant training editor, to help manage the scheme.
The job adverts state: “We are proud to be investing in our editorial training team with the launch of new schemes to support our journalists as they develop future-facing digital and visual skills.”
Former head of newsletters Toby Moses has just become transformation editor to help lead the digital and global changes.
Other new roles separately being advertised include a global head of technology journalism, which The Guardian said was being created “to ensure the organisation competes at the highest level in one of the most consequential and fast-moving beats in modern journalism”.
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