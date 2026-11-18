Crypto news websites

Multiple financial news sites appear to have replaced human reporters with AI bots in recent months.

Sites such as Decrypt and Crypto News appear to have introduced AI reporters to replace staff, with other sites such as The Defiant and CoinDesk also relying on AI-written articles.

The moves come amid widespread cutbacks in this once thriving specialist media area of cryptocurrency.

Major sites such as CoinTelegraph have laid off multiple employees, former staff told Press Gazette, with further redundancies understood to have taken place at sites including Unchained, Bankless, Blockworks, DLNews and DappRadar.

Decrypt sacked journalists and ramped up AI production

Independent author and cryptocurrency researcher Andrey Sergeenkov highlighted a new bylined reporter appearing in March this year on the website Decrypt with the name Decrypt Agent. In July, the site laid off multiple writers. By October 20th, Decrypt Agent had written 625 articles.

Sergeenkov told Press Gazette: “On 14 July, Decrypt’s managing editor Andrew Hayward said he and most of the editorial team had been laid off. Decrypt had already started publishing under its AI agent’s byline in March. In June, 288 of 358 articles carried an individual byline.

“From 1 to 29 October, that fell to 174 out of 331. Decrypt cut much of its newsroom and kept publishing at roughly the same pace.

“My read is that AI is part of how it’s doing that.”

Articles by Decrypt Agent such as, “Strategy Buys $82 Million in Bitcoin“, rank as 100% AI generated according to Made By Humans – the newsroom AI detection tool launched by Press Gazette and Flip-Pay.

Another specialist crypto news website called The Defiant has a new byline called “The Defiant Team”. Other named journalist bylines stopped almost entirely in June this year, while “The Defiant Team” has now published 1,493 articles.

Articles such as “Maple’s SYRUP Nearly Halves as Lending Assets Shrink” by the Defiant Team are 100% AI-generated, according to Made By Humans (which incorporates leading AI detection technology such as Pangram).

CoinDesk is probably the leading publisher in the world of cryptocurrencies. According to its media kit it has more than 7.8 million global “followers” and according to Similarweb the site generated nearly five million page views in October.

It charges up to $23,000 to publish a sponsored “thought leadership” article and says sponsorship of its in-person events can cost in excess of $1m.

Over the last year it has rolled out a new byline called AI Boost which appears alongside human authors and appears to be using generative AI to write portions of articles.

CoinDesk’s disclaimer on AI Boost says: “AI Boost indicates a generative text tool, typically an AI chatbot, contributed to the article. In each and every case, the article was edited, fact-checked and published by a human.”

Bots replace reporters at Crypto News

Other crypto news sites are less transparent about their use of AI.

Crypto News had around 500,000 page views in October, according to Similarweb. It is understood to have laid off employees late last year. One of the replacements appears to be a disguised AI bot.

“Andrew Folkler” first appeared on the site this year. There appears to be no trace of him elsewhere on the internet, and no bylines on Forbes or Bloomberg despite claims in his on-site biography.

His byline image scores as AI-generated on Made By Humans, and copy produced under the Folkler byline also appears to be AI-generated.

His only social media profile is an X account suspended for violating policies.

One former employee described their experience of working for the site to Press Gazette. They did not want to be identified but Press Gazette has verified that they worked for the site.

They said: “Things started off pretty normal, but the owners were always in the background. No one really knew who they were, what they did, where they lived, where they were domiciled. At that point, it was a red flag… and the red flags began to accumulate.

“The market went down, and then they started getting really dicey with the money, like always several months late paying.

“Around February of this year, they instituted a company-wide policy where they created these sock puppet accounts. But they created these accounts, and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, this is going to be AI content. We want you to edit it and put it up.’

“Then they basically came up with this idea that, oh yeah we’ll fire everyone and then we’ll just do complete AI content like literally 100% of the newsdesk.”

The employee said they lost three months’ pay and still has not received money owed to them.

In a statement former Crypto News employees said they had been fired en masse last November.

In a post on the Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers Substack account, employees wrote: “We would like to inform the public that in November 2025, at least ten people were laid off from the editorial team with two days’ notice

“Crypto.news top management has a pattern of not paying former employees their final salaries (in some cases, more than two months pay), and has threatened legal action against some employees when they respond.”

The Clickout Media connection

Press Gazette has identifed another group of apparently linked crypto news sites which appear to have switched to fake journalist profiles and fully automated teams.

Sites affected include CryptoNews.com (distinct from crypto.news), 99Bitcoins.com, Cryptonaute.fr, Bitcoinmagazine.nl ,Coinspeaker.com, InsideBitcoins.com, Criptofacil.com, Bitcoinist.com, NewsBTC.com and ICOBench.com.

One questionable reporter is Patrick Johnson on ICO Bench. His profile image appears to be AI-generated, as does his biography and much of his output.

The sites are believed to be owned or controlled by ClickOut Media/Finixio or related entities.

ClickOut has a history of buying news websites, making human journalists redundant, replacing them with AI ‘bots’ and filling sites with content linking to casinos.

ClickOut earns a lucractive commission based on how many gamblers it can drive to casino sites and how much money they lose.

The scheme is highly profitable, with one ClickOut-related coporate entity (there are multiple linked companies) reporting £40 million revenue in the UK in the 2024 financial year.

CoinTelegraph is one of the highest profile news outlets specialising in the world of cryptocurrencies with around 200 employees listed on Linkedin. It launched in 2013, runs conferences, has 11 local language editions and had a claimed audience of up to 23 million page views per month in 2023.

It launched a casino and gambling section in 2024 which was reportedly administered by SEO agency Clickout Media, a company which appears to specialise in exploiting sites with high Google domain authority to promote lucractive affiliate links for gambling businesses.

In October 2025, CoinTelegraph saw a dramatic fall in its visibility on Google, possibly as a punishment for using poor SEO practice (publishing low quality, less relevant content for purely commercial purposes).



In October 2026, according to Similarweb, CoinTelegraph had 1.3 million page views.

None of the sites named in this investigation have yet resonded to requests for comment from Press Gazette.

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