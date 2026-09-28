BBC to cut local radio and regional TV news with 90 jobs at risk

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The BBC has announced more wide-ranging cuts to local radio and regional TV news provision with the expected loss of 90 jobs.

From January 2027 there will be another drastic reduction in the amount of locally-produced content transmitted on the network of local BBC local radio stations.

In October 2022 the BBC cut 139 local radio jobs as it shifted investment towards online news. It rolled out widespread sharing of coverage between the 39 local stations, including much local coverage being replaced with national programming.

In an all-staff briefing on Thursday, the BBC confirmed it needed to reduce headcount in its Nations division by around 250 full time posts by 2027/28, a saving of £33m.

Within this, approximately £9.1m needs to be saved in BBC Local, equating to around 90 posts.

These cuts are part of the £500m of savings with the corporation it said in February need to be made over the next three years (around 10% of its annual costs).

Last week BBC Sport staff were told 41 roles were being scrapped.

The National Union of Journalists, which has around 1,000 members in BBC Nations and Regions, said the BBC was heading for “an avoidable doom spiral” with its plans.

NUJ general secretary Laura Davison said: “BBC Local Radio attracts millions of listeners each week. It’s the BBC’s dedicated workforce that has made it a success, and the broadcaster will not be able to provide quality journalism and original programming without them.”

What the latest BBC Local proposals will mean

Under the latest changes, 18 Saturday breakfast shows will be replaced by an all-England programme between 6am and 8am.

On Sundays, just six breakfast programmes focussed on faith and gardening will be broadcast between 6am and 10am. This is a reduction on the current 14.

Weekday output is also being slashed. Six regional evening programmes which currently run from 6pm to 10pm on Tuesday to Thursdays will be replaced by repeats.

These include the existing BBC Upload and Introducing programmes which are broadcast on Thursdays, and a rerun of the all-England Make A Difference programme from the previous Sunday.

Additionally, the current all-England Late Show will end, to be replaced by an all-speech programme shared with BBC Radio 5 Live.

In BBC regional TV, the number of correspondents in each region will be cut from three to two.

Additionally, they will no longer specialise in one subject (for example health or environment) and will be repositioned as “multi platform correspondents,” likely covering the biggest stories with the most audience impact.

Michele Paduano, a former BBC health correspondent in the West Midlands, called it “a further dumbing down of news amid a financial crisis”.

A senior producer in BBC Local said: “Specialist correspondents have the very knowledge needed to unpack the big stories for the audience. They’re invaluable in providing expert analysis for the local radio audience at breakfast time, and for writing up complex details for digital. Losing them will seriously impact our ability to fulfil our public service remit.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC plays an essential role within local democracy and life, and we must keep evolving with audience needs while delivering a sustainable and strong service.

“These plans contribute towards savings targets, while seeking to protect parts of our output that we know audiences value most and where we can make the most impact.

“Changes will be made in consultation with staff and unions. The changes are in scope of the BBC’s operating licence requirements.”

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