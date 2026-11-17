DMGT – owner of the Dail Mail, Metro, The i Paper and the New Scientist – has joined the coalition of major news publishers fighting back against AI scraping their content without consent.
The group joins the FT, Guardian Media Group, Telegraph Media Group, BBC, Sky News, Mediahuis, and the Associated Press on the board of SPUR (Standards for Publisher Usage Rights), dubbed the ‘Nato of news’.
DMGT said it will “now play a major role in shaping the rules and standards that will determine how media content is used in AI applications” as the coalition looks to create the industry-wide standards needed to protect publishers’ content.
“Publishers and media organisations have navigated a number of seismic changes in how people consume news by investing in their unique storytelling and creative strengths,” said Owen Meredith, managing director public policy at DMGT.
“The commercial threat from AI companies scraping publisher’s content without consent or transparency is one that no news organisation can combat alone. Only by working collaboratively on shared goals can news publishers gain the leverage required to influence AI developers and establish better terms for the whole industry.”
He added: “Innovative solutions like this that work for the whole industry can help secure the future of high-quality journalism.”
AI platforms are already starting to eat publisher’s referral traffic as they provide answers by drawing on publisher material without consent or payment in most cases.
DMGT’s consumer brands reach a global monthly readership of 90 million. Dailymail.com, formerly Mail Online, is the seventh largest UK news website by monthly audience.
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SPUR founder David Buttle said: “DMGT’s media brands reach more people than almost any publisher in the world, and it has successfully reshaped its journalism – and business model – for every new platform as it arrived. That experience is what SPUR needs as AI systems become an ever-more important place audiences meet the news.
“SPUR exists to build the standards and infrastructure a working market needs: ways for publishers to state how their content may be used, to see how it is actually used, and to show when those instructions are ignored.
“No publisher can put that in place alone, and every publisher can use it on its own terms. We are delighted to have DMG Media on the board.”
SPUR began as a coalition between British news groups, but expanded this year to include those from Europe and North America. It now comprises more than 80 publishers, with Press Gazette among them.
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